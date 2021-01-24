When the temperature starts to drop, humans aren't the only ones who feel it — our pets do, too. While some dog breeds are built to withstand chilly weather, others may be more susceptible to the cold. The best dog sweaters will not only be sized right to keep your pup warm through the winter months but can also add serious style points. Before you add any cute option to your cart though, think about functionality, too. If you plan for your dog to wear it on walks, for example, a leash hole will offer convenience.

The most crucial factor in finding a sweater for your pet is the size. While knitwear has the benefit of stretchiness for wiggle room between sizes, you'll still want to take your dog's measurements (usually neck, chest, and length) before shopping. Some sweaters are geared specifically toward smaller breeds, while others offer a wider range.

Then, it comes down to the silhouette itself, which includes both how it looks and how it fastens. There are a variety of dog sweater styles, like a classic cable-knit pullover, a snuggly fleece vest, and even a sweatshirt with long sleeves. Many options also have a hole at the back for pulling your dog's leash through.

From preppy pullovers to zip-up hoodies, the best dog sweaters provide a great defense against the cold while looking positively adorable. Keep scrolling to see nine of the best picks on Amazon.

1 The Classic Pullover Sweater In A Cozy Cable Knit Blueberry Pet Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Pullover Dog Sweater Amazon $15 See On Amazon The perfect mix of stylish and comfortable, this cable-knit pullover is a great pick for your pup. It's made of an acrylic-wool blend that's breathable yet warm and is finished with interlock stitching for added comfort. It also has a hole at the neck for your pet's leash. "I've bought so many shirts, sweaters, and coats for my six-pound pupsicle and he completely freezes up the second they're on him, he hates the confinement," explained one Amazon reviewer. "This sweater is PERFECT for him. Now we can take winter strolls without worrying about him icing over." You can also find similar styles from different brands with a turtleneck design, or as a full bodysuit. Available sizes: 7 sizes, from Back Length (10 inches) to Back Length (22 inches)

Available colors: 13

2 A Stretchy Fleece Vest That Comes In So Many Colors Gooby Stretch Fleece Dog Sweater Vest Amazon $24 See On Amazon I know my own dog would definitely recommend this stretchy fleece vest from Gooby. He has several of these exact ones and runs over, tail wagging, any time I grab for them. Thanks to its lightweight and breathable fleece construction, it keeps the warmth in and the moisture out. Plus, it's so stretchy that it's super easy to put on without the need for any fasteners. While it doesn't have a hole to accommodate a leash, it rides pretty low on the neck, so the collar will be accessible (or your dog can wear a harness over the top of it). Alternatively, this same brand offers a similar style with an attached leash hook. Available sizes: 10 sizes, from X-Small (Length: 6 inches) to 6X-Large (Length: 27 inches)

Available colors: 15

3 This Genius Reversible Jacket That's Part Puffer, Part Fleece Kuoser Reversible Dog Vest Amazon $23 See On Amazon While it's technically only partially a sweater, this reversible jacket is undeniably a fan-favorite with over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One side is a quilted, water-resistant puffer material, while the other side is a warm, plaid fleece. It has a top leash hole and is so easy to put on thanks to the hook-and-loop closures at the neck and either side. Additionally, the belly section is water-resistant on both sides, which is particularly helpful during wetter seasons where splashing is unavoidable. Available sizes: 7 sizes, from XS (Chest: 11.8–14.6 inches, Length: 9.8 inches) to 3XL (Chest: 29.9–37.8 inches, Length: 24 inches)

Available colors: 7

4 A Space-Dyed Option That's Ideal For Small Dogs Fashion Focus On Dog Sweater Amazon $15 See On Amazon This space-dyed pullover sweater is as adorable as it is cozy, thanks to a soft fleece lining that shoppers have noted is "surprisingly thick." It also has long sleeves, and stretchy ribbed-knit trim to keep it in place. It's especially important to note the size chart with this one, as the largest size has a length of 15 inches, making it best suited for smaller breeds. "I tried a thermal onesie for my chihuahua and she hated it! She refused to walk," one reviewer explained. "Someone at the dog park gave us one of these because it was too small for their dog. It was perfect for her! It is super thick and warm. I liked it so much that I searched on here to buy her a couple more." Available sizes: 6 sizes, from XX-Small (Length: 5.9 inches, Weight: 1.3–3.4 pounds) to X-Large (Length: 15 inches, Weight: 12.6–16.3 pounds)

Available colors: 12

5 This Adorable Cable-Knit Sweater With A Layered Look SCENEREAL Dog Sweater with Plaid Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether your pooch wears it for a photo opportunity (hello, family portrait!) or just to stay fashionably warm, this cable-knit pullover is seriously adorable. It has an attached plaid flannel collar and hem that really kicks it up a notch from a basic sweater. While the flannel trim doesn't have any give, the sweater itself is a stretchy knit and has a leash-friendly opening in the back. Alternatively, you can opt for a similar turtleneck without the collar from another brand. Available sizes: 5 sizes, from X-Small (Length: 10 inches) to Large (Length: 20 inches)

Available colors: 4

6 A Classic Zip-Up Hoodie That's So Easy To Get On iChoue Dog Full-Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon It's a staple for humans so of course there is a version for pets — and this zip-up hoodie is dog-approved, according to reviewers. It has a zipper in front with a sturdy back placket that prevents fur from getting caught and makes it so easy to put on (and stay on). While it doesn't have a leash hole, other features include a hood, a functional kangaroo pocket, and a darling logo patch on the back. "This is the cutest hoodie on my Frenchie," raved one reviewer. "It keeps her warm, and she walks with a little pep in her step when she has it on (I think she knows how adorable she looks!). It also has a cute little pocket, in case you want to slip a few treats in there for later!" Available sizes: 6 sizes, from Small (Length: 11 inches) to XX-Large (Length: 18 inches)

Available colors: 5

7 A Chunky Knit Sweater With Reflective Threading Throughout kyeese Reflective Pullover Dog Sweater Amazon $16 See On Amazon With reflective threads stitched throughout, this pullover sweater prioritizes your pet's safety, especially when the days are shorter in colder months. It's made of a chunky, stretchy knit that shoppers described as being both soft and warm. Likewise, the reflective threading is fine enough that your dog won't notice it, but will easily catch headlights during early morning or late-evening walks (there is a leash-compatible opening at the back of the neck.) One reviewer, who called the sweater's quality mind-blowing, explained: "I personally would buy the sweater for myself if they made them for humans. My dog loves it, no more blankets. He is just so much happier now that he stays warm all day." Available sizes: 7 sizes, from XS (12–18 pounds) to XXXL (70–90 pounds)

Available colors: 2

8 This Preppy Sweater That's Made Of 100% Wool Chilly Dog Boyfriend Dog Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon With contrasting striped trim, this wool pullover is both preppy and practical. It's designed by Chilly Dog, a brand that works with Incan artisans in South America to provide fair wages and a healthy workplace. In addition to being pure wool, this sweater is colored with nontoxic plant dyes that are safe for your pet. And, while it may not arrive super soft, reviewers have reported that the wool softens up significantly after washing, while still remaining sturdy and warm. Likewise, this style doesn't require a leash opening as it sits lower on the neck (so a collar won't interfere with it). Available sizes: 8 sizes, from XX-Small (Length: 8–9 inches) to XXX-Large (Length: 36–38 inches)

Available colors: 1

9 This Affordable Sweater In A Festive Fair-Isle Pattern HOMIMP Argyle Dog Sweater Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a Fair Isle design, this pullover sweater is festive enough for the holiday season, but classic enough for the rest of the cooler months, too. While the size range may seem limited, the knit is extra stretchy and will accommodate many breeds. This elasticity also ensures that your dog will have no problem moving around, whether running off-leash or on (thanks to the leash-friendly hole in the back). "My little guy loves his new sweater," wrote one shopper. "It must be comfy because he tries to jump in it when I put it on him. I wish there were more colors - I would order 10 more!" For a similar look in a more overtly winter theme, there's also this one with a snowflake pattern from a different brand. Available sizes: 5 sizes, from X-Small (Length: 10 inches) to Large (Length: 20 inches)

Available colors: 2