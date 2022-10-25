When Lace Morris arrived on Bachelor In Paradise Season 8, she was already at a disadvantage. It’s often the case that Bachelor and Bachelorette alums are already familiar with one another before even getting to the beach. Having been absent from the franchise since 2016, Lace was facing an uphill battle. Despite giving Season 8 her best shot, Lace’s second trip to Paradise fizzled out, leaving fans wondering what’s next for the former fake birthday girl.

Over the course of Season 8, Lace formed a connection with fan-favorite Rodney Matthews, and it seemed like the pair had a good thing going until Jesse Palmer evicted the entire female cast from the beach and brought in a new batch of single women. Now marooned at a separate hotel, Lace could do nothing but wait as Rodney built a fresh connection with newcomer Eliza Isichei from Clayton Echard’s season.

“It’s tough for me this week, being caught between two amazing people. And so, I have a lot to figure out,” Rodney admitted in a confessional. As unsure as Rodney may have seemed, he didn’t appear to be too confused about his feelings, seeing as he took Eliza on a date as soon as he got the chance. “I'm just a wreck,” Lace said in a confessional. “I don't want to keep thinking about what Rodney's doing.” Not eager to be left in the wind, Lace made her way back to the beach unannounced and tearfully approached Rodney when he returned from his date with Eliza.

The Oct. 24 episode begins with Lace telling Rodney that her last few days had been “hell” without him, and she wanted to make sure that they were on the same page. “It’s either you or no one,” she told him in hopes that he felt the same way. However, Rodney seemed to have reset his sights on Eliza. “I don’t want to waste your time at all,” he said. “I don’t want to hurt you.” He tried to explain that he didn’t foresee the love triangle between himself, Lace, and Eliza, but the damage had been done. Moved to tears, Lace decided to leave Paradise but not before having a conversation with the other Paradise guys, including Michael who reminded her that her “person is out there.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Where Is Lace After Bachelor In Paradise Season 8?

Since Season 8 has begun airing, Lace’s Instagram feed has been full of promotion for the show. She’s been posting photos of herself in both evening wear and swimwear while including some behind-the-scenes cast photos. Since leaving Mexico, she has been enjoying her fair share of espresso martinis, bathroom selfies, and hikes with her pit bull. And she’s also been less than thrilled with the Denver Broncos’ performance this season.

Lace has done more than just post about her time on the show; she’s spoken about it too. In early October, she appeared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young to break down her time on the show. Becca gave Lace the opportunity to respond to some of the cast members’ jokes about her absence from the franchise. “I’m actually glad you brought this up because I was already struggling with the fact that I was coming back six years later,” she started. “I was worried about being the oldest one. You know how the world is right now. If you’re 32 and single, it’s a problem. It’s hard to date as it is.”

She continued to address the comments, stating, “Why couldn’t I come back and be there? Why don’t I get another chance at love just like you guys? I haven’t found it yet, so I think it’s okay that I came back.” She also revealed that in those six years, she watched her ex-fiancé move on. Audiences who watched Season 3 of BIP will remember Lace getting engaged to cast member Grant Kemp.

The pair infamously sealed their relationship with matching tattoos that Grant has since covered up. “I was scared too because I saw that my ex, Grant, got engaged and now I’m still single six years later,” she said. “I was wondering if it was me and if I am the problem. But I can’t think like that. It’s just hard to date in this world. My timeline is just a little slower as far as love, and that’s okay.” While Season 8 of Paradise didn’t quite work out for her, it sounds like she’s not letting that stand in her way.