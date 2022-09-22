Whether your cat is indoors or out, being able to keep track of them when you need to can give you great peace of mind. The best cat trackers have dependable connections, long battery lives, and a range that works for you and your feline. As you shop, look at the size and weight of the tracker to find a comfortable fit for your cat, and also decide if you’d like the tracker to come with an app that has extra features.

What To Consider When Shopping For A Cat Tracker

Cat trackers can easily attach to a cat’s collar or harness and typically works in three different ways:

GPS Cat Trackers

Cat trackers using GPS (global positioning system) get their signals from satellites and cellular data and deliver your cat’s location right to your phone. These provide the most accurate location data and can show you exactly where your cat is on a map. They also have the longest detection range, some even transmitting a signal from miles away. GPS trackers usually connect to an app on your phone, so you can create virtual fences or safe zones, get alerts when your cat wanders out of bounds, and look at detailed stats on your cat’s health, behaviors, hours of rest, and more.

However, since they rely on satellites, they may not work indoors or can get spotty under thick trees or heavy cloud coverage. You may also find GPS trackers to be more expensive, larger, and heavier than other trackers, and most require a data plan with a monthly cost. They usually include rechargeable batteries, but those come with limited battery life.

Radio Frequency Cat Trackers

A radio frequency (RF) cat tracker features a tag that attaches to your cat and a remote that you hold (no apps involved). When your cat’s in range, you can follow the beeping sound on the tag to locate your pet. RF trackers are lightweight, streamlined, don’t require monthly fees, and typically have a long-lasting battery. These trackers can be a good option for finding your missing cat indoors or outdoors but have a shorter range than GPS trackers. The search for a cat with an RF tracker involves some guesswork around a general location with no visual map, so finding your cat might be a slower process, too.

Bluetooth Cat Trackers

Bluetooth cat trackers can accurately locate your cat, but only if it is within the Bluetooth range of your phone, which is typically 30 to 100 feet. However, they’re usually lightweight, inexpensive, and have a long battery life (some even up to one year). They can be helpful in finding a cat in a house or a yard but might be hard in locating a cat farther afield. Some Bluetooth trackers also come with apps that can tell you when your cat is in range, and most don’t require a monthly fee.

Shop The Best Cat Trackers

In a hurry? These are the best cat trackers:

1. A Compact Tracker With Multiple Connectivities: Jiobit GPS Pet Tracker

2. A Small Bluetooth Cat Tracker: Cat Tailer Cat Tracker

3. A Radio Frequency Tracker That’s Less Than $20: FindKey Key Finder

4. A GPS Pet Tracker With Detailed Health Monitoring: Whistle GO Explore Pet Tracker

5. A GPS Pet Tracker With No Monthly Fees: PETFON GPS Tracker

Also Consider — A Cat Collar Designed For Apple AirTag Tracking: MOOGROU AirTag Pet Collar

Keep in mind that trackers aren’t a substitute for microchipping, and you may want to use both methods to maximize your chances of finding your cat if it ever gets lost. To keep tabs on your pet, these are the best cat trackers on Amazon.

1. A Compact Tracker With Multiple Connectivities

Pros:

Allows for multiple users

Connection methods include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular, and GPS

Lightweight and waterproof

Rechargeable battery lasts up to 20 days

Cons:

Monthly subscription plan required

Get versatile tracking with the Jiobit pet tracker. It can give you pinpoint accuracy with GPS, as long as you’re in a place with cell signal availability, and through the app, you can set up a geo-fence with alerts when your cat is out of range or even when they leave home. Plus, multiple users can log into the app, which is super handy for cat sitters or multiple owners. When you’re looking for your cat, it sends proximity alerts so you know when they’re close and also keeps a location history of their favorite spots. And if you’re outside cell signal availability, Jiobit can connect to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cellular data for your cat’s general location — it just won’t give you the same accuracy as GPS.

With a width of 1.45 inches and a height of 1.96 inches, the tracker is compact and easy to clip on your cat’s collar or harness. And with a weight of 0.6 ounces, it is lightweight enough for different sizes of cats. The tracker’s battery can last up to 20 days before recharging, and the charging cable is included. Just note that the Jiobit requires a monthly subscription plan (starting at $8.99 per month, according to the brand website) that can be activated in the free app, available for Android and iOS.

A helpful review: “This has been a very handy device for tracking my cat. He had been disappearing for hours at a time. I was able to see where he was going and close his point of escape. He has been safe at home ever since. The battery life is pretty good, lasted several days when he was going away from wifi and lasts over a week when he's at home on wifi. One time he strayed pretty far away, I was not comfortable with it, so I went to go find him. With live tracking I was able to pinpoint exactly where he was.”

Type of device: GPS, but also compatible with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular | Size: 1.96 x 1.45 x 0.47 inches | Weight: 0.6 ounces | Battery life: Up to 20 days | Includes app: Yes

2. A Small Bluetooth Cat Tracker

Pros:

Waterproof

Smallest on this list

Lightweight

Battery lasts up to six months

No monthly fee

Cons:

Walls, cars, trees, and hills can reduce Bluetooth reliability

Weighing only 0.28 ounces, the Cat Tailer cat tracker is the most lightweight option on this list, which might make it great for smaller cats and those who don’t like weight around their collars. It uses Bluetooth, so you don’t get a precise location for your pet, but it can be effective in finding your cat in your home, yard, or neighborhood. The tracker connects to an app that tells you approximately how far away your cat is with a 328-foot detection range. Then, you walk in that direction and follow the beeps that will let you know how close you are getting to your cat.

The app can track multiple pets and can be used by more than one phone at a time. It can even be configured to let you know when your cat is back in range, and there’s no monthly fee. The tracker uses a CR1632 battery, which can last up to six months, and one is included with your purchase. Just keep in mind that the walls of your home, cars, trees, and hills can reduce Cat Tailer’s range and Bluetooth reliability.

A helpful review: “The Cat Tailer was super helpful for finding our outdoor cats when he would roam on the farm. Set up was easy with intuitive instructions. The app is very easy to use. When we take our cats to the farm, they always go running off chasing squirrels and the like. The waterproofing is definitely a plus for the damp outdoors. When it’s time to go for the weekend, the cat tailer was super helpful to track them down. Makes herding cats easy! I would definitely recommend anyone with indoor or outdoor cats to use this!”

Type of device: Bluetooth | Size: 1.8 x 0.45 inches | Weight: 0.28 ounces | Battery life: Up to 6 months | Includes app: Yes

3. A Radio Frequency Tracker 4-Pack That’s Less Than $20

Pros:

Includes four receivers and one transmitter remote

Includes batteries for the receivers

Under $20

No monthly fee

Cons:

The beeping might scare some cats

Transmitter batteries are not included

This pack of radio frequency trackers can be a great budget-friendly option. For less than $20, it includes four receivers, one transmitter, key rings, and adhesive for attaching to a collar or harness. Having four on hand can be ideal for multiple cats or as a backup (you could also add one to your wallet or keys), and there’s no monthly fee. To find your cat, just press the color-coded button on your remote, and the beeps will lead you to your pet’s location. The radio frequency can penetrate walls, and you get up to a 98-foot range. Plus, there’s a flashlight on the transmitter in case you’re looking in the dark. There are four CR2032 batteries included for the receivers, but you’ll need to get two AAA batteries for the transmitter. The weight of the receivers isn’t specified, but one reviewer reports, “Small and lightweight enough for a young cat.”

A helpful review: “Great at keeping track of my cats. Just attached it to their collar and it beeps at a press of a button within a reasonable distance.”

Type of device: Radio frequency | Size: 1.97 x 1.42 x 0.43 inches | Weight: Not specified | Battery life: Not specified | Includes app: No

4. A GPS Pet Tracker With Detailed Health Monitoring

Pros:

Available in green, gray, and magenta

Rechargeable battery lasts up to 20 days

Subscription provides access to on-demand veterinary help through chat, phone, or email

Health, sleeping, behavior, and food tracking

Cons:

Monthly subscription plan required

Some reviewers report location tracking isn’t super exact

If you want to do more than keep tabs on your cat’s movements, this GPS tracker is for you. It has a subscription fee (plans start at $6.18 per month), but that includes GPS location tracking with 15-second updates, health and behavior monitoring, alerts, notifications if your cat has left a safe area, and more. You also get access to an on-demand veterinary professional who can answer questions through chat, phone, or email. It requires a Wi-Fi connection for initial setup, but after that, it connects with AT&T’s nationwide network and Google Maps for accuracy. And if you’re searching in the dark, you can activate night light settings on the tracker that can give a slow flash, fast flash, or continuous light. The battery lasts up to 20 days on one charge, and a recharge can take up to two hours (cables included).

The Whistle GO tracker weighs approximately 1 ounce and can clip onto your cat’s collar or harness, or you can get the compatible collar here. Just keep in mind that Whistle GO recommends their product for pets weighing 20 pounds or more, so this tracker may be bulky on smaller cats, though many cat owners report good results.

A helpful review: “We use the Whistle Go for our smaller cat (about 13 lbs) and it has been fabulous! He doesn’t mind the size or weight of it. We are able to spot where he is in the neighborhood anytime we like. We love that the app shows the battery life, so we can choose to track him live or turn that feature off to conserve the battery. We also love that the unit can come off of his collar easily. The device comes with a bracket that permanently attached to the collar and the device easily snaps on and off of the bracket. Our kids get a kick out of tracking the cat and the notifications letting us know he’s come home.”

Type of device: GPS | Size: 1.8 x 1.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: Approximately 1 ounce | Battery life: 20 days | Includes app: Yes

5. A GPS Pet Tracker With No Monthly Fees

Pros:

No monthly fees

Tracking in real-time

Multiple virtual fence options

Cons:

Expensive up front

Limited battery life

If you’re looking for the accuracy of a GPS tracker without the monthly fee, then the PETFON pet tracker is a solid pick. It has a range of up to 0.65 miles in a city environment and up to 3.5 miles in a more open area. With the app, you can follow your cat’s activities and pinpoint their location in real time or get a general location with the radar feature if you’re in an area with poor connectivity. The app also allows you to set up virtual fence areas and danger zones and get alerts when your cat enters or leaves those places. For night searching, there are lights you can activate, and you can even record and store voice commands to communicate with your cat remotely. The battery lasts eight to 16 hours, so it will have to be charged often, but a portable charging station is included.

A helpful review: “I have this for my cat who is an indoor outdoor animal. This works amazing. I charge it every night [...] Most importantly I set a geofence around my house so when he is near it gives my phone a jingle telling me he is probably at the side door ready to come in. Sometimes it won’t tell me where he is if he is under a car bc the collar tag talks to satellites then transmits his location to the receiver via radiowave BUT you can ping his distance with the radar feature so I at least know he is near. FYI my cat wanders generally 0.5 miles radius around my house. Never have I lost him.”

Type of device: GPS | Size: 1.7 x 1.7 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 0.97 ounces | Battery life: 8 to 16 hours | Includes app: Yes

Also Consider: A Cat Collar Designed For Apple AirTag Tracking

Pros:

Collar available in four sizes and colors

Protective AirTag case made of waterproof silicone

Cons:

AirTag needs to be purchased separately

Though Apple AirTags were not designed for tracking pets, some users find them helpful for keeping tabs on their furry friends — and this nylon cat collar makes a great companion for the tracker. The collar has reflective strips and is available in several colors and sizes. Plus, the part of the collar that contains the AirTag is a protective case made of durable, waterproof silicone.

A helpful review: “I use this for my Maine coon adult cat who roams the neighbor during the day. Everyone loves him but I still track him so I can make sure he comes inside at night. I was worried he might lose his AirTag in this collar but he hasn’t and it is much more comfortable for him than our previous protector that hung from his collar. I like the reflective collar as well. Good product overall!”

Collar Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors: 4