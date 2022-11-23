Though the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 split week had many casualties, it also gave way to one of the season’s strongest relationships: Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. The pair clicked right away and continued their relationship at the beach, too. “The first night, we talked for hours,” Tyler told Bustle in October. “Everyone else went to bed, and we were up until 3 or 4 a.m., just talking. Right then and there, I was like, OK, obviously I have something good. We can talk about anything. It’s fun. My head was just thinking that I found something pretty awesome.”

He even added that he had a potential in with Brittany’s family — a small bit of Filipino ancestry, which Tyler learned about just before going on the show. “She’s like, ‘No way, my mom would absolutely love that,’” Tyler recalled.

By the end of their time in Paradise, Tyler and Brittany agreed to leave the beach together as a couple. Despite meeting each other’s families, things started to go downhill, though. As Tyler explained during the Nov. 22 Paradise reunion, Brittany sought out some space and traveled to Italy — only to break up with him over FaceTime. According to Tyler, it happened on the same day that his and Rachel Recchia’s Bachelorette breakup episode aired.

Twitter reacted to the emotional conversation — and, especially, that awful timing.

More to come...