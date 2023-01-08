There are few things cozier than a real crackling fire, a fireplace-scented candle can bring those comforting vibes to any room. The best candles that smell like a fireplace feature woody, earthy, and spicy scents that will make you feel like you’re sitting by a warm hearth. They’re available in various waxes including soy, beeswax, and paraffin, provide at least 20 hours of burn time, and some even feature a wick made of wood that adds to the fireplace ambiance.

What To Consider When Shopping For Candles That Smell Like A Fireplace

Scent

In order to give you that traditional fireplace scent, look for candles with a woody, rich aroma like cedarwood, sandalwood, vetiver, guaiac wood, or palo santo. Some candles are infused with musky amber, smoked embers, or smoky oud to give you that fireside fragrance. Notes of spicy, warm cloves or earthy patchouli can also give you that cozy fire-like smell.

Wax Type

The type of wax you choose for your candle will affect the candle’s quality and burn time. The most commonly used wax for candle-making is paraffin wax, which is inexpensive and has a great scent throw. It’s also petroleum-based — which some people choose to avoid (though there’s no conclusive evidence that any type of candle wax is harmful to your health). Alternative waxes include soy, which is a natural and biodegradable wax that burns slower with less soot than paraffin but has a more subtle throw. There are also beeswax-based candles, which have the longest burn time, and coconut — neither of which create a lot of smoke, but they can have a higher price tag. You’ll also find candles made with a blend of these waxes.

Wicks

Cotton is the most common wick material and is easy to maintain and relight. Wooden wicks require a little more maintenance but make a crackling sound to further contribute to the fireside vibe. Some candles have multiple wicks, which can offer more even heat distribution and wax melting, resulting in a more efficient burn.

Style

From glass jars to tins, candles can be poured into many different kinds of vessels. The type of style you choose is a matter of your own aesthetic and personal preference, or if you want to repurpose the candle’s container after it’s finished burning.

To help you find the best candles that smell like a fireplace, bonfire, campfire, and more, here are some options that will give you that smoky feel.

1 A Wildly Popular Paraffin & Soy Candle With A Long Burn Time WoodWick Fireside Large Hourglass Candle, 21 Oz. Amazon $27 See on Amazon Why It’s Great: Over 9,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Wood wick that crackles as it burns

Can burn up to 180 hours For a popular candle that can burn extra long, look no further than this 21-ounce hourglass candle. It utilizes a non-vegan mix of soy and paraffin waxes that ensures an even burn for up to 180 hours. The candle combines citrusy notes of bergamot with mellow musk undertones and the rich warmth of amber to create a fireside blend. Plus, it features a wooden wick that makes a crackling sound when it burns, further adding a fireplace feel. The brand recommends trimming the wick to one-eighth of an inch before each use and making sure to light the entire length across the wick for an even burn. It’s also available in a smaller size that can burn up to 100 hours. One Reviewer Wrote: “This candle is amazing. It really does smell like a campfire, and yet it is not overpowering. I have an electric fireplace and this goes great with it. It sounds and smells like a real fire.” Wax: Paraffin and soy | Notes: Bergamot, amber, exotic woods, and musk | Wick: Wood | Burn Time: Up to 180 hours

2 A Soy Candle In A Stylish Black Jar Craft & Kin Fireside Scented Candle, 7.6 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Made with essential oils

Wood wick that crackles as it burns

Sleek black jar With a sleek black jar and lid plus a crackling wooden wick, this soy candle offers the whole fireplace experience. It smells like woody cedar, vetiver, and earthy patchouli with notes that left one reviewer raving, “I can imagine being outside by a campfire and that makes my day!” The fragrance is made with essential oils and can burn for up to 45 hours. Because it’s made with 100% natural soy wax, it delivers a subtle throw with a soot-free burn. One Reviewer Wrote: “Picture this, you’re in a cabin, snow is falling all around and you just lit yourself one of the coziest fires in the fireplace to snuggle up to. Now, that’s the smell you get from this candle. Smells like the smoke from a nice cedar wood fire, without the gagging or coughing from the smoke getting in your eyes and definitely without that stale smoke smell lingering on your clothes. Perfect to light on crisp fall nights when you’re not quite feeling like burning a ton of wood.” Wax: Soy | Notes: Cedar, smoke, patchouli, and vetiver | Wick: Wood | Burn Time: Up to 45 hours

3 A Fan-Favorite Soy & Paraffin Candle In A Decorative Glass NEST New York Hearth Scented Candle, 8.1 Oz. Amazon $42 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Over 10,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Decorative glass container

Vegan Featuring elegant gold accents on decorative amber glass, this soy and paraffin candle adds just the right amount of style and warmth to any room. It has hints of smoky embers combined with the musky smell of oud and the woody, sweet aroma of frankincense to give you the feeling of a warm hearth. Note that this musky aroma is not animal-derived, as this candle is entirely vegan. The wick is cotton with a paper core and the burn time is 50 to 60 hours. This candle is 8.1 ounces, but it’s also available in a smaller votive, a three-wick candle, and a larger luxury candle. One Reviewer Wrote: “When I first smelled it, I thought I wouldn’t like it. But when I lit it... it’s FABULOUS! I have always bought Nest candles but I had never heard of this particular scent! It’s musky, it’s earthy, it’s strong and long lasting. I love the way Nest candles burn evenly! Expensive but worth it! Already bought an extra because everything I love seems to get discontinued!” Wax: Soy and paraffin | Notes: Oud and frankincense with hints of smoky embers | Wick: Cotton with a paper core according to a customer service rep | Burn Time: 50 to 60 hours

4 A Woodsy Paraffin Candle In An Extra-Large Jar Yankee Candle Mountain Lodge Scented Candle, 22 Oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Over 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Large size

Can burn up to 150 hours

Recyclable glass jar At 22 ounces, this paraffin candle is one of the largest on this list but it’s also available in a variety of other sizes. It has a woody fragrance that will make you feel like you’re sitting next to a cozy fire, leaving you with the aroma of cedarwood, patchouli, and moss. One reviewer raved, “It's not too heavy or heady of a scent; just clean, pure mountainy goodness.” The candle has a natural fiber wick and can burn between 110 to 150 hours. You can even recycle the glass jar and lid when it’s burned out. One Reviewer Wrote: “Smells like Chris Evans holding you after he chopped down a tree and put it up shirtless in front of the fire. 10/10 would buy again.” Wax: Paraffin | Notes: Ozone, citrus, green herbal, sage, cedarwood, patchouli, and moss | Wick: Natural fiber | Burn Time: 110 to 150 hours

5 A Coconut & Beeswax Candle From A Cult-Fave Brand Boy Smells Ash Candle, 8.5 Oz. Amazon $36 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate-free

Eco-friendly coconut and beeswax blend

Braided cotton wick that won’t create soot or smoke Another candle made from eco-friendly waxes is this Boy Smells candle. Crafted with a coconut and beeswax blend and infused with natural oils, it can burn for up to 50 hours. The fireplace smell comes from the woody hints of palo santo and firewood with the scent of dry hay and black coals permeating the burn. For proper care, the brand recommends trimming the braided cotton wick to a quarter inch before each burn for a soot and smoke-free burn and only allowing the candle to burn a maximum of three hours at a time. One Reviewer Wrote: “This candle smells. So. Freaking. Good. I think I’m in love. It reminds me of camping trips. Smells just like when you wake up in the morning and get out of your tent - the air is thick with all of the kindling that [went] out from the camp fires the previous night.” Wax: Coconut and beeswax | Notes: Firewood, smoke, charcoal, palo santo, and hay | Wick: Cotton | Burn Time: Up to 50 hours

6 A 3-Wick Candle Made With A Beeswax Blend Root Candles Elements Collection Fire, 14.5 Oz Amazon $29 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Features three wicks

Natural beeswax blend

Infused with essential oils For an even melt and a long burn time, this three-wick candle is a solid option. It’s made of a blend of beeswax and other natural waxes that aren’t vegan but also contain no petroleum-based or paraffin waxes. The candle is infused with essential oils, features a natural fiber wick, and can burn for up to 50 hours. It gives off a fireplace scent by combining musky amber, woody oud and birch, and smoked embers. The three wicks allow for even heat distribution and the brand recommends trimming the wick to a quarter inch before each use. One Reviewer Wrote: “Warm inviting scent for fall and winter! I’ve been a fan of Root candles for 20 years. They hold their scent until they completely burn out unlike many other scented candles.” Wax: Beeswax blend | Notes: Amber, oud, birch, and smoked embers | Wick: Natural fiber | Burn Time: Up to 50 hours

7 A Pretty Soy Candle That Comes In A Small Decorative Tin ILLUME Noble Holiday Woodfire Candle, 3 Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Over 4,500 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Vegan and cruelty-free

Available in a small, giftable tin

Under $20 If you’re looking for a giftable candle in a small package, then this three-ounce tin is an ideal pick. It also comes in a larger size, a diffuser, a three-candle gift set, and more, so you have lots of options. It’s made with a vegan soy blend with a cotton wick and can burn for up to 20 hours. The candle smells like a woodfire, combining the earthy scent of patchouli, cedarwood, smoke, and sweet vanilla. Before use, the brand recommends trimming the wick to a quarter to a half inch to remove the residue from the previous burn. One Reviewer Wrote: “This is the most rustic genuine fireplace wood smoke candle I’ve ever smelled. Many times a “wood fire” candle is scented up to make it sweet. This candle is perfect in that it smells like a wood cabin with a fire going. It pairs really well with a fraser fir candle. It is a strong smell but not over bearing. If you’re looking for a woodsmoke candle, this one. Go ahead and do it.” Wax: Soy Blend | Notes: Cedarwood, smoke, patchouli, and vanilla | Wick: Cotton | Burn Time: Up to 20 hours

8 A Coconut Wax Candle With A Crackling Wick Hemlock Park Palo Santo Candle, 16 Oz. Amazon $28 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Vegan and cruelty-free

Wooden wick that crackles when burning

Made with eco-friendly natural coconut wax

Every purchase plants trees through a partnership with One Tree Planted This 16-ounce candle is the only one on this list made entirely with plant-based and eco-friendly coconut wax. All of the brand’s shipments are certified carbon neutral and for each candle sold, they plant a tree through One Tree Planted. The candle is made with natural and sustainable plants, herbs, and flowers, so it’s vegan and produced in a cruelty-free manner. It features the woody scents of palo santo, cedar, rosewood, vetiver, and foxtail fir, along with a citrusy blend of blood orange and yuzu citrus. The wick is wood, so you get that crackling fire sound and it can burn for up to 60 hours. It’s also available in a smaller eight-ounce size. One Reviewer Wrote: “Absolutely love these candles! The wood wick is everything! The crackling sound from the wick contributes to that sensation of being in front of the fireplace. The fragrances are outstanding! Not too strong and not too weak. These candles burn for hours.” Wax: Coconut | Notes: Palo santo wood, cedar, blood orange, yuzu citrus, rosewood, white sage, black peppercorn, vetiver, tonka beans, and foxtail fir | Wick: Wood | Burn Time: Up to 60 Hours

9 A Set Of 3 Soy Mini Candles With A Variety Of Scents CANDLETHEORY Scented Candle Gift Set, 4 Oz. (3-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Features three scents: Crackling Hearth, Cuban Cigar, and Spanish Leather

Free of pesticides, phthalates, parabens, dyes, and sulfates

Cruelty-free If you’d like a variety of candles with a cozy lounge vibe, then this gift set has got you covered. It features three candles that smell like Cuban cigars, Spanish leather, and a crackling hearth, with a burn time of 35 to 40 hours each. They’re made of 100% natural soy wax and feature wooden wicks to give you that crackling fireplace sound. The exact ingredients and notes aren’t specified but one reviewer who was looking for a fireside and campfire scent reported that the hearth candle “fit the bill” and filled the room with a “strong, lasting scent.” One Reviewer Wrote: “These are GREAT! I got these for gifts twice. [...] Great for the more outdoorsy people in your life. They are small but work really well and have great and interesting scents. I'd recommend getting an extra set for a last minute gift idea to have in your house!” Wax: Soy | Notes: Not specified | Wick: Wood | Burn Time: 35 to 40 hours per candle

10 A 4-Wick Paraffin Candle That Gives Off Bonfire Vibes HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co. Autumn Bonfire Candle, 18 Oz. Amazon $30 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Cruelty-free

Features four wicks

Made with essential oils If you’re looking for a smoky scent that will smell like you’re lounging around a bonfire, then this paraffin wax candle is for you. Paraffin candles have a great scent throw and this one is infused with notes of crackling firewood, smoky embers, musky amber, and tart cranberry. It can burn 30 to 55 hours, is cruelty-free, and is made with essential oils. Because it has four wicks, you’ll get an even heat distribution and melting. One Reviewer Wrote: “The scent is unique, warm and beautiful. It fills up our whole living area with high ceilings, and we burn it regularly. I got on to Amazon to see if I could find it again because I would love to have this throughout the fall and winter. It is a warm, cozy smell that would be well suited for the Christmas season as well, if you want something different than the piney or peppermint scents.” Wax: Paraffin | Notes: Crackling firewood, amber, embers, sandalwood, and dark cranberry | Wick: Cotton | Burn Time: 30 to 55 hours

11 A Large Earthy Paraffin Candle For Just $10 Candle-lite Evening Fireside Glow Candle, 18 Oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Reusable glass jar and lid

Just $10

110 hours of burn time This 18-ounce candle delivers a fireside aroma using a mix of woodsy red cedar, balsam, sandalwood, earthy patchouli, sweet vanilla, and cinnamon. It’s made of paraffin wax, so it has a great throw and can burn for 20 to 40 hours. The brand recommends that you stop using the candle when there’s a half inch of unmelted wax remaining, and then you can repurpose the glass jar and lid. The brand also advises trimming the wick to a quarter inch before each use and extinguishing the flame every four hours for cooling. One Reviewer Wrote: “If you like the scent of a slightly smoky sandalwood, this is a candle for you! It truly is absolutely wonderful. It burns well, the scent is soft and luxurious without being overwhelming and it's just so calming on a cold evening.” Wax: Paraffin | Notes: Red cedar, patchouli, sandalwood, and balsam layered with vanilla and a hint of cinnamon | Wick: Cotton | Burn Time: 110 hours

12 A Cult-Favorite Soy-Blend Candle That’s Worth The Splurge Diptyque Feu de Bois Candle, 6.5 Oz. Amazon $82 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Sustainable and ethical sourcing of quality ingredients This luxury French candle may come with a hefty price tag but it also might be worth it for it’s delightful scent. “Feu de Bois” which translates to “wood fire” and evokes the sense of sitting by a warm fireplace on a chilly winter day. One reviewer reported, “I have yet to find a scent so completely seductive.” Diptyque candles are made with a soy blend that can last 50 to 60 hours and are sustainably and ethically sourced using high-quality ingredients. One Reviewer Wrote: “The scent is pure firewood! I am nostalgic for the heavy air that lingered from a wood burning fireplace I had growing up... now in a city apartment, this candle is such a true scent to that, without causing a headache. Diptyque candles are pricier but really burn beautifully and have scents that fill a room with pleasant atmosphere versus annoying chemical like smells.” Wax: Soy blend | Notes: Wood fire | Wick: Cotton | Burn Time: 50 to 60 hours

13 A Soy Candle In A Reusable Mason Jar Nika's Home Fireside Birch Candle, 12 Oz. Amazon $17 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Reusable mason jar

Cruelty-free

No chemical-based dyes

Under $20 Made of 100% all-natural soy wax with no chemical-based dyes, this fireside candle has a soot-free burn that can last up to 60 hours. It comes in a reusable mason jar with a natural fiber wick and is infused with fragrance oils. Combining birchwood and smoke with sweet vanilla and warm clove, it gives you the sense of sitting next to a cozy fireplace. One reviewer reported that they could smell the scent as soon as they took it out of the box. One Reviewer Wrote: “I love lighting this candle when we have our (gas) fireplace on. It adds that warm, comfy scent that we have when we use our outdoor firepit. Can't wait for the season to start up again!” Wax: Soy | Notes: Birchwood, vanilla, clove, and a hint of smoke | Wick: Cotton | Burn Time: 50 to 60 hours

14 A 2-Wick Paraffin Candle In 3 Sizes A Cheerful Giver Bonfire By The Lake Mama Glass Jar Candle, 22 Oz. Amazon $22 See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Can burn up to 125 hours

Large size

Has two wicks This paraffin candle is another large glass jar option and it features two wicks for an even melt, less residue, and a better scent throw. It can burn up to 125 hours and comes with a black lid and homespun ribbon. With a combination of sweet, earthy nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves, plus earthy notes of fallen leaves, this candle gives you the feeling of sitting near a bonfire on a starry night. It comes in the adorably named “Mama” jar but is also available in the six-ounce “Baby” jar and 34-ounce “Papa” jar. One Reviewer Wrote: “I’ve tried lots of candles, and often disappointed because they have zero scent when you light them. Not this one …and I love the scent “Bonfire By The Lake.” It smells of the mountains, camp fires, just a warm, wonderful scent.” Wax: Paraffin | Notes: Nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove with smoky notes of fallen leaves and forest woods | Wick: Not specified | Burn Time: Up to 125 hours