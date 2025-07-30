The dog days of summer call for slowing down, and thanks to the astrology of August, that applies to your financial life, too. Mercury retrograde is still raging throughout the first third of the month, so expect logistical snags and mix-ups that can impact communication at work, number-crunching for your budget, or clarity around major investments. However, energy will start to shift by the middle of the month, so your August money horoscope will offer some new opportunities.

On Aug. 6, motivating Mars enters the harmonious sign of Libra. This adrenaline-fueled planet doesn’t always feel comfortable in peace-loving Libra, but this transit is a good time to weigh the pros and cons of your financial decisions and make sure you’re acting in a balanced way. Rash moves aren’t the way to go now. A few days later, a full moon in Aquarius highlights the power of community, making it a great time to get more financially involved in a humanitarian cause or focus on collaborative projects at work.

Brain fog starts to clear once Mercury retrograde comes to an end on Aug. 11. This direct station gives you the green light to charge forward on career changes, work projects, or financial conversations with fewer roadblocks in your way. At the very same time, luxurious Venus will align with abundant planet Jupiter for a once-a-year conjunction, making this one of the luckiest periods of the year for manifestation, especially when it comes to money. This momentum continues, as go-getter Mars positively connects with logistical Mercury between Aug. 14 and 18, making it easy to align your actions with your thoughts.

Virgo season begins on Aug. 22, and the new moon in this sign rises less than twelve hours later. This earth sign is all about attention to detail and being organized, making it a fabulous lunation to start more productive routines at work, tighten up your spending habits, or otherwise make improvements on your money situation. The month wraps up with value-oriented Venus entering confident Leo on Aug. 25. It’ll immediately make a lucky trine to down-to-business Saturn, giving you the stamina necessary to make financial or professional commitments that have meaning.

If you want deeper insight into how this month’s astrology will affect your work and finances, check out the August money horoscopes for each sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Leo season is shining its light on your passion projects for the first few weeks of the month, so revisit any hobbies that you’d like to turn into a side hustle. Why not milk your talents for some extra cash? Starting the second week of August, it’s time for you to take the lead with any business partnerships or contracts, especially after Mercury retrograde ends on Aug. 11. The new moon on Aug. 22 PT / Aug. 23 ET is perfect for tidying up your money habits and turning over a more productive leaf at work. Get organized and use this fresh energy to kick-start a more effective routine.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Starting Aug. 6, go-getter Mars is giving you the gusto you need to get super productive in your work life, blow through your to-do lists, and take charge of your financial responsibilities. Mid-month is especially motivating, so if you want to cut out some bad spending habits or change your work schedule, now’s the time. If you’re ready to lay out the nitty-gritty details for a passion-fueled side hustle, the new moon on Aug. 22 PT / Aug. 23 ET is bringing you the perfect opportunity. Dive into all the nooks and crannies of your ideas and make a foolproof plan.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Luxe Venus spends most of this month in your money zone, making it easy to attract all that glitters. Once your cosmic ruler Mercury wraps up its retrograde on Aug. 11, it’s time to make some money moves — and don’t be afraid to take a risk if needed. Ask for that raise, take a chance on that investment, or simply do an abundance manifestation. This is one of the luckiest weeks of the year for finances, so get yourself into a good headspace when it comes to your cash flow. Virgo season will bring attention to your private life, so if you’ve got a lot going on at work, try to compartmentalize a bit so that you’re not overly distracted.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Mercury retrograde in your money zone continues to stir up delays and confusion in your financial life until Aug. 11, so avoid making any big investments until then and look out for financial mix-ups. Meanwhile, the full moon on Aug. 9 could draw your attention to any debts that are owed, either to you or by you. Mid-month is one of the luckiest moments of the year for you, giving you the power to manifest virtually anything now, whether it’s more money or a professional glow-up. If you’re willing to work for it, you can solidify some new steps in your career during the last week of the month that’ll lead to long-term success.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Mercury retrograde is in your sign until Aug. 11, so you may not be feeling as confident as usual, but you’ll start to feel more like your leadership-oriented self under the full moon on Aug. 9. New business partnerships could emerge at this point, so take advantage of any lucrative connections. You may also have an opportunity to solidify a new contract around this time. Waiting briefly until the middle of the month to negotiate or finalize things will serve you well. The new moon two weeks later is fantastic for thinking rationally about money and manifesting more cash. Get your financial life organized or start a brand-new budget.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Go-getter Mars hits your money zone on Aug. 6, giving you loads of motivation to pursue income-boosting opportunities. Deserve a raise? Book a meeting with your boss. Need a part-time gig? Take initiative and send out some applications. The full moon on Aug. 9 is great for adjusting your daily work routine and being more productive. Find systems that work for you instead of following other people’s rules. The new moon two weeks later is in your sign, giving you the confidence needed to pursue any current financial goals. Believe in yourself and don’t be too critical if you make a mistake.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Value-oriented Venus is in your career zone for most of the month, helping to smooth over relationships with colleagues and sweeten up any professional endeavors you’re currently working toward. If you want to make a bold career move, the astrology of the middle of this month is ultra supportive of risk-taking. At the very least, do an abundance meditation! The last week of the month is great for networking, and if you’re looking for a business partner, you might find that the most compatible person is right beneath your nose. Don’t forget to look down.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Leo season has been boosting your confidence in your career over the past couple of weeks, but Mercury retrograde may have made it difficult to charge forward on big projects. You’ll feel clearer on your professional plans around Aug. 11, when the retrograde ends. Mid-month is also a great time to consider what new skills you might want to master to secure better pay or a more fulfilling career. Taking a class or connecting with a mentor could open lucrative doors. Hard work finally pays off in a big way during the final week of the month, and if you put your money where your mouth is, you’ll start to see some lasting results in your professional life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You might find yourself attracting benefactors into your life this month, so look out for surprise boons and generous people in your orbit. If you’d like to take out a loan or seek an investment from someone, the middle of the month is a fabulous time to have a conversation about your options. Luck is on your side, and people may be more inclined to open their wallets for you now. The new moon on Aug. 22 PT / Aug. 23 ET brings a major moment for your career. This is a time to focus on what you’d like to improve about your work situation and to zoom in on the details of your plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Motivated Mars hits your career sector on Aug. 6, so you’ll be feeling especially competitive and ready to hit the ground running on your professional goals. The full moon on Aug. 9 rises in your money zone, and it’s a great time to think unconventionally about your cash flow. Are there some unorthodox ways to boost your income? Challenge yourself to explore outside the status quo. Once Mercury retrograde ends, you might have some lucky business connections or promising work contracts materialize, so get into negotiation mode and be ready to advocate for your success.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) This month is an important time to consider what feels worth your time at work, then ensure you’re building out your schedule in a way that supports those professional goals. Might there be some easy ways to boost your productivity? The full moon in your sign on Aug. 9 might bring some revelations. Put any full moon insights into practice during the week following, as this is a lucky time to build stronger work habits. The new moon on Aug. 22 PT / Aug. 23 ET is great for setting stronger boundaries around money. Dig into your spending trends and figure out what’s necessary and what’s a leaky faucet.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) It may feel difficult to get into a solid work flow during the first third of the month, as Mercury retrograde is throwing wrenches in your schedule and making it hard to stay on top of professional responsibilities until Aug. 11. But once that comes to an end, it’ll be much easier to get organized and productive, so prepare to jump into action. Mid-month is also a fruitful time to pursue a passion project of some sort, turning something you enjoy into a lucrative side hustle. Take a chance on a dream, because luck is on your side. Budding business partnerships could begin to take form during the new moon on Aug. 22 PT / Aug. 23 ET, so stay open to networking.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.