3 Zodiac Signs Least Affected By The October 2022 Full Blood Moon

On Oct. 9 and 10, get ready for the full blood moon. This rare, two-night event is happening in Aries, a sign that’s all about self-awareness and identity, so you can double your chances of unlocking powerful discoveries and manifesting your desires. Since full moons are often about endings, use this time to reflect on on that theme. Have you finally finished navigating a tough time in your life? Do you want to let go of beliefs or habits that no longer serve you? The October full blood moon is prime time to dive deeply into these ideas.

“It’s a full moon with major healing potential [because it’s] conjunct Chiron in Aries, which is closing out a cycle of wounding,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “It can help you drop any extra baggage you've been carrying around and help you accept yourself just as you are.”

This is also a great time to reflect on the people around you. “The full moon is also opposing Venus in Libra, which indicates that there are other people on your path who aren't seeing you for who you truly are,” Marquardt says. “If there's any discord in your relationships right now, it doesn't have to be permanent. Look at it as a reminder that you are your own person and you don't need to be influenced by others.” Our connections with others are paramount, but remember, you’re on your own individual journey, too.

The spirit of this full moon is about strength and growth. “If we take responsibility for ourselves and our individual healing journeys, we will be able to better show up for relationships, work, and any other obligations we have in life,” Marquardt says.

This celestial event will affect every sign differently. While some will find these nights particularly rocky, the following three signs will breeze through this time without much stress.

Gemini & The October 2022 Full Blood Moon

The twins are famously indecisive, but this time around, they’ll have no trouble whatsoever closing the book on a chapter of their lives. This isn’t a sad ending for Gemini; rather, it’s an exciting moment to prepare for whatever might come next. Thanks to Mars moving through Gemini while making a sextile to the full moon, this will be a period of thoughtful introspection that leads to real action. As long as you stay open-minded and curious, you’ll be able to launch a project, begin a fitness regimen, or start building a new habit.

Gemini will particularly enjoy a night out with their crew this weekend. “The full moon is happening in Gemini's 11th house of friends, so they'll be feeling extra social and ready to celebrate their newfound sense of identity and purpose,” Marquardt says. You’re primed to have a fantastic time. He adds, “The 11th house also rules aspirations, hopes and wishes, so Gemini will have a wide-eyed and optimistic outlook on life.” Enjoy!

Leo & The October 2022 Full Blood Moon

Are you ready to shake things up? “The full moon is happening in Leo's ninth house of travel, faith, wisdom, and out-of-the-box experiences,” Marquardt says. Bold Leo shies away from few things, but because it’s a fixed sign, lions don’t always embrace change. Thanks to the full moon’s placement, this is Leo’s time to be brave and try something new. “The risk might seem scary at first, but it will bring a reward,” Marquardt promises. “Leo might take a huge leap of faith, but they have an innate feeling that they'll land on their feet.” Trust yourself.

Since the full moon signifies endings, Leo’s perspective on an old belief is about to change. This is a time to push yourself spiritually and intellectually or take a trip. You could enroll in a new class, turn to a religious text you’ve never studied before, or visit somewhere you’ve never been. This experience will be deeply meaningful. “When your worldview changes in a fundamental way, it can feel like a crisis of consciousness, but Leo is going to find freedom in their new mindset. They might have a transcendent experience that nobody else seems to understand, but they won’t mind feeling understood,” Marquardt says.

Sagittarius & The October 2022 Full Blood Moon

Sagittarius, prepare for good vibes! This full moon takes place in your fifth house of joy, creativity, talents, hobbies, children, and romance. It’s a welcome change, since Chiron has been moving through your fifth house for a while now, casting a dark shadow over your self-esteem. This full moon is like hitting the reset button. You’re about to remember just how special and lovable you really are. Your unique traits make you who you are — embrace them.

“In creative pursuits, Sagittarius will find a way to realize that nobody else can do what they do. If romance is on the table, Sagittarius will see how much of a catch they are and how lucky someone else would be to have them,” Marquardt says. “If Sagittarius has felt like they've given off Grinch vibes lately, this full moon is the part where their heart will grow 10 times bigger.”

Expert:

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer