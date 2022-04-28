Kanye West Flew Economy Class To Get Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape Back For Her

On the first episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian saw a threat on her son Saint’s Roblox account that unseen footage from her infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J would be released nearly 20 years after it was shot, causing her to break down in her closet and vow to “burn them all to the f*cking ground.” Cue Kanye West to the rescue. On the third episode, which premiered on April 28, the reality star revealed that her estranged husband managed to retrieve all of the footage from the controversial tape, and even went to great lengths to get it.

Before heading to Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live, Kim called her sister Khloé and mom Kris Jenner to her hotel room and showed them a suitcase with a computer system and hard drive that reportedly contained every second of footage from the sex tape. West, who was already in New York City to support Kim during her SNL stint, flew to Los Angeles (in coach), met Ray J at the airport to retrieve the equipment, then returned to New York overnight to give it to Kim.

After watching the complete tape from that 2002 day stored on the hard drive, Kim found that the threat of unseen footage being released to the world was unfounded. “It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub, nothing sexual, nothing weird,” she revealed. “Now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this.”

Kanye has made it no secret that he would like to amend his marriage to Kardashian and reunite their family, especially once she started dating SNL star Pete Davidson following her hosting gig. It seems that the artist’s journey to reclaim Kim’s sex tape could be another one of his grand gestures to win her back, like the truckload of flowers he sent her on Valentine’s Day, but Kim insists that he also shared her own motivation in wanting to conceal the tape: to protect their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” Kim said in a confessional. “I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I’m so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.”