The new cast for season five and six of The Crown is slowly being unveiled with Imelda Staunton taking over Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman in the upcoming seasons. As well as plenty of cast replacements, The Crown will welcome some new characters, including aristocrat Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma. The countess is widely known as Prince Philip’s friend and confidante and the new series is expected to detail their close friendship. So, what should viewers know about Penelope Knatchbull ahead of season five?

Veteran actress Natascha McElhone (Californication, Designated Survivor) will play Penelope Knatchbull in The Crown, meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of the Late Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year at 99 years old.

As one of Prince Philip’s closest companions, Countess Mountbatten was among the very few selected mourners to attend Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, which was subject to strict COVID social-distancing restrictions. On the sad occasion, Penelope was described by The Express as looking “heartbroken” to have lost her best friend. But how did Penelope and Prince Philip know one another?

Penelope, now 68 years old, is married to the Norton Mountbatten, the grandson of Lord Louis Mountbatten, Prince Philip's beloved uncle who died in an IRA bombing in 1979. In another royal connection, her husband is a close friend of Prince Charles, who was the best man at their wedding.

Penelope is the daughter of Marian Elizabeth Hood and butcher-turned-businessman Reginald Wray Frank Eastwood – founder of the Angus Steakhouse chain.

Known as Penny to her friends, Penelope became one of the Duke’s closest confidants when he began teaching her carriage driving in 1994,” the Metro reports, and the two were often photographed together at equestrian events.

According to reports, their friendship was cemented after a tragedy in 1991, says People, when Penelope lost her 5-year-old daughter Leonora to kidney cancer.

Though Philip was 32 years Penelope’s senior, she soon became known in the tabloids as Prince Philip’s “keeper of secrets.” In the biography Prince Philip Revealed, she was described as “a constant confidante, loyal companion” and, as Caroline Graham wrote in the Mail On Sunday, “second-most important woman in the Duke of Edinburgh's life.”

Per TV Insiders at The Sun, “This is a relationship which naturally raised a few eyebrows and sparked quite a few whispers, but Philip and Penny maintained they were just friends. The makers of The Crown believe it is a relationship worthy of exploring and casting a veteran actor like Natascha is a reflection of how high profile the role is.”

It’s not yet known how this friendship will be portrayed in The Crown but it’ll certainly be a storyline worth watching.