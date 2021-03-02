Are Aries Compatible With Other Aries In Relationships?

The zodiac's ram is typically described as confident, bold, ambitious, impulsive, and yes, a little on the selfish side. When two Aries get together, it's a passionate and high-energy relationship made up of two big personalities: even bigger egos. As with any couple who share the same zodiac sign, this pairing has a way of bringing out the absolute best and worst in each other. Aries and Aries' zodiac sign compatibility will tell you everything you need to know about this fiery duo.

"Their basic 'getting along' factor is actually pretty good," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "They will be up for anything together, which is great since each is spontaneous and takes action with zero to little thought behind it. Expect fireworks, lots of energy, excitement, loudness, and adventure. "

On the one hand, there's a lot going for this pair. Sexually, Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, tells Bustle, "Their chemistry burns quite hot, and their passion may be feverishly intense." Being ruled by Mars, the planet of sex, desire, and action, Aries are known for having high libidos. They'll never find another person who can keep up with them in the same way as another Aries could. The only real issue in the bedroom is Aries' competitive streak. According to Gailing, they need to remember that while sex may sometimes seem like a sport, it's perfectly fine to take turns being on top.

Emotionally, an Aries-Aries love match works because no one gets the ram as much as another ram. According to Semos, both partners understand each other's short tempers and can quickly get over any emotional outbursts without holding any grudges. You may not find them having emotional conversations about their feelings for each other, but these two express their love through encouragement, support, and loyalty.

Aries is the type of sign that falls in and out of love fast. Rams go hard when it comes to pursuing a romantic interest. Once the newness wears off, they tend to lose interest. But when you have an Aries and Aries relationship, there's never a dull moment between them. "Aries is quick, both in motion and in their mind," Gailing says. " This can lead to enthralling conversations in which lots of territories can be covered, which delight Aries—and their need for the fresh and new — to no end."

Although they make a great match, being of the same zodiac sign comes with its share of issues. For instance, Aries, the first in the zodiac, rules the House of the Self. Thus, there is a tendency for rams to put their individual needs over the needs of the relationship. Aries are also so independent and "my way or the highway" that there's barely any room for compromise.

The biggest problem area between these two is their fights. "Two Aries together can really fight it out, as their Mars-ruled energy highlights aggression and combativeness," Semos says. Aries hate losing. Unless one or both partners are willing to back down, a small disagreement can quickly turn into a full-blown fight.

The good news is, all zodiac combinations have what it takes to make a relationship last. "If we're talking about two highly-evolved Aries who realize that their egos simply cannot run the show all the time, and they've learned some basic relationship skills like effective communication and listening, then this could work," Semos says. "If they haven't, then it'll be a fun and dramatic fling that will make a fantastic story to tell their friends."

Sources:

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils

Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care