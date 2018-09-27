9 Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired By Your Favorite 2020 Memes

Memes: They're good for the soul. And what better way to cleanse your ooky-spooky soul than with a meme-inspired Halloween costume. You're already looking to the internet for costume ideas. Might as well make your costume a straight-up homage to your favorite parts of the internet.

It's debatable what the best memes of 2020 have been thus far. There was the "is it cake?" meme that made us doubt reality, watching as people cut into toilet paper, Crocs, even pizza to reveal that they were all, in fact, made of cake. There was the Reese Witherspoon challenge that showed our range of emotion through the year: ignorant bliss, wariness, panic, deep panic, and even deeper panic. Then, there's TikTok, meme-maker extraordinaire that's given us more trending dances than we know how to keep up with, the emergence of the e-Girl, and two entire D'Amelios. Needless to say, there is a meme for any and all occasions.

After the year we've had, we more than deserve to treat ourselves to a little topical ghoulishness. So, get those scrolling fingers ready and mentally prepare yourself to have to explain your costume all night. Here are nine Halloween costumes inspired by your favorite 2020 memes.

1. Is It A Cake?

If you've ever wanted to sport the sprinkle lip, now is your time. To recreate this meme IRL, you could take the literal path and simply wear a cupcake costume. You could also try to make cake shaped like other food, walk around honking on a pickle all night, and really horrify your friends.

2. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

The couples costume we all deserve to see! Unfortunately, the FARM Rio dress Ana is seen sporting is sold out. (Also, it's $235.) But you can create a similar vibe with some sunglasses, flip flops, and a maxi boho dress with a floral pattern.

To recreate Ben's look, you can cop a similar "Habana" baseball tee from Clandestina. Pair that with some navy pants and a hidden back tattoo and you're good to go.

3. Gov. Andrew Cuomo And His Slides

Scope out your local thrift store for a black suit jacket or pick up one new. Pair it with a white button-down and some posterboard adorned with pithy Cuomo-isms like "Today is Saturday" or "Younger people not fully complying: you are wrong."

4. X Æ A-12

The much-talked-about baby name from Elon Musk and Grimes is a Halloween costume waiting to happen. Pair a robot costume with a "Hello my name is" sticker donning the newborn's name.

5. Gossip Girl Meme

Time to break out your early 00s best because you and your ride-or-die are absolutely going as Serena Van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf. Pair a pleated skirt with a white button-up, a tie, and effortlessly tousled hair for Serena. Sub out the longer tie for a short necktie and add a signature headband for Blair.

6. Marriage Story Fight

It's the fight scene that took over all our timelines. For Scarlett/Nicole, pair a cream knit cardigan with a faded blue tee and high-waisted brown slacks. For Adam/Charlie, layer a red tee under a maroon sweater and pair it with some dark pants. Learning the entire dialogue from this scene is absolutely a requirement.

7. DW Holding The Fence

Embody everything you missed out on this year in a single, Arthur-themed costume. Put on a pink swim dress and tie a yellow ribbon around your waist. Then, put on some yellow sunglasses and a disdained look and voila! DW IRL.

8. Joe Exotic & Carole Baskin

You didn't think you'd make it through a 2020 memes list without a single mention of Tiger King, did you? Fortunately, finding a costume inspired by the docu-series won't be difficult as a few different places are selling Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic costumes including Amazon and Party City.

9. "I am once again asking..."

Thanks to Christophe Leterrier on Twitter, you can get the exact jacket Sen. Sanders is wearing in this meme. If you don't want to spend $400 on a joke, just sport a similar beige jacket, some glasses, and a wig.

Happy Hallo-meme!