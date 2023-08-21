4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Extra Dramatic During August's Full Blue Moon

We might have crossed over into Virgo season, but the melodrama isn’t over yet! August’s full blue moon, which peaks at 9:35 p.m. ET on Aug. 30, 2023 in spiritual Pisces, is all about connecting with both our hearts and minds. Pisces energy often stirs up a hyper-idealist mindset, but the presence of tough-as-nails Saturn will keep most of us sober — that is, unless you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the second August full moon.

Closing out each lunar cycle, full moons are a moment for release, emotional reflection, and manifestation. However, people particularly affected by this lunation might get swept up in fantasy, making it tough to bring their goals to fruition.

This isn’t your typical full moon, either. Not only is it a supermoon, but because it’s the second full moon in a single month (the first was on Aug. 1), it’s also considered a blue moon. “With both of these phenomenons occurring at the Pisces full moon, the emotional impact and transformative potentials can feel off the charts,” says astrologer Ryan Marquardt. While keeping the faith is an important lesson under this lunation, some people will be learning just how valuable boundaries are.

Pisces is the sign of dreams, fantasy, and the subconscious, and its energy typically encourages us to break free from our self-imposed limitations. But for the select few zodiac signs who’ll be hit hardest by this lunation, they’ll learn how discipline and restriction can benefit them, too. “Saturn is making this full moon a reality check moment for us,” explains Marquardt. “Saturn’s influence will show us where we’ve been too ungrounded.”

While we’ll all be feeling the emotional pressure of this lunation, this unique full moon is especially delicate for a select few. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the Aug. 30 full Blue moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

It’s time to filter out your friends list, Taurus — both online and IRL. This is an especially hopeful lunation for you; it’s time to let go of self-imposed limits and manifest your most extravagant goals, and according to Marquardt, a major milestone might be just around the corner. However, take extra caution about who you surround yourself with. “Taurus will be extra sensitive when it comes to their social networks because they’ll witness who is and isn’t truly supportive of them,” Marquardt says. “But certain friends could be a wet blanket by downplaying Taurus’ success and achievements.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

What are you desperately holding onto, Leo? This lunation could be an emotional rollercoaster for you as you do a spiritual and mental inventory. There could be a major turn of events, specifically when it comes to your intimate partnerships and finances. “Leo might realize they have to accept responsibility for a specific financial matter they’ve been overlooking or avoiding,” Marquardt says. It could be a good time to review your investments and fiscal goals.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo, you might notice some tension in your relationships. Take this full moon as a reminder to stay strong while you navigate conflicts and squash feuds. “You will feel hyper-aware of the imbalances, unfulfilled expectations, and unspoken feelings that have been lurking under the surface,” Marquardt says. Your analytical mind is often a strength, but here, it might be standing in the way of you moving forward. Whether you’re shedding negative interpersonal habits or letting go of relationships that no longer serve you, lean into this moment of clarity.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Feeling on edge, Pisces? Well, be prepared for this rare full moon to throw a few curveballs toward your self-esteem. Although nobody likes to feel self-conscious, it’s a great moment to challenge yourself: Can you separate your true nature from other people’s expectations? Can you shore up weak boundaries and take accountability for your actions? “You’re realizing you need to have more patience with yourself when your best efforts don’t work out the first time around,” Marquardt says. Any inner work you do now will help you gain more control over your future.