Winter is prime time to break out your winter boots — and there’s no better way to wear them than with boot socks. The best boot socks will keep your feet warm and stay put without slipping down or bunching at the toes. Finding your ideal pair though will depend on the height of your boots and the kind of budget you’re working with, as the price of socks can range widely depending on the overall design and materials used.

Boot socks should also keep your feet warm, but not so warm that your feet start to sweat. Wool or wool blend socks can be a great option for insulating your boots and keeping your feet dry in cold weather. Merino wool is the superior option for wool, offering the best combination of warmth and breathability, but it can be costly. A more cost-effective alternative to wool is acrylic, which has a warm and cozy wool-like texture — just keep in mind that acrylic isn’t as breathable as wool and can trap moisture and odor inside your boots. Merino wool socks blended with acrylic fibers can offer the best of both worlds, too. In any case, you’ll want to avoid boot socks made from 100% cotton as it tends to retain moisture and won’t keep you warm when it gets wet. If your main mode of transportation is walking, a nice thick pair of boot socks or ones designed with extra cushioning on the sole can help protect your feet from blisters.

To find your ideal pair, you’ll also want to think about which boots you plan to wear. If you’ll be wearing knee-high boots, thigh-high or over-the-knee socks are the ideal option. But you might prefer no-show socks for booties. Finally, you’ll want to think about whether you want your boot socks to stand out or work as a background for your boots — which is often a matter of picking between solid or patterned options and in eye-catching or neutral shades.

There’s no reason to spend the length of the winter season with uncomfortable socks or freezing your toes off. Next time you’re donning boots in cold weather, turn to these cozy boot socks.

1 Over-The-Knee Cable-Knit Socks For High Boots SherryDC Cable-Knit Thigh-High Socks Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cable-knit boot socks are made to keep you stylishly warm. They are available in seven colors, and as single pairs or in packs of two. The thigh-high design pairs well with over-the-knee boots, but you can wear the socks with shorter boots or booties if you prefer to make them more of a focal point. Either way, you’ll definitely be warm in these knit socks. Material: 100% acrylic

Available styles: 9 One reviewer wrote: “Amazing [...] They fit in my boots and they stay up! Love love LOVE. Them!”

2 Fan-Favorite Socks For Casual Boots Loritta Wool Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sometimes you just need a pair of warm, everyday socks that will take you from your bed to the corner store. These warm, cozy wool socks have over 15,000 five-star ratings and will keep you warm on your journey, whether you’re running errands, cleaning snow off your car, or heading to brunch. They’re available as a pack of five pairs and in multiple solid and patterned options. Material: 36% polyester, 35% wool, 29% cotton

Available styles: 17 One reviewer wrote: “They are the perfect boot sock. They are long enough to scrunch down just a little. And they are thick enough for cushioned comfort, yet thin enough to fit in a boot and not be bulky. Completely satisfied!”

3 Classic Black Socks For Dressy Boots Lixia Dress Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Dressing up in the winter can present the ongoing struggle of staying warm and looking stylish. Fortunately, a pair of neutral-colored socks will keep you warm underneath a pair of dressy boots. Reviewers have attested that they aren’t too thick for different footwear — one reviewer raved that they’re “very warm but not bulky so can be used in any shoes!” The socks are sold in packs of two, four, or six pairs, with options ranging from black and white to navy and brown. Material: 78% merino wool, 15% polyester, 7% spandex

Available styles: 6 One reviewer wrote: “These socks are thick enough to be warm yet thin enough to fit inside boots or shoes.”

4 Patterned Knee-High Socks For Calf Boots DoSmart Knee-High Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This pair of knee-high knit socks offers the warmth your calf boots might be missing — and thanks to their patterned design, they add a touch of style. The socks are warm and with 15% spandex in the blend, offer stretch without slippage. You can bunch them up top or alternatively, pull them higher. The socks are sold as a pack of two, in various patterned options. Material: 45% wool, 40% polyester, 15% spandex

Available styles: 12 One reviewer wrote: “Lovely thick wool [and] so comfortable especially with winter boots. Also, these knee highs don’t slip down at all but they aren’t restrictive either.”

6 Breathable Ankle Socks For Low-Cut Booties Busy Socks Merino Wool Ankle Socks (3 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These breathable wool blend socks manage to balance the common struggle of city-transit goers: sweaty feet that very quickly turn into freezing feet in the winter. The socks feature a mesh upper to keep things well-ventilated and many shoppers have agreed that they keep their feet sweat-free. Since they’re ankle length, you can pair them with shorter boots or booties, too. Shop these socks in packs of three pairs, or spring for the six-pack for a few more dollars. Material: 40% merino wool, 40% acrylic, 18% polyester, 2% elastane

Available styles: 18 One reviewer wrote: “These are so warm and made a huge difference in the winter months. Great for booties and I layered other socks on too for when walking around the house.”

7 Thick Socks That Are Great For Work Boots Carhartt Thermal Crew Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Also available on Carhartt, $9 Warm yet breathable, reviewers have attested that these wool-blend socks are thick enough to wear underneath work boots. Despite their thickness, they feature a fast-dry technology to quickly wick away moisture and sweat, making them a cushy option for work both indoors and outdoors. Material: 39% nylon, 34% wool, 16% acrylic, 10% polyester, 1% spandex

Available styles: 3 One reviewer wrote: “So comfortable and warm. I wear them with my work boots and have never worn a hole in them.”

8 Warm, Cushioned Boot Socks For Hiking Darn Tough Treeline Hike/Trek Socks Amazon $24 See On Amazon Also available on Backcountry, $24, and Darn Tough, $24 If you’re walking miles in your boots, you’ll want socks that can keep up with the number of steps you clock per day. These warm hiking socks offer warmth from cold temperatures while wicking away moisture when you break a sweat. They are complete with a mid-level cushioned footbed, and its seamless design helps safeguard your feet from blisters. Material: 63% merino wool, 35% nylon, 2% lycra spandex

Available styles: 4 One reviewer wrote: “You know you have a good sock when you don’t think about them when you are hiking! These provided great support, kept the dirt out, and no blisters at the end of the day!”

9 Knee-High Performance Socks For Snow Boots Smartwool Performance Ski Socks Amazon $27 See On Amazon Also available on Backcountry, $22 For skiing, snowboarding, winter hiking, and other snowy activities, these knee-high socks can help protect your feet from the natural elements. They feature medium-level cushioning to offer ample comfort when you’re on your feet — and while the socks are on the thicker side, the mesh ventilation helps ward off excess sweat. Material: 62% merino wool, 36% nylon, 2% elastane

Available styles: 3 One reviewer wrote: “The warmest socks I’ve ever owned --- & they’re not too bulky to slide into my boots! I’m a Colorado hiker & a proud new puppy owner = many trips outside in the snow!”