It’s safe to say Andrew Garfield has been the object of many a crush for some time now — but between his Oscar-nominated turn in tick, tick... BOOM! and secret role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, interest in the actor’s personal life is reaching new heights. So if you’ve found yourself wondering who Garfield is dating, you’re not alone.

You shouldn’t count on him soft-launching a partner on social media (he doesn’t actually have any, unless you count his “creeper accounts”). Garfield is a pretty private person — as he told Bustle last year, he’s “not in the public eye to a great degree because [he’s] designed it that way for [himself].”

“For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life,” he said in November. “My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”

With all that being said, the Oscar nominee isn’t so private that you’ll never spot him out and about with a significant other. As E! News reports, Garfield was photographed on Feb. 13, leaving a tennis court and holding hands with model Alyssa Miller. It wasn’t their first tennis outing, either — according to Hollywood Life, the pair was also spotted earlier this month. Wearing matching Nike sneakers, no less!

E! cited a source that confirmed the couple was, indeed, a couple — months after they were first seen together in New York. So who is Garfield’s girlfriend?

Miller has worked with GUESS, Sports Illustrated, and Vogue, to name just a few modeling gigs. In 2018, she debuted her own brand called Pilgrim, described by Vogue as the “boho luggage of your dreams.” But Miller’s artistic side doesn’t stop with her interest in fashion. She also recently expanded into music, most recently dropping a single and music video for “Mystery, Yes.”

Clearly, she’s a creative in her own right — and there’s more to come because Miller wrote in a January Instagram post that “new music” would be on the way shortly.

As for Miller’s personal life pre-Garfield, she was briefly married to Tame Impala’s Cam Avery, according to the Daily Mail. She also previously dated Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal for six months before breaking up in early 2014, per E! News.