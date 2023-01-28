Murray Bartlett has been in show business since the ’80s — first, in Australia, where he was born, and then in New York in the early aughts. He even made his stateside debut on Sex and the City, where he hits up gay bars with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in a Season 4 episode. But fans likely know him best as Armond, The White Lotus’ vexed (and horny) hotel manager who gets screwed over in the end. It was a role that landed him his first Emmy.

Since then, he’s gone on to play Nick De Noia, the famed choreographer of male striptease routines in Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales. And this January, Bartlett joins The Last of Us, HBO’s adaptation of the beloved decade-old video game. He’ll play Frank opposite Nick Offerman’s Bill in the zombie-overrun, post-apocalyptic series.

The openly gay actor told GQ in 2021 about his decision to come out early in his career. “As a younger actor I thought about being out or not,” Bartlett told the outlet, adding “but I just never felt like lying about myself was an option.” Though he thinks he may have “missed out on some parts because people knew I was gay,” he has no regrets. “I’ve had incredible opportunities to play incredible gay roles.”

Photo by Liane Hentscher/HBO

With a bevy of iconic roles under his belt, the majority of which have rather compelling romantic storylines, it’s natural to wonder whether Bartlett is already spoken for. He is, though the actor is extremely private about his love life despite having been in the limelight for over 30 years. Here’s everything to know about Bartlett’s dating life and his partner, Matt.

Fans got a brief peek into his relationship status when he named a partner in one of his acceptance speeches. In September 2022, when Bartlett won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor, he thanked his SO in his speech. In between thanking his friends and his mom, The White Lotus star said, “To my partner, Matt, thank you for being my sanctuary.”

Barlett offered up more details about his “partner” in his January 2023 interview with Mr. Porter. The pair shares a border collie rescue named Bo, and his partner had the foresight to move from New York City to Provincetown, a small town in Massachusetts in 2019 right before the lockdown hit. Bartlett recalled his partner saying, “I feel like something big is going to happen and I don’t want us to be living in the city.” Though he doesn’t specifically name Matt, in the interview, the timeline checks out.

It’s also unclear exactly how long the two have been together before their big move but they’ve been together for at least three years.

Bartlett also shared a little bit about his partner’s opposing temperaments with Mr. Porter. “I’m a very emotional person,” he began, “One of the things I’ve found intriguing, and a little frustrating at times, is that he doesn’t sort of dive into the snake pit with me. In the beginning, I was like, ‘Come on! Come on in!’ And it was a little disorienting for me.”