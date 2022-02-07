Aquarius is one of the most independent signs in the zodiac. Although they’re highly social and value their friends, romantic relationships aren’t at the top of their priority list. In fact, they’re known for being a little aloof or emotionally attached in romantic situations. So what does that mean for two Aquarius signs who want to date? Aquarius and Aquarius’ zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this double Air sign pair.

“The Aquarius and Aquarius match is actually one of the rare same sun combinations that make a great match,” Michelle Welch and Ashlie Daniel, astrologers with SoulTopia, LLC, tells Bustle. “Aquarians in general feel like an outsider, they feel misunderstood. So, to have a partner with the same sun sign gives a sense of relief that they ‘get you.’”

The Water Bearer is known for being unique, and this can show through their sense of style or their opinions. Because of this, these two will be fascinated by each other right away. According to Welch and Daniel, Aquarians tend to get bored quickly if they aren’t mentally stimulated. They’ll love being with someone who can hold a solid conversation and keep their attention.

“Aquarians will be in no hurry to commit and prefers to take things slowly,” they say. “This air sign is highly social and other sun signs may not understand the Aquarians' need to socialize. When they find a partner just as social as they are, this definitely checks a box off on their list for a “perfect partner.” Chances are they have a list of things an ideal partner would need to have before committing.”

Aquarius & Aquarius’ Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, these two make a highly compatible match. “They love to spice things up and are seen as the kinkiest zodiac sign,” Welch and Daniel say. “Imagine these two in the bedroom and the sparks flying, along with maybe some furniture. They love to experiment, so feeling understood will also allow these two to fully open up to one another.” They’re an open-minded pair and will never judge the other for wanting to try new sex toys, positions, kinks, or places.

For Aquarius zodiac signs, attraction starts with the mind. If someone isn’t intellectually stimulating, there’s a chance they won’t even consider getting physical with them. But that’s not a problem here. As Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle, they’ll explore their desires in “interesting ways” and won't ever compete in the bedroom. “Aquarius and Aquarius are a couple ruled by the powerful planet Uranus, and can be an intellectually stimulating duo, full of witty banter and mental pursuits, with a foundation of a deep friendship.” Being with another Aquarius will just feel different from any other sign.

Aquarius & Aquarius’ Emotional Compatibility

In a way, these two make a good match because neither sign likes getting too emotional. They’re logical problem-solvers who’d rather talk things out, come up with a solution, and then move on.

At the same time, Garbis says they can be aloof yet complicated. They’re not particularly affectionate or romantic. It might also take some time for them to recognize that what they’re feeling for the other is love. Aquarius tends to rationalize their feelings, which can make them come off as emotionally detached — a trait that can be off-putting to other zodiac signs.

In addition to this, Aquarius is independent. “They need to be careful to not crowd each other,” she says. “If one partner feels crowded, they may run. Their friends may not understand the matching of this pair, and may not agree with their choice of partner, but that doesn’t stop Aquarius from loving who they choose.”

The Biggest Problem Areas In An Aquarius-Aquarius Relationship

Aquarius is a fixed zodiac sign, which means they have a tendency to be stubborn. According to Welch and Daniel, their sign can sometimes be seen as “bratty.” If they have a strong opinion about something, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to change their mind. If they find themselves on opposing sides of an issue, this could lead to fights that never get solved. “If both stay mindful that an issue will pass, they can be a rock for each other during those moments,” they say.

It’s also important for them to set aside time to focus on their relationship. Aquarius do just fine single, so they go into relationships with that mindset. It’ll take some time to adjust to having a partner. Regular date nights or having a shared cause they support can help their relationship stay close and grow.

Overall, Aquarius and Aquarius make a solid zodiac match. In fact, Welch and Daniel say, it’s one of the most compatible among all the zodiac pairs. “This combination is a perfect example of what balancing the give and take looks like,” they say. As long as they make an effort to show up and nurture the relationship, this is a couple that has what it takes to last a lifetime.

