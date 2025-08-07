The Spiritual Meaning Of August’s Full Sturgeon Moon

Leo season’s sparkle is currently highlighting each zodiac sign’s self-confidence and main character energy, but the full moon coming up on Aug. 9 is a time to stop worrying about being the hero and be willing to go against the grain instead. August’s brightest lunation is sometimes dubbed the Sturgeon Moon, and this one in particular sparks rebelliousness within every heart, pushing everyone to take the path less traveled and honor their truth. If you want to capture this free-spirited energy of the summer, tapping into the spiritual meaning of August’s full moon can help you do just that.

Full moons mark the climactic midpoint of the lunar cycle, serving as the biggest and brightest moment of the moon’s monthly journey through the zodiac. They occur when the sun and moon face off in the sky, causing a push-pull of emotional tension and a heightened sense of energy as the lunation hits its zenith. This opposition between the two luminaries is why full moons are considered powerful moments for letting go of things that aren’t working or bringing projects and personal matters to their peak.

August’s full moon is rising in the nonconformist and offbeat sign of Aquarius, and it’s here to encourage you to stop minimizing your uniqueness for the sake of fitting in. If you’re ready to let your freak flag fly and start living your most authentic life, the spiritual meaning of the Aug. 9 full moon sets the stage for you to do exactly that.

Goodboy Picture Company/E+/Getty Images

The Spiritual Meaning Of August’s Full Moon

August’s annual full moon is traditionally nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon, per The Farmer’s Almanac. It earned this moniker due to the plethora of large sturgeon fish that populate the lakes of North America during this portion of the summer, which historically provided a plentiful and hearty food source for people living in the surrounding areas. Other traditional titles for August’s lunar climax include the Black Cherries Moon, the Plum Moon, and the Moon of the Ripening — all of which highlight the abundance and ripeness of the summer season.

Just because everyone else is doing something doesn’t mean you have to.

The bountiful and nourishing vibe of the Sturgeon Moon’s anecdote can be taken as a symbolic reminder that there are enough resources, opportunities, and successes to go around for everyone. Under this full moon, don’t dim your light simply because you’re worried about being outshone by someone else, or even shining too bright yourself! It’s easy to feel powerful when you’re a big fish in a small pond, but true growth will only come once you challenge yourself to explore the big, open, and unknown seas. Remove any self-imposed limits on who you should be or what you should do, and allow yourself to step up your game. Especially with the full moon rising in the chain-breaking sign of Aquarius, this is an important time to shuck the status quo and think outside the box.

ATHVisions/E+/Getty Images

The full moon isn’t making any major aspects to other planets, so it’s a bit of a lone wolf, which further highlights the theme of embracing your uniqueness and marching to the beat of your drum. However, there will be a very special aspect involving motivating Mars, wild-child Uranus, and intensity-loving Pluto. This trio of planets is forming a lucky cosmic alignment known as a Grand Trine, which brings a beautiful forward-moving flow to all endeavors related to free-thinking independence. It’s time to break away from conventionality and release yourself from the shackles of other people’s expectations.

How To Work With The Full Sturgeon Moon Energy

This is the last full moon before eclipse season begins in September, so if you’d like to lean into the culmination-focused and release-oriented power of this lunar phase this summer, now is your last chance to do so before the eclipse chaos kicks in. Think about Aquarius zodiac energy and its dedication to being a maverick. Just because everyone else is doing something doesn’t mean you have to, so this is a meaningful time to identify and let go of any pressures you’re feeling to keep up with the Joneses and fit yourself into someone else’s matrix. The greatest gift you can give to others is to be your authentic self, even if that means doing things a little bit differently. Don’t hold back for the sake of being “normal” — because what does that mean, anyway?

Additionally, if you plan on doing any full moon manifesting, it’s interesting to note that this lunation rises just after the spiritual and celestial event known as the Lion’s Gate Portal, which is generally celebrated on Aug. 8 (8/8). This supercharged astrological and numerological date is thought to be a powerful time for abundance-related manifestations, so clear your third eye of any clutter and start creating more opportunities to grow.