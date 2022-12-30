4 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Listeners

Truth be told, every zodiac sign has the ability to lend their friend an ear when they’re in need of someone to talk to. But only a special few can be considered really good listeners. The best listeners give the person they’re engaging with their complete and undivided attention. They allow them to speak without any interruptions, they’re open-minded, and they ask thoughtful questions so they can truly understand how the other person is feeling. While this may all seem obvious, for many, it’s easier said than done. If you want to talk to someone who’s guaranteed to give you the attention you need, you may want to turn to the zodiac signs that make the best listeners.

According to Linda Berry, spiritual coach and astrologer, zodiac signs who are naturally caring, understanding, and have the ability to serve others usually make the best listeners. “These signs possess the patience that's needed to truly listen to the concerns of others,” she says. “Usually, the elements of water and earth have these qualities because of their emotional and grounded traits, but air also has this ability because [there is] an element that involves communication.”

Of course, there are so many factors that play a role in influencing whether someone you know is going to be a good listener or not . But if you’re looking at sun signs only, these are the four zodiac signs that make the best listeners.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Taurus is known for being materialistic, thanks to the influence of their ruling planet, Venus. However they have big hearts and are very generous towards others in need. Because of this, Berry says Taurus makes for one of the best listeners in the zodiac. “They do not like seeing anyone suffer, whether it's physically or emotionally,” she says. “This earth sign will do anything in their power to handle a situation in a practical manner, especially for those close to them.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22): Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Cancer is one of the best listeners, if not the best. According to Berry, the zodiac’s crab is exceptionally kind, understanding, and comforting. They’re also natural healers who “understand the human heart” better than anyone else. “This nurturing water sign has the willingness to help because it would be against their nature if they did not give their time and emotional support to those they care about,” she says. “They’re always listening intently to what others need.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (August 23 - September 22) Virgo is associated with the sixth house in astrology, which is all about service. Because of this, Virgos do their best to be of service to others, which makes them very good listeners. Whether it’s providing emotional support for a friend who just got their heartbroken or physical support for a family member who has trouble getting by on their own, Virgo is always willing to help. “This grounded and practical earth sign has the ability to multi-task and can handle several situations at a time with grace and ease,” Berry says. “They will always be there to listen when needed.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (September 23 - October 22) If you want someone to give you an unbiased opinion, turn to Libra. After all, they’re represented by the scales, so they can help you weigh the pros and cons of any situation. They also have the natural ability to see every side of a problem, which can help you see things from different perspectives. “Being an air sign and ruled by the planet Venus, they can be very intent listeners and also creative in the ways they assist in helping others,” Berry says. “Their idealistic personality lends to wanting to listen and serve in any way they can, especially when it concerns relationships close to them.”

