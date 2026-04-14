April 17’s New Moon Will Be A Welcomed Reset For 3 Zodiac Signs

Welcome to the first new moon of the astrological year! The sun and moon are coming together in fierce and fiery Aries on the morning of April 17 for a new moon, offering everyone a personal reset button of massive proportions — if they’re willing to believe in themselves and move forward with a warrior’s spirit. This lunation gives you more fight in areas you may have previously felt like giving up in, and sparks up a new desire to conquer, motivating you to chase after goals that have been slow to start. Everyone will feel the heat of this lunar moment, but the zodiac signs most affected by April 17’s new moon will be especially fired up.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and when you consider its bold, brazen, and single-minded essence, it makes sense. This fire sign is a natural fit for leadership, as it’s fearless in the face of any challenge and will happily trail blaze a brand-new path for itself without looking back. During the new moon on April 17, this buzzy brand of astrological energy is impossible to ignore, as it marks the pinnacle of April’s powerful Aries stellium, during which the sun, moon, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron will all be clustered together in the cosmic ram’s territory, amplifying everyone’s desire for independence, forward motion, and the honoring of one’s own vision.

Because the sun’s annual transit through Aries begins in alignment with both the spring equinox and the astrological new year, it is one of the four initiative-taking cardinal signs, alongside Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. In Aries’ case, the initiative it brings to the table is based on pure passion — and this new moon has that in spades. There’s been a lot of opportunity to visualize, review, and develop your goals, but this lunation is a time to act on them.

Of course, with intellectual Mercury and no-nonsense Saturn joining forces with ever-impulsive Mars alongside the Aries new moon, you’ll need to temper your desire to charge forward with some logical plans and responsible foresight in place, too. Additionally, because the new moon will be tightly wrapped up with wounded-healer comet Chiron, this can also be an opportunity to push past personal triggers or wounds that have kept you from reaching your full potential in the past. Channel all that old pain and fear into action.

This lunation has the power to kick off a new era for everyone, but especially the cardinal zodiac signs. Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs most affected by the April 17 new moon.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Whatever rut you’ve been trying to break out of a goal you’ve been trying to make manifest, now is the time to fire up the jet fuel and propel yourself straight into a new future of your own design. This new moon peaks alongside one of the largest and most powerful stellium of planets to hit your sign in years — so right now, the cosmic energy that’s available to you is potent. It’s important to honor your own needs during this lunation, as it’s ultimately your own heart, mind, and spirit that will drive you toward changes and new beginnings. Considering other people’s input is great, but your will is especially strong now, so put that first. Just be sure to temper your impulsive streak and fantasy-level visions with some logic and reality checks here and there.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If you’ve been in need of a jumpstart in your work life, this new moon is the most powerful time of the year to make your move. This lunation rises in your chart’s career zone, lighting a fire under all your most ambitious professional goals and bringing you a motivation boost of epic proportions. Instead of daydreaming about your ideal path forward or being stuck in the planning phase, now is a time to seize the momentum of this lunar moment and act. Put your fears behind you, grab your torch, and start blazing a brand-new trail for yourself. Right now, following your own lead will get you so much further than trying to stick to somebody else’s plan. Trust yourself and keep your focus fixed on what’s ahead.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Where do things stand in your most important relationships, Libra? Are the interpersonal dynamics at play balanced, healthy, and a reflection of what you want out of your closest bonds? This lunation is bringing you loads of firepower and mental clarity around what you need from the other people in your life — and the confidence you need to stand up and make the necessary changes. Whether this means committing yourself more deeply to someone, cutting off a connection that feels toxic, setting firmer relationship boundaries, or fiercely pursuing a new partnership that feels right in your heart, now is a time to make moves toward creating a stronger support system. Don’t sacrifice your own needs to make others feel better. True connections come when you’re honoring yourself in equal measure.

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