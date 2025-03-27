Tyler C. Claims Grant Took Issue With His “Funny Post” About Litia

The fallout from Grant Ellis’ controversial Bachelor finale continues. Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron claims that he was recently snubbed by the Season 29 lead after making a video in support of runner-up Litia Garr. Naturally, he made yet another TikTok about it.

Tyler C. Spills The Tea

Cameron posted his TikTok on March 26, a day after he made a video telling Garr, “Number 2 is going to be good for you.” Apparently, he had a feeling that it might ruffle Ellis’ feathers after he chose Juliana Pasquarosa instead of Garr, and Cameron now claims it did.

“Litia, I am going to apologize, because I was unfamiliar with your game,” he begins the TikTok. “Because you have massive real estate, right here, in Grant’s head.”

How does he know this? He explains that he and Ellis were on good terms before the video, but says that the now-former Bachelor unfollowed him after his “funny post.”

“Before The Bachelor, when he was announced, I gave him a shoutout on Nick Viall’s podcast, all these things. He’s like, ‘You’re the man, TC,’ on DMs,” Cameron adds. “And I go look after I made this funny post about you, because I had a feeling, I had a feeling, and he did. He unfollowed me. He unfollowed me.”

Cameron then ends with a nod to Garr’s memorable break-up moment, in which she called out Ellis for giving her false hope. He says, “But you know, I guess we can say it together: ‘Come on, now. Why’d you have to do that?’ Rock on, Litia.”

Grant Ellis and Litia Garr in The Bachelor Season 29 Anne Marie Fox/Disney

The No. 2 Club

Cameron was the runner-up during Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season, so he can relate to what Garr is going through. The caption to his video welcoming her to the club said, “The best is yet to come for you!” He has since moved on, confirming his relationship with Tate Madden in September. Madden sent her support to Garr, too, writing in the comments of Cameron’s March 26 TikTok, “Rock on Litia! You know what….hell yeah.” Garr saw the message and responded, “hi Tate,” adding the heart-hands emoji.

Since her breakup went public, Garr has been posting TikToks of her own. In a recent video, she lip-syncs to Ariana Grande’s “Let Me Love You.” The lyrics in the section she chose are telling: “I just broke up with my ex / Now I’m out here single, I don’t really know what’s next / But I ain’t even trippin’, I’ma chill and sit back / And I know they will be coming…”