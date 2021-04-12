Now, more than ever, leggings are becoming a mainstay in your closet. After all, it is one of the core pieces of any activewear wardrobe. And a particular brand of leggings — Lululemon — is so popular, you can almost bet someone you know has a pair. While Lululemon leggings are unbelievably comfortable and easy to wear, they also present some styling challenges. You may tire of wearing them with the same T-shirt and sneakers combo, especially as the weather warms up. If you’re wondering how to style Lululemon leggings, you’re not alone.

Fortunately, you have plenty of celebrity Lululemon leggings outfits to turn to for inspiration. Take a cue from the sporty wardrobes of some of your favorites, from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to Ashley Graham and Meghan Markle. Their styling hacks? Going for a monochrome look with leggings and sneakers, throwing a crop top in the mix, and topping the whole outfit with a leather jacket for a chic contrast.

Ahead, find some outfit inspiration to style your Lululemon leggings like your favorite actress or model off duty. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time for a little comfy outfit inspiration.

Pair Lululemon leggings with a camel coat for a chic, streamlined look.

By pairing leggings with a camel coat, Meghan Markle makes the activewear item look more tailored and sophisticated. Recreate her look with black separates and any neutral-colored coat from camel to ivory.

Style Lululemon leggings with a leather jacket and fitted top.

A leather jacket and aviator sunglasses can make look any outfit cool, but especially worn with an all-black look like Gigi Hadid’s leggings and T-shirt combo above.

Pair Lululemon leggings with a bright top.

Add a burst of color to your leggings outfit with an orange T-shirt or windbreaker á la Kendall Jenner. Bonus points if you throw in a ‘2000s-worthy designer bag.

Go for a ‘2000s-inspired outfit with Lululemon leggings and a baby tee.

Ashley Graham keeps it simple and chic with a T-shirt and leggings outfit. Her high-waisted leggings are the perfect complement to her 2000s-inspired baby tee. And she completes her outfit with a clutch and sleek pair of sneakers.

Layer a cropped hoodie and jacket with Lululemon leggings to create some dimension.

If you want to try the crop top look in cooler weather, take your cue from Hailey Bieber and layer a bomber jacket over an abbreviated hoodie. Keep the same high-waisted leggings silhouettes and complete your outfit with black sneakers.

Go for color with a monochromatic look.

Take a cue from Rita Ora with a monochromatic look, though opting for a pastel or muted tone will allow you to be colorful, while also understated.

Style with a sports bra in the same color family to nail the matching set trend.

Whether in solid black or a bold pink print, go for a sports bra and Lululemon legging combination in the same color family for a cohesive look.

Accessorize with bright sunglasses and sneakers.

Add some color to your activewear ensemble with your accoutrements: purple sunglasses and sneakers like Sofia Richie’s will do the trick.

Style your leggings with white separates.

Create a cool contrast by pairing your black leggings with a white crop top, hoodie, sneakers, and face mask.

Add a pop of color to your look with a cardigan.

Take a leggings and tank look to the next level with a pastel cardigan and color lensed sunglasses.