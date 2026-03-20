3 Manifestation Rituals To Help You Harness The Spring Equinox's Power

After a long winter that’s included an intense eclipse season and a very messy Mercury retrograde, a much-welcomed new beginning is arriving on March 20 — this year’s spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. The spring and fall equinoxes mark the two days per year during which there are equal part daylight and darkness. Each signifies a major shift in the astronomical season, and brings energy that’s available for everyone to work with. This year, the 20th is one of the most revitalizing and energizing moments, so it’s the perfect time to channel your inner witch and do a spring equinox manifestation ritual.

The spring equinox is rich in spiritual meaning, as this celestial event has been honored in different ways by various cultures and religions around the world for thousands of years. In Paganism and some other witchcraft-based practices, the spring equinox is also called Ostara, and it’s considered an important solar holiday. Ostara is a celebration of the return of the light and the sun’s reign — as from this point until the autumn equinox in September, the number of daylight hours will outnumber the hours of night.

While the Western calendar’s new year starts on Jan. 1 and the lunar new year begins around February’s new moon, the astrological new year is actually tied to the date of the spring equinox. This astronomical event always aligns with the start of Aries season, and Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. So in addition to heralding the first official day of spring, the sun’s ingress into this trailblazing fire sign on the spring equinox begins a fresh solar cycle through the zodiac.

Additionally, 2026’s spring equinox happens to share a date with the end of the current Mercury retrograde period, meaning all the pesky logistical snags that come along with this backspin are finally coming to a close. Paired with this season’s refreshing vibes of renewal, Mercury’s direct station will offer everyone a boost of momentum and forward motion, allowing you to get the ball rolling on new projects and generate fresh connections and ideas.

If you’re ready to embrace this energy, perhaps it’s time to get a little witchy. Here are a few spring equinox manifestation rituals that’ll allow you to use these growth-oriented vibes to your advantage.

Spring House Cleansing Ritual

It’s hard to welcome in the new if you haven’t cleared out the old yet, right? Spring is considered a time of renewal, so there’s a reason spring cleaning is a thing — it’s easier to invite exciting new adventures into your life when there’s space for them to shine. Just as the sleepier, colder, and more stagnant energy of winter is finally thawing out and making room for fresh growth, you should be doing the same. It paves the way for your manifestations to come to life.

The first step of this ritual is arguably the most difficult: Clean your house. Open up all your windows, put on some mood-boosting music, and start tidying up your home. Even if you only have time to get to one room, give that space a loving clean-up. Get rid of trash or things you don’t need, organize anything that’s out of place, wipe down all surfaces (use a few drops of eucalyptus in your cleaning spray for extra negativity-banishing powers), and sweep or vacuum the floors.

Once you’ve done this, make sure your windows and inside doors are open and state aloud: “All negative and unhelpful energies are asked to leave my space.” If you have a bell or singing bowl, chime it at each window and door to drive out any stagnant energy.

Wrap up the ritual by lighting a stick of floral-scented incense or a candle and meditating on all the goals you’re ready to move forward with this season. Think about what you’d like to accomplish over the next twelve months of the sun’s journey through the zodiac. It can be helpful to write down your most major manifestation goals or make a vision board that you can display in your home to help you keep your eyes on the prize.

Aries Season Candle Manifestation

Aries is a fierce and fearless fire sign, so working with candle magic for an equinox manifestation is a great way to honor the motivating elemental energy while also bringing your intentions to fruition. For this ritual, you’ll need a candle, a paper and pen, and some cinnamon. Colors correspond with different vibes, so for this ritual, you could use a white candle for clarity and fresh starts, a red candle for motivation and passion, or a yellow candle for confidence and solar alignment. You can use anything from a seven-day jar candle or a small tea light.

Start the ritual by sprinkling a circle of cinnamon around your candle. In herbal magic, cinnamon is a great way to bring more heat and energy to your intentions, and can help speed up whatever it is you’re trying to manifest. Next, you’ll want to write down whatever you’re most focused on manifesting throughout the new season. This can be a single intention or a whole list of goals. When you’re ready, fold it up and place it within the cinnamon circle, while making sure that it’s a safe distance away from where the candle will burn.

When you’re ready, light your candle, and say aloud: “May the fire of Aries season put a fire under my goals, light up my confidence, and attract all I desire like a moth to a flame.” As your candle burns, visualize how it will feel when your manifestations become reality.

Magic Rose Manifestation Sachet

Florals for spring? It may not be groundbreaking, but flowers are a symbol of this season for a reason. They bring color and life to the world after the dark and barren vibes of winter. This ritual works with roses, which are associated with healing, love, and cleansing. You’ll need a few in the color of your choice, a paper and pen, and a small mesh or muslin sachet with a ribbon tie. You may also want some floral essential oils, cinnamon sticks, or dried orange peels.

On the day of the spring equinox (or in the days following), write down a clear and concise list of whatever intentions you’re hoping to manifest throughout the season or even year ahead. Once you’ve finished writing, take your roses and gently pull each petal off the bud, one by one. As you do this with conscious intention, think about all you’re hoping to manifest and imagine yourself charging each rose petal with your positive and forward-focused energy.

Lay your rose petals out on a tray or baking sheet, then fold up your page of intentions and place it amidst the roses. Let the petals sit undisturbed in a cool, dark, and dry place for the next three to seven days. Once they’ve properly dried out, put them inside your small sachet along with your folded-up page of intentions. At this point, you can also bring in your optional add-ons — cinnamon sticks for abundance and acceleration of your manifestations, dried orange peel for positivity and joyfulness, or a few drops of any floral essential oils, which are valuable for both their spiritual properties and their enhanced scent.

Once that’s done, tie up your sachet and the ritual is complete! Place it on your altar, hang it in your room, or keep it tucked away in a safe place where it can work its magic.