The power of positivity cannot be overstated. A scroll through TikTok will provide endless manifestation methods to raise your vibes and live your best life, but the root of each technique always comes down to the same thing: harnessing positivity and joy. Words hold the same magic — it’s called spelling, after all — and those you say, read, write, and hear can have a profound impact. You can infuse your life with positive vibe quotes in order feel inspired and motivated.
In the same way daily affirmations and mantras boost you into a more elevated state, quotes that inspire positivity in you can help turn you into a magnet for goodness (and speed up your manifestations).
“Joy is the highest vibration in the known universe,” Amy Leigh Mercree, a medical intuitive and bestselling author tells Bustle, “Its energy raises our vibration.”
When we’re feeling those good vibes, it creates a snowball effect, influencing multiple areas of life. “These include improved feelings of wellbeing, as well as the ability to manifest whatever we desire, including prosperity and happiness,” Mercree says. “You are the architect of your reality. Craft one with joy, harmony, pleasure, and ease, and life will expand into bliss.”
To call in some holistic cheer, here are some of the best positive vibes quotes to inspire you and attract more joy.