Die-hard Bachelor fans would likely agree that this season’s Women Tell All was an absolute mess. But amidst all of the shouting and chaos, Bachelor Nation was able to quickly identify the evening’s MVP: Sierra Jackson. When the 26-year-old model was introduced at the start of the episode, the crowd went wild. And when it came time to call out this season’s most toxic contestants, Sierra didn’t hesitate.

“I love how you can call us all bitches behind a screen!” the Dallas native yelled after seeing behind-the-scenes footage of Bachelor villain Shanae Ankney. “Call me a bitch to my f*cking face!” Sierra also had a confrontation with former contestant Cassidy Timbrooks, who was sent packing early on after Sierra told Clayton that she had a “friends with benefits” situation waiting for her at home.

“This was not a game to me, and it never seemed like you ever really had a connection with him,” Cassidy told Sierra during Women Tell All. “And you were willing to throw me under the bus?” But Sierra wasn’t having any of it. “I’m not going to make out with someone instantly,” she responded. “I’m not going to go out and pounce on somebody instantly. A connection has to grow over time.”

Sierra’s response got many Bachelor fans wondering about what she’s doing after the show and if she would ever consider going on Bachelor in Paradise. “I hope Sierra goes to Paradise,” Twitter user @harryspatella wrote. “She’s always got her toes in the drama pool and she’s always on the right side.” “I better see Sierra on every single episode of Paradise this summer,” @ludicrouscara tweeted.

It remains unclear if Sierra will hit the beach this summer, but what we do know is that she’s staying focused on her modeling career. Before and after her elimination, Sierra shared several model shots to her Instagram feed. Currently, she has over 17K followers on the platform, but the number will likely grow — especially if she’s offered a spot on BiP.

Whether Sierra has a future in the franchise or not, she won’t be disappearing from our social media feeds anytime soon. After the Women Tell All, the former contestant took to Twitter to call out racist double standards. “A WOC that talks too much is worse than a white women that makes fun of mental differences,” she tweeted, referring to when Shanae mocked contestant Elizabeth Corrigan over her ADHD diagnosis. “Let that sink in, America.”

Later, Sierra returned to the platform to elaborate. “I will NOT be embarrassed for calling out a woman that threatened to kill Genevieve, make fun of Elizabeth for having ADHD, call her a c*nt, and be manipulative to Clayton and the other women in the house,” she tweeted. “If that makes me awful because I didn’t speak more quietly or poise when angry for my friends then so be it!”

Sierra also addressed those who criticized her for calling out some Clayton’s questionable behavior. “Call me sh*tty. But I stand with those I care for- PERIOD,” she wrote. “And calling out Clayton for his mistakes and asking him to explain his reasoning, that’s the point of WTA.”