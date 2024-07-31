August's New Moon Is Finally Giving These 2 Zodiac Signs A Break

It’s officially Leo season, your astrological excuse to have fun in the sun. One of the highlights of this season’s astrology comes on Aug. 4, when the new moon rises in the realm of this flashy fire sign — boosting everyone’s confidence and inspiring them to go after their creative dreams. Mercury retrograde just so happens to kick off on the same day as this new moon, making it a pivotal lunation for some people. But for a couple of zodiac signs, August’s new moon will be relatively chill and easy to work with.

This lunation can be exciting when it comes to chasing after what’s in your heart, as Leo’s zodiac energy is all about being playful, passionate, and embracing things with a positive attitude. While Leo is very much a hardworking and ultra-focused fixed sign. It’s a sign who knows you can’t take yourself too seriously and that life is more fun when you embrace some main character energy. Under the glitzy rays of this new moon, it’s time to shake off your shyness and step into the cosmic spotlight. Your desires deserve a little extra attention, and it’s up to you to create more opportunities to let your light shine and your passions grow.

Leo is ruled by the sun, so it’s especially spirited and strong when it's in its zodiacal home sign. And as the moon cozies up to it during this lunation, it’ll bring some emotional depth and intuitive awareness to the sun’s sense of confidence and pride — making it a gorgeous moment for all zodiac signs to tap into their talents.

While the impending Mercury retrograde and some powerful planetary aspects could make this lunation feel a little intense, there are a few zodiac signs who will have an easy time soaking up the good vibes without any of the stress. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Last month’s new moon was in your sign, Cancer, so you’ve recently kicked off some significant new beginnings and embraced some heartfelt shifts. Thankfully, August’s new moon will likely feel a lot more laid back. This lunation is hitting your finance sector, so it’s a great time to think big when it comes to money goals and find ways to squeeze some extra income out of your passion projects. Get creative and put some confidence behind your ideas!

But don’t stress yourself out thinking you have to act on any of your new moon plans just yet. Mercury retrograde starts on the same night as the new moon, and this pesky backspin is known for causing delays and mix-ups around logistical matters — so you’re better off planting the seeds for your goals now and checking in on them at the end of the month. The silver lining of the retrograde is that it may allow you to see some of your ideas from a new angle, so harness the creative magic of this lunation and revisit your plans at the end of the month.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’re just coming off of a month that featured back-to-back full moons in your sign — both of which brought about some cosmic crisis points and challenges — so August’s new moon in Leo will likely feel like a welcome break from the lunar intensity. This new moon is rising in your intimate and mysterious eighth house, so you may feel more introspective than usual. It’s a good time to dig deep into your heart and start dismantling some of the self-doubt that keeps you from shining like the star that you are.

What deters you from letting yourself be seen in the spotlight sometimes? What makes you want to hide in the wings instead of taking center stage? Once you start exploring, you’ll probably find there’s nothing to be afraid of. This confidence-building lunation can help you embrace your vulnerabilities and bring them into the light instead of trying to bury them beneath the surface of yourself.