If you look up the Grammys in the dictionary, a picture of Adele would probably pop up. The “Rolling In the Deep” singer is the only artist to have won the three biggest Grammys — Record, Album, and Song of the Year — for two consecutive albums, 21 in 2012 and 25 in 2017. In fact, she hasn’t lost any Grammy she’s been nominated for since 2010. Given that she’s repeated the Big Three nominations a third time for 30 and its hit single “Easy On Me,” fans are wondering how Adele will dominate the 2023 Grammys, whether that means giving a tearjerker performance or just sitting back and collecting her awards (if she wins, of course).

After it was reported that she would not even attend the 2023 Grammys, Adele almost immediately refuted the reports and had some choice words for the source. “Whoever started that rumor is a dickhead, ’cause I am going to the Grammys,” she told the crowd at her Jan. 27 show in Las Vegas. “I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists, and whoever started that little story needs to go and touch some grass, alright? Go and get some fresh air, alright darlings?”

However, a performance on Feb. 5 is less certain. Adele has two Las Vegas shows lined up the weekend before the ceremony, meaning that she doesn’t have much time to rehearse for a Grammys performance. As of now, Hits Daily Double is reporting that Adele is not scheduled to perform, but producers are negotiating with her and keeping a slot open in hopes that she changes her mind. The Recording Academy has not announced any official plans regarding Adele on the show.

Once again, Adele will face off against Beyoncé in the three big categories, after she controversially won Album of the Year over Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed Lemonade in 2017, the last time that either artist was nominated in the category. The singer herself was distraught by the Recording Academy’s decision, dedicating her acceptance speech to Queen Bey. “I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said. “I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental.” If Adele wins Album of the Year for a third time, just expect her to give Beyoncé the trophy altogether.

Outside of the general categories, 30 is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while “Easy On Me” is up for Best Pop Solo Performance. Her Emmy-winning CBS special Adele: One Night Only is also nominated for Best Music Film.