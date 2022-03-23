Netflix’s Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources ditches its predecessor’s middle school setting for a fantastical workplace populated by all kinds of outlandish creatures. Logic Rocks, Ambition Gremlins, and Addiction Angels are among the beings on the office staff. But there are, of course, still human characters who make up their clientele — the most central of which is Becca, played by Ali Wong.

Big Mouth fans will most likely recognize Wong’s voice from the original series, in which she plays Ali, a pansexual student at Bridgeton Middle School. She had a particularly large role in Season 5 after Jessi (Jessi Klein) developed a crush on her, leading Jessi to question her sexuality and Missy, Jessi’s best friend, (Ayo Edebiri) to grow jealous of the two’s closeness. Wong has also landed numerous stand-up specials on Netflix, including Baby Cobra (2016), Hard Knock Wife (2018), and Don Wong (2022). She and Randall Park — who appears alongside her in Human Resources as the aforementioned Logic Rock — co-wrote and starred in the streamer’s original romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe in 2019. More recently, Wong has appeared in the DC film Birds of Prey (2020) and Hulu series Love, Victor.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As for her voice acting, Wong is a veteran. She’s voiced characters in big budget blockbusters like the Pixar family fantasy adventure Onward (2020), in which she played Officer Gore. She was also one of the leads of 2019’s Tuca & Bertie, playing the titular Bertie opposite Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip).

On Human Resources, Wong’s character is a pregnant woman trying to navigate impending motherhood and her changing relationship with her husband Barry (Mike Birbiglia) on top of her high-powered career as a lawyer. Initially, Sonya (Pamela Adlon) is assigned as her Lovebug, but after she’s fired, the hapless Emmy (Aidy Bryant) — Sonya’s slacker assistant — is asked to take over. Becca is her first client, and there’s a steep learning curve. After she gives birth, Becca also deals with Tito the Anxiety Mosquito and the Depression Kitty, who represent her doubts about motherhood and her postpartum depression, respectively.

Netflix hasn’t yet announced if Human Resources will return for Season 2 — or if Wong will reprise her role as Becca. She’s next set to appear in the Amazon series Paper Girls, which is based on a graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang and follows four girls unwittingly caught in a time-traveling adventure.