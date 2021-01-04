Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Just Hit A Major Relationship Milestone

Chris Pine may think he needs to step up his game in the "Contest of the Best Chrises," but that doesn't mean he needs to do anything different in the dating department. Pine, who returns as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984 this month, has dated quite a few models and movie stars in his days, but these days Pine is in a committed relationship.

Right now, Chris Pine is dating British actor Annabelle Wallis. According to People, the two first linked up in 2018 and have been together ever since. They were first spotted exiting Heathrow airport in London together, then were seen at a fancy dinner party last summer, and went official with the public "holding hands on a walk in London in July," and were then seen "vacationing on a yacht in Italy with Pine’s parents that August." Pine and Wallis have also been riding out the 2020 pandemic together and have been spotted doing normal things like grocery shopping, riding bikes, and generally social distancing from other people during this past summer, according to The Daily Mail.

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The two also spent the holidays together this year, with Pine telling Extra that this year marked, "The first time in 40 years I haven’t been with my family, but I will be with my girlfriend and her family out here… Taking this year as it is, what it is… I’m going to open myself up to new rituals… Everyone is happy and healthy, whether they are in my family, my circle of friends, that’s all I can ask for."

In the past Pine has dated Olivia Munn back in 2009, and model Dominique Piek, whom he dated for two years from 2011 to 2013, reports PopSugar. Otherwise, Pine has been linked to Audrina Patridge, Zoë Kravitz, and Sofia Boutella, among others on PopSugar's list.

Wallis starred as Jane Seymour in the period drama The Tudors, and her big break stateside was starring alongside Tom Cruise in The Mummy. She appeared in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and plays Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders. She's also venturing into Star Trek territory just like Pine, with voice roles in Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Discovery, according to IMDb.