The power of positivity cannot be overstated. A scroll through TikTok will provide endless manifestation methods to raise your vibes and live your best life, but the root of each technique always comes down to the same thing: harnessing positivity and joy. Words hold the same magic — it’s called spelling, after all — and those you say, read, write, and hear can have a profound impact. You can infuse your life with positive vibe quotes in order feel inspired and motivated.

In the same way daily affirmations and mantras boost you into a more elevated state, quotes that inspire positivity in you can help turn you into a magnet for goodness (and speed up your manifestations).

“Joy is the highest vibration in the known universe,” Amy Leigh Mercree, a medical intuitive and bestselling author tells Bustle, “Its energy raises our vibration.”

When we’re feeling those good vibes, it creates a snowball effect, influencing multiple areas of life. “These include improved feelings of wellbeing, as well as the ability to manifest whatever we desire, including prosperity and happiness,” Mercree says. “You are the architect of your reality. Craft one with joy, harmony, pleasure, and ease, and life will expand into bliss.”

To call in some holistic cheer, here are some of the best positive vibes quotes to inspire you and attract more joy.

Positive Vibes Quotes For Inspiration Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images “The same light you see in others is shining within you, too.” - Morgan Harper Nichols “Joy is not in things; it is in us.” - Richard Wagner “And suddenly, all the good things started chasing me.” - Wild Faith "If you look for the good things in life, you will find them. If you look for opportunities to grow and prosper, you will find them. If you look for positive, enthusiastic friends and associates who will support you, you will find them." - Zig Ziglar "Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions." - the Dalai Lama XIV "Be pleasant until 10 o'clock in the morning, and the rest of the day will take care of itself." - Elbert Hubbard

Positive Vibes Quotes For Manifesting As you think, you travel, and as you love, you attract.” - Zen proverb “Change your thoughts and you change your world.” - Norman Vincent Peale "Good vibes are nature's way of telling you that you're in the right place or with the right person." - Bruce H. Lipton "The more you feed your mind with positive thoughts, the more you can attract great things into your life." - Roy T. Bennett "Good vibes are like waves on a lake. As you drop your stone into the water, they will multiply and recreate infinity of good vibes coming back to you at fast rate." - Isabelle Esling "Miracles happen to those who believe in them." - Bernard Berenson

Positive Vibes Quotes From Books Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images “There is always something left to love.” - Gabriel García Márquez, One Hundred Years of Solitude “The more you count your blessings, the more blessings you will have to count.” - Vex King, Good Vibes, Good Life “The only limits that exist are the ones in your mind.” - Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich “Change your thoughts, and you change your world.” - Norman Vincent Peale, The Power of Positive Thinking “What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.” - Rhonda Byrne, The Secret “The past has no power over the present moment.” — Eckhart Tolle, The Power of Now

Positive Vibes Quotes From Poetry “How silly of me to forget that I am the love of my life.” - Maia, The Rise, The Fall “A flower blossoms for its own joy.” - Oscar Wilde “Our talents are gifts from the universe, to the universe.” - Natalia Beshqoy, If Stars Could Speak “If you were born with the weakness to fall, you were born with the strength to rise.” - Rupi Kaur “With change comes the chance to falling love with yourself again.” - Gemma Troy

Source:

Amy Leigh Mercree, medical intuitive and bestselling author