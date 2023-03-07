Hometown dates are quickly approaching on The Bachelor — and during the March 6 episode, Zach Shallcross had to decide which four women he’d be accompanying on the milestone outing. Of course, that meant several women wouldn’t make the final lineup.

Zach didn’t wait for the rose ceremony to send home one woman, though. Halfway into the episode, he privately met with Greer Blitzer and let her know he wouldn’t be making the trip to her hometown. So why did Greer leave The Bachelor early?

If you need a recap of Greer’s time on the show, that’s understandable — because it’s been a while! In fact, Zach and Greer hadn’t seen each other in person since the episode in the Bahamas. Soon into the group’s trip to London, Zach got COVID, so he had to do that week’s cocktail party and rose ceremony over Zoom. As you’ll remember, Greer tried to empathize with Zach’s quarantine experience by sharing a time she got COVID at the end of a sales quarter and couldn’t meet her goals — which Zach didn’t love hearing. “I think it’s completely different,” he told her. (Incidentally, Greer seemed to defend herself on Instagram after the episode aired. “Women who care about their careers are hot,” she wrote in a Feb. 21 post.)

Ultimately, though, that awkward moment wasn’t what led to Greer’s pre-hometown elimination. Rather, it was something much simpler: lost time. Greer tested positive for COVID and had to quarantine herself in Estonia, so she missed another chance to connect with Zach in person. In the interim, Zach told Greer, “a lot of connections got really strong.”

Once Greer tested negative, traveled to Budapest, and told Zach she was ready to introduce him to her family, it was too late. “It is literally days away, and I have to do everything that feels right ... to give a hometown rose, I need to feel 100% confident that I can see a future,” Zach said. “And I don’t feel that.”

Zach made it clear that Greer didn’t bring it on herself, though. “You are this incredible woman,” he continued. “I don’t want you to think, ever, that it was anything you did.”

Greer was in tears for the remainder of the conversation, but told Zach she understood his decision. “Time is really of the essence, and we haven’t had much of it, and we were robbed of it,” she said. “I really appreciate you being so honest and transparent with me.”

Since leaving The Bachelor, Greer has been revisiting her journey on social media. In a March 5 Instagram post, she wrote that she was “feeling under the weather & asymptomatic” at the same time (borrowing the confusing language from when Jesse Palmer told Zach that Greer was quarantining in Estonia).

On Feb. 16, she posted a collection of photos from an apparent high tea captioned “tea-amo” — days before Zach and Gabi Elnicki’s London date aired, which upset Greer because she loved tea, too.

As for how Greer is feeling now that she’s left the show, perhaps we’ll find out more next week at the Women Tell All.