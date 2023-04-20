Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce in March 2022 after nearly 12 years of being together, shocking fans who watched them get married on Season 5. Much to Katie’s disappointment, it didn’t take long for Schwartz to start flirting with co-stars, making out with Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s wedding. Now, she has decided it’s time she started going public with her dating life as well.

On the April 19 episode, Katie introduced viewers to 25-year-old beau Satchel Clendenin, who she says was named after baseball player Satchel Paige, by taking him to Lala Kent’s birthday dinner. “Satchel is a very sweet guy that I met one night out with my girlfriends,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh here’s this young guy, this will be fun.’ I didn’t really anticipate to keep hanging out with him. I came for the D and I stayed for the conversation.”

Initially, the 36-year-old reality star said she kept her budding romance with Satchel private out of respect for her ex-husband, but since Schwartz decided to break Katie’s request of not dating within their mutual friend group, all bets were off. She even noted how the two men were vastly different in a confessional. “He’s very sweet and shows me affection, and it’s just a nice change,” she said. “And let’s just say I won’t be complaining to anyone about how his dick doesn’t work.”

Like much of the Pump Rules cast, Satchel is an aspiring actor, appearing in a handful of short films, music videos, and theater productions, and even working as a restaurant server on the side. He was born in Bethseda, Md., and was a hockey player before moving to Los Angeles. Schwartz had yet to meet Katie’s new lover, but their castmates had mixed reactions. Lala said that Katie was “beaming” while cozying up to Satchel, but Scheana was a bit more critical. “It’s weird seeing Katie with this mactor, shaggy dog-looking motherf*cker,” she said in a confessional. “I mean, he looks like he just got groomed at Vanderpump Dogs.”

However, Katie was hesitant to call Satchel her boyfriend, and probably for good reason. In February, she declared that she was “single” on her Instagram Story, even laughing off dating rumors with newly engaged Lukas Gage, and told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she has a type while dating. “They’re all young; I like it,” she said. “The young ones are kind of where it’s at.” Regardless of whether they’re together, Satchel fits that bill.