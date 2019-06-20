If you haven't yet figured this out for yourself, let me tell you a secret: supermarket fashion is super underrated. It might be your last thought to search for sandals in the midst of your weekly grocery shop, but there are some hidden gems among the aisles. Don’t worry though, we’ve done the hard work for you and scoured the shelves for the best supermarket summer sandals to wear right now.

You’ve probably heard of George at Asda and Tesco's F&F, but Sainsbury’s Tu and Morrisons’ Nutmeg are climbing the ranks, too, and each of the major contenders have accessories and footwear options that won’t leave a dent in your wallet either.

Whilst the coronavirus pandemic may have limited some of our usual plans when it comes to holidaying abroad, the staycation is on the rise. Luckily, you don’t have to hop on a flight to still wear a stylish pair of sandals, and how better to explore the British Isles than with chic new soles?

From super summery cotton dresses à la Marianne in Normal People, to a go-to classic jeans-and-a-jacket outfit, sandals go with pretty much anything. Pick up some shoes at the same time as your sugar with our pick of the best supermarket sandals to keep an eye out for on your weekly shop (or even online).

3 Holding out for sunshine Toe Strap Mule Sandals George at Asda Add a touch of sunshine to your outfit with these yellow mock croc sandals. Perfect for evenings in the park or pub garden. £15 See On Asda

Sandals aren't the only thing supermarket brands are excelling in. There's wedding guest looks and even a workout outfit or two. So get busy.