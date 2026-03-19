The Spring Equinox Is Here To Clean Up Mercury Retrograde’s Mess

The astrology of winter has been a doozy, and the past month has been especially intense. Between back-to-back eclipses, a messy Mercury retrograde period, and a series of game-changing planetary shifts for some of the solar system’s most major players, it feels like all zodiac signs have been stuck on a non-stop train of change and chaos. However, a beautiful fresh start is fast approaching, as the spring equinox on March 20 offers the energetic vibe shift everyone’s been waiting for. Spring’s uplifting energy is always a welcome reprieve from winter’s harshness, and understanding the spiritual meaning of the spring equinox makes it even more special.

Equinoxes refer to the two points in the year during which the sun passes through the celestial equator — a phenomenon that results in a perfect balance of daylight and nighttime hours on the day that it occurs. In the Northern hemisphere, the autumn equinox occurs in September, while the spring equinox happens in March. Also dubbed the vernal equinox, the latter of these two events marks the collective’s transition out of the colder days of winter and into the brighter and warmer half of the year, when we enjoy more hours of light than darkness each day. Starting on the date of the spring equinox, the sun will set later and later each night until we reach the longest day of the year, which occurs at the summer solstice on June 21.

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The spring equinox also holds deep spiritual significance in cultures around the world, both throughout history and in modern times. There are various feasts and festivals held in observance of this equinox throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The spring equinox is also considered the start of the Persian New Year as well as the astrological new year, and this astronomical event also dictates the date of both Passover and Easter each year, and is a meaningful holiday day in Pagan Wheel of the Year.

The spiritual meaning of the spring equinox makes this rejuvenating period of year even more magical, and understanding it can help you more deeply connect with the earth’s natural cycles as you transition into a new season. Here’s what to know about the spring equinox in 2026.

When’s The Spring Equinox?

This year, the spring equinox takes place at 10:46 a.m. ET on March 20, so put on a floral dress or order a honey-lavender matcha on Friday in honor of this invigorating seasonal shift. The exact time and date of the vernal equinox varies slightly from year to year. However, while it can take place on March 19 or March 21 on rare occasions, it almost always occurs sometime on March 20.

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The Astrology Of The Spring Equinox 2026

Welcoming the first day of spring is exciting, but when you factor in what the planets are up to at the moment, there’s even more reason to celebrate. The Northern hemisphere’s spring equinox is always of great significance in Western astrology, as it coincides with the sun’s ingress into bold and brazen Aries — the first sign of the zodiac — meaning it’s the first day of Aries season as well as the start of the astrological new year. The trailblazing and self-starting energy of this fire sign is ideal for fueling new beginnings, so it makes sense that it leads the zodiacal pack and signifies the start of a new solar cycle. Aries’ impulsive and fearless approach can put a fire under your desires, pushing you take action and be a little bolder in the pursuit of what you want.

You’ll finally start to feel some forward-motion.

The motivating cosmic vibes are amplified by the fact that the year’s first Mercury retrograde happens to end on the afternoon of March 20 — the very same day as the spring equinox — meaning that all the messy mishaps brought about by this backspin will start fading into the background. After a few weeks of logistical struggles, timing snags, and miscommunications, you’ll finally start to feel some forward-motion, allowing you to build up momentum toward your goals and express your ideas with more clarity and effectiveness.

Just after Mercury stations direct, go-getter Mars and lucky Jupiter will immediately lock into a beautifully motivating trine with one another, giving you the green light when it comes to taking action on the things that light your fire. This equinox marks the exact midpoint between the shorter and longest days of the year, so it’s a great time to take advantage of the lengthening hours of daylight and start making power moves.

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Spring Equinox’s Spiritual Meaning

The spring equinox is a time of rebirth and rejuvenation, as here in the Northern hemisphere, it marks the end of winter’s scarcity, harshness, and darkness. In springtime, flowers begin to bloom and fill the barren winter landscape, animals begin reproducing thanks to the growing abundance of resources, and the days start getting warmer and longer, bringing more light into everyone’s lives — literally and symbolically. This is why so many spring equinox traditions center around celebrating the themes of fertility, fresh growth, rebirth that are associated with this seasonal shift.

While New Year’s Day technically occurs on Jan. 1, the spring equinox is considered the new year in astrology, as well as in some other cultures — as it marks the sun’s transition into fierce and fiery Aries, the first sign of the zodiac. While you may have already set some New Year’s intentions back in January, the spring equinox is a fabulous time to refocus on your goals and start building up some momentum. Thanks to the energizing and optimistic vibes of this season and its powerful spiritual meaning, you might find that it’s easier to jump into action now than it was at the beginning of the year.