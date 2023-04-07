Love Is Blind will always deliver drama, and Season 4 is no exception. So far, viewers have seen love triangles and hurtful pod comments — all while the accelerated nature of the show makes it hard for couples to adjust to life in the real world after getting engaged. But despite it all, there’s room for strong friendships to form, too, as fans have seen with Marshall Glaze and Brett Brown.

During the latest batch of episodes, which dropped on April 7, Marshall was going through a lot with Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds. Josh Demas had reentered her life, contributing to more uncertainty in her already shaky relationship with Marshall. “Losing you is my biggest regret,” he said. “I do love you. And I wanna be together.”

Jackie even skipped the group outing to try on wedding dresses, signaling that she wasn’t sure about making it down the aisle. And when Brett found out, he quickly pulled Marshall aside to update him about Jackie. “Just letting you know so you’re not blindsided by anything,” he said.

Marshall thanked Brett for letting him know, and the pair exchanged a hug — leading many viewers on Twitter to celebrate their friendship in the face of a sticky situation.

It’s not the first time fans have celebrated Marshall and Brett’s friendship, of course. Back at the party in Episode 8, Marshall sought Brett’s advice about his strained connection with Jackie. “I know you’re a good dude,” Brett said. “You’re trying to do the best. You’re trying to show her what a life with you could be like. This is who you are, this is what you’re about, and if she’s not ready for that, then she’s just not ready for that.”

And even back during Episode 5, Marshall and Brett opened up about the importance of vulnerability in relationships — both with their respective partners and with friends, too. “Not a lot of guys that look like us talk about stuff like this to each other ... we gotta set the example, we gotta set the precedent,” Marshall said. “It’s okay to talk about your feelings and tell people that you love them. Because there are many times where I wish I could have told friends that passed and aren’t with us now ... ‘Hey bro, I love you.’”

The pair seem to be close to this day. “You’re a cool guy,” Marshall commented on Brett’s March 27 Instagram post. “Wish I could be your friend.” (Written like someone who definitely is a friend.)

“You seem like a cool guy as well. You’re on a dating reality show right??” Brett joked. “Let’s grab a brewski and chop it up 🍻.”