August 9’s Full Sturgeon Moon Will Bring Major Growth For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The flamboyant and fiery vibes of Leo season are in full swing, but August’s full moon is here to cool things down and make room for some objective analysis. Also known as the Sturgeon Moon, the full moon on Aug. 9 is a time to get in touch with your inner rebel and start living by your own set of rules. There are some powerful planetary aspects happening alongside this lunar moment, so the zodiac signs most affected by August’s full moon are in for an electrifying ride.

Leo season is all about self-expression and the power of holding other people’s gaze, so the current cosmic vibe is helping everyone get more comfortable in the spotlight. However, the full moon in unconventional and rebellious Aquarius is here to shake up your status quo. Don’t try to fit yourself into a certain doorway just because it’s the trendy or expected thing to do. Under this lunation, following your heart toward authenticity is key — even if that makes you a little bit of a weirdo in some people’s eyes.

While the full moon isn’t making any major planetary aspects, there are some intense alignments taking place alongside it, bringing a hefty swirl of blessings and challenges. A beautifully buzzy Grand Air Trine will be lighting up the skies at the time of this lunation, bringing go-getter Mars, shock-artist Uranus, and control-seeking Pluto together in a harmonious cosmic triangle. It’s time to break chains, because you’re outgrowing all that’s keeping you small.

However, you’ll need to give yourself a reality check and have some patience if you’d like to level up, as action planet Mars will also be locked in a tough face-off with both stern Saturn and delusional Neptune. Innovative shortcuts and competitive vibes may be tempting now, but balance out this urge with some steady-footed plans that’ll help you make your wildest dreams come true in a more pragmatic way.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the full Sturgeon Moon on Aug. 9 and how you can navigate it.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Mercury has been retrograding through your sign for the past few weeks, making it a bit harder than usual to express your creativity and yourself. But with the full moon hitting your partnership zone, it’s time to think about how you show up in your closest relationships. Consider the people you’re most aligned with — whether that’s a significant other, a best friend, or a business partner. Do you feel that you’re free to be your true self with them, or are you performing a script that was written by someone else? Everyone has unique needs and boundaries, but the dynamics of your bonds should be dictated only by you and the people involved. Free yourself of the idea that your relationships have to look a certain way.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Leo season is almost always a fun and social time for you. But thanks to Mercury retrograding through your friendship sector over the past weeks, you might have found yourself feeling like a fish out of water with your crew. Perhaps that means it’s time to get in tune with your sense of joy, creativity, and truth. Thankfully, August’s full moon is lighting up your chart’s passion zone, sending you a flood of fresh inspiration that’ll fill your mind with brilliant and out-of-the-box ideas. Putting yourself out there with a creative endeavor is always intimidating, especially when you’re unsure how your community will react — but under this rebel-hearted lunation, you’ll probably be willing to take the risk. Let your freak flag fly and watch as all the right people flock to you.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Happy full moon in your sign! If there was ever a moment to harness your personal power and shed your old skins, it would be right now. You’ve been seeing yourself from all sorts of new angles lately, and this lunation is here to fully illuminate the parts of you that are ready to be left behind, making space for more authenticity and realness. In addition to the full moon, the Grand Air Trine is bringing you a renewed sense of empowerment, pushing you to experiment with new ideas and break free from your comfort zone. It’s never too late to try something new — in fact, doing so is necessary for your growth. Get out there and break some rules. You’re on the brink of a big transformation.

