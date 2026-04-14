April 17’s New Moon Feels Low-Key For 2 Zodiac Signs

We’re in the thick of Aries season, and this year, this annual solar cycle kicked off on March 20 alongside the astrological new year, the spring equinox, and the end of Mercury retrograde all at once. Since then, the momentum in everyone’s personal life has been continually picking up, and the general energy has become buzzier and buzzier — as the sun in Aries has since been joined by a whole party of celestial bodies that are amplifying this sign’s fiery and forward-charging vibe. The new moon on April 17 arrives at the tail end of Aries season, but it will feel like a new beginning forged from the flames of these past weeks of growth. This lunation brings April’s Aries stellium to its high point, and all zodiac signs will feel its firepower. However, if you’re one of the signs least affected by the April 17 new moon, this potent cosmic intensity may be turned down a few notches.

Throughout the course of Aries season, there’s been a massive pile-up of planets in this bold and initiative-taking fire sign — and at the time of the new moon, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Neptune, and the comet Chiron will all be clustered together here alongside the sun and moon. This is the biggest and most intense Aries stellium that the skies have seen in a very long time, so this new moon is supercharging everyone’s desire to fearlessly take the lead. It’s time to summon the warrior spirit within you and charge zealously forward on all the dreams, plans, and long-term goals that have been percolating in your heart and on your to-do lists over the past months.

Right now, you’ve got the will and the moxie to break past the barriers that may have kept you from getting balls rolling in the past, and that’s why it’s so important to take advantage of the reset button being offered by this lunation. This is especially true given that the sun and moon will be in a tight conjunction with wounded-healer Chiron, which will highlight all your most sensitive and tender spots, but also bring you the opportunity to move beyond them once and for all. Take every obstacle as a challenge you can stand up to and win. The Aries zodiac energy of this new moon is brazen in its confidence and fiercely independent, so if you buckle down and make moves, there’s almost nothing that can stand in your way. There’s no reason to lean on anyone’s advice but your own.

This lunation is a major turning point in the year for everyone, bringing the potential to make headway on endeavors that have previously felt slow or impossible to start. For some, the energy will feel like a rocket ship shooting them off to the moon itself — but for the zodiac signs least affected by April 17’s new moon, this new beginning comes with a steadier takeoff. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Something subtle but significant has been brewing deep inside of you over the past weeks. While it may be hard to look these elusive changes directly in the face or put your finger on exactly where they’re coming from, you’ll feel them potently nonetheless — and under this new moon, you’ll be crystallized into a new form. Your spiritual and subconscious self is experiencing a massive growth spurt, pushing you forward into a new era. It’s important to give yourself some space and solitude to allow these shifts unfold, as your intuition will guide you to your true north much more accurately than anyone else’s advice will. Turn down the volume on the outside noise and listen to your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your heart has been focused on perspective-shifting growth and higher-minded aspirations, but under this new moon, you’re getting the motivation necessary to tackle all the smaller-scale details that serve as a foundation for the big things you want to achieve. Because this lunation is rising in your responsibility-centered sixth house, it’s getting you fired up around productivity, allowing you to push forward and knock out necessary tasks and to-do list items that you’ve struggled to cross the finish line on. If you channel this energy wisely, you’ll come out the other side with a brand-new routine that allows you the space you need to bring your visions to life.

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