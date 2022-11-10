The Atlanta Season 4 finale drops on Nov. 10, marking the end of a season Donald Glover has been particularly proud of. The star and co-creator described Season 4 as “even better” than its predecessor, which aired earlier this year — and recently stood by his claim that The Sopranos remains the “only ones who can touch us.”

“I’m not saying this to be pompous,” he reiterated in an Interview conversation with, well, himself. “I’m saying that because we deserve it.” Viewers, too, have loved following Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van’s journey over the last six years and are surely hoping that journey will continue with Season 5.

Unfortunately, the Nov. 10 finale does, in fact, mark the end of Atlanta as we know it — but rest assured, the show is going out on its own terms. Glover explained his decision to end Atlanta’s run at a Television Critics Association event in February, per Variety.

“Death is natural,” he said at the time. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about.”

FX

Glover added that he believes Atlanta “ends perfectly,” but he isn’t opposed to revisiting the series down the line. “If there’s a reason to do it, of course,” he said. “Like a Christmas special. It always depends. I like keeping my options open.”

At the same event, Zazie Beetz (Van) theorized about what that might look like. “We did all joke and talk about, wouldn’t it be funny if 15 years, when we have grandchildren, to come back,” she said. “But I’m glad I knew it was ending because then I could really lean into the relationships, knowing this was my last chance to play Van. Van changed my life and I loved her.”

Brian Tyree Henry (Paper Boi) voiced a similar sentiment. “If we decide to come back together when we’re 65, with arthritis medication and our walkers, we probably will because we’re all connected for the rest of our lives,” he said.

And if you want more from the mind behind Atlanta, know that he’s currently working on a project with Chlöe Bailey, Dominique Fishback, and Damson Idris.

It’s secretive but “shocking,” Bailey told Distractify, adding that the project includes music. So while you’ll definitely be missing Atlanta, there’s more to come yet from Glover and his friends.