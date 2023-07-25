August’s full moon might not be unique in the sense that it’s one of two (yes, two) full moons this month. But the full Sturgeon moon on Aug. 1 is as rare as it comes. For starters, this blue moon happens to be in eccentric Aquarius. Fully prepare to step into your freedom and break a few rules along the way. If you want to embrace this rebellious energy, you’ll want to know how the moon that kicks off the month affects your zodiac sign.

“The full moon in Aquarius brings a heightened sense of independence to our lives,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “Many people might feel a growing urge for more authenticity and freedom, or a desire to go against the grain and challenge societal norms.”

And with the Aug. full moon being the first of two full moons this month, Marquardt explains we should expect its Aquarian energy to be amplified. Fighting for a promotion? Maybe you should be taking an entirely unique angle on a project. Whatever authority you’re trying to defy (hello, negative self-talk), “this extra potent energy boosts our need to manifest,” Marquardt says.

An intense standoff between Mercury and Saturn is stirring the pot during this lunation. Per Marquardt, this energy expands our sense of personal freedom. Plus, “it makes us more compelled to invest ourselves in causes we care about,” Marquardt adds. Drama in your friendship circle could also be unfolding under this full moon — so it’s probably smart to keep a level head when engaging in conflict. Try to be strategic right now, too. As Mars is in Virgo, it’s best to be weary of spontaneous decisions.

Keep reading to find out how the Aug. 1 full Sturgeon moon will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This social full moon is prompting quality time with your besties, Aries. “They'll be extra aware of the role they play within certain groups and communities they're involved with,” explains Marquardt of the ram. Group activities, especially ones that you’ve never done before, can help strengthen your relationships with those closest to you. “Aries can be of great service during this Full Moon and impact the lives of many people,” adds Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’ve been feeling the groove at work, Taurus, and now’s the time to stand out. “They'll feel the urge to use their professional prowess to make their mark and gain more recognition at work,” says Marquardt. Whether that’s going for that promotion or taking creative risks at work, be sure to stand true to your authenticity. Marquardt explains tapping into your innate gifts can help add more value to your work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This lunation in fellow air sign is all about opening your mind, Gemini! “Whether it's through their spiritual beliefs, watching a movie, or reading a book, Gemini is feeling more connected to the signs and synchronicities taking place in their life,” says Marquardt. It might feel like you’re challenging your own beliefs, but it’s all part of the transformation. Plus, “it's boosting their sense of purpose,” explains Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is Leo season tender for you, Cancer? Allow this strong-willed lunation to toughen you up. “It's a great time to detach from the perceptions of others so you can regain your sense of personal power and realize you're the only person in control of your own life,” Marquardt says. Perform a releasing ritual to rid yourself of all the baggage this summer — and don’t hold back!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You’re extra popular right now, Leo, but what’s new? “Leo's favorite one-on-one connections might be fueled by a more emotional energy than usual,” says Marquardt, “but they’re likely just observing this energy as it emerges.” As you sift through your invites, sister sign Aquarius reminds you to pause and think about how well you show up for your friends, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The giving energy of Aquarius is pouring some confidence into your day-to-day, Virgo. Marquardt explains that Virgos are a creature of habit, so they might resist adjustments in their daily routine. If this becomes too hard to do alone, rely on your resources! “Virgo should seek advice or guidance from a mentor or role model,” says Marquardt, “because that person can be the catalyst to help Virgo make this important change in their health or daily routine.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This full moon is encouraging you to woo your inner artist, Libra. And eclectic Aquarius challenges you to think outside of the box. Take your inner artist out on the town, compliment it, and nourish it! “Libras might realize that a hobby they enjoy has the potential to find a serious audience,” says Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The social full moon might have you retreat into your shell, Scorpio — but don’t bail on your plans just yet. This is a perfect time to seek support and learn the value of asking for help. “Work could be a source of stress right now,” explains Marquardt, “so this can be a healthy time where Scorpio detaches by unwinding at home through a game night with friends.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Fixed sign Aquarius might influence your stubbornness. “Sagittarius should take extra time to listen to different points of view that they might not normally seek out,” says Marquardt. This might involve waving white flags and swallowing your pride. Plus, intellectual Aquarius probes your natural curiosity. “They might also realize they want to take a more hands-on approach to learning something new,” Marquardt adds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This full moon is pushing you to reevaluate your values and assets, Capricorn. “It's a great time to release unnecessary expenses and subscriptions. Capricorn can also start a shared expense with other people to help cut down on costs where possible,” explains Marquardt. This is also a great time to pause. Questioning your own values might seem harsh, but this is about filtering what no longer serves you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Don’t resist intimacy during this lunation, Aquarius. Staying true to your beliefs is your super strength. “Aquarius can have both personal and financial growth right now, but it all hinges on their ability to initiate open and honest communication with the people who are closest to them,” says Marquardt. Who are you when you’re most vulnerable? If you don’t have an identity crisis by the end of this lunation, then you aren’t asking the right questions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Think about the big picture, Pisces. This philosophical lunation will have you deep in your thoughts, so take the wisdom you have right now and apply it moving forward. “Pisces is facing some stark realizations that they cannot avoid their problems,” explains Marquardt. Instead, says Marquardt, they’ll have to truly connect to their subconscious in abstract ways in order to bring those feelings to the surface.