The astrology of August 2024 is inarguably intense, as there’s a Mercury retrograde period that’s fast approaching, plus a ton of tough planetary aspects that’ll hit an apex throughout the middle of the month. But before the chaos begins, the cosmos is granting all zodiac signs a magical moment of clarity and empowerment in the form of the new moon on Aug. 4. This is one of the best moments to manifest all month, and working with the spiritual meaning of August’s new moon can help to make your intentions even stronger.

New moons in astrology are the starting point of each month’s lunar cycle, which is why symbolically they correspond with new beginnings, fresh starts, and setting endeavors in motion. When a new moon occurs the sun and moon are conjoined at the same point in the zodiac. This alignment brings a dynamic but introspective energy that can illuminate your intuition and help you embody your current goals more fully.

The August 2024 new moon happens to be rising in the regal and radiant-hearted sign of Leo, so its spiritual meaning is all about believing in yourself and being loud and proud about who you are. Forget about being shy or reserved about your strengths — it’s time to toot your own horn and charge courageously toward what you want.

If you’re ready to embrace Leo season’s confidence-building energy, then the spiritual meaning of August’s new moon is here to usher you onto the cosmic red carpet. Read on for the scoop on all the lunar symbolism of this month’s lunar reset.

New Moon In Leo’s Spiritual Meaning

As the fixed fire sign of the zodiac, Leo’s zodiac energy is bold, brave, and very big-hearted, so having August’s new moon take place here is a reminder to embrace those qualities within yourself and unabashedly let your light shine. The spiritual meaning of the lunation is about tapping into the things that make you feel passionate and light you up with excitement — whether that’s a relationship, a hobby, a career move, or anything else.

It’s time to let your desires take center stage and give them time to bask in the warmth of the spotlight. You can’t always count on others to wholeheartedly support your goals or see your full potential, but you have the power to show up as your own biggest cheerleader every day. This new moon is the perfect time to put that into practice.

The sun and moon in Leo are also beautifully supported by the motivating planet Mars and the expansive planet Jupiter, both of which will be throwing the new moon an empowering high-five. These positive lunar connections give all zodiac signs an energetic boost of optimism and ambition, so expect to feel extra inspired to slay your goals. Under these cosmic conditions, you have every reason to pursue your passions confidently and show off your creativity. Just keep in mind that Mercury retrograde begins late on the night of the new moon, so while it’s good to get enthusiastic about your ideas right now, know that you may not be able to fully launch them off the ground until the end of the month.

How To Work With August’s New Moon Energy

This lunation very narrowly escapes the messy portal of Mercury retrograde, which begins less than 24 hours after the new moon exacts. Mercury retrograde periods can cause delays and mental mix-ups, making it difficult to get the ball rolling on new things and potentially prompting decisions you’ll end up second-guessing later on. This makes it especially important to utilize the new moon energy to set goals and connect with your creative ideas before the retro-haze settles in. Although you may have to take things slowly throughout the coming weeks of the retrograde, you’ll at least have planted some solid seeds toward growing the things you’re passionate about beforehand.

If you want to do a mystical ritual to fully connect with the new moon’s spiritual meaning, Leo’s glitzy and starry-eyed energy makes it a great time to replace negative self-talk with positive affirmations to build your confidence. Light a candle to symbolize Leo’s ruling element of fire, then think about your current goals and wishes as you meditate on the flicker of the flame. Once you’ve clearly identified your new moon intentions, think of all the self-doubts and fears that come up when you consider openly pursuing those plans. Consciously replace each pessimistic thought that arises with an affirming statement.