If you’re looking to bring an extra layer of comfort or support to your Sleep Number bed, a mattress topper can be the perfect solution. The best mattress toppers for Sleep Number beds are made from a variety of materials including supportive memory foam and cooling bamboo and are designed for side, stomach, and back sleepers.

Can You Put A Mattress Topper On A Sleep Number Bed?

According to the Sleep Number Sleep Professional I spoke to on the phone, you can put any kind of mattress topper on a Sleep Number bed. Depending on your preferences, a topper can make your mattress firmer, softer, cooler, or warmer. In general, side sleepers may prefer soft toppers to alleviate pressure points on the shoulders and hips. Back sleepers might prefer medium-firmness toppers that support the spine. Stomach sleepers may want firm toppers that give their spine the support it needs without feeling like their face is sinking into the mattress.

Which Material Should You Choose For Your Mattress Topper?

Memory foam toppers mold to the shape of your body so that weight is distributed evenly, pressure points are relieved and movement is absorbed. However, memory foam can retain body heat, which might be uncomfortable for hot sleepers. If you’re looking for something cooler, a textured memory foam topper or one infused with cooling gel might be a good choice.

Latex mattress toppers are typically firmer than memory foam, with a little more bounce and less exact body contouring, but they still offer the same relief for painful joints. Natural latex toppers are a breathable option.

Down mattress toppers are fluffy, durable, and temperature-regulating. They need to be shaken out occasionally to re-fluff and can stir up allergies in some people.

Down-alternative toppers are more affordable than down but have a similar soft feel and are typically hypoallergenic. Over time they can get lumpy and may not last as long as down.

Bamboo mattress toppers offer a breathable and cooling night's rest for hot sleepers, plus they're moisture-wicking, hypoallergenic, and silky-soft.

With that in mind, take a look at some of the best mattress toppers for Sleep Number beds that will make your rest even more comfortable.

1. A Wildly Popular Memory Foam Mattress Topper With Temperature-Regulating Gel Beads

Pros:

Over 99,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall

3-year warranty

Infused with temperature-regulating gel beads

Cons:

Reviewers report that it can have an initial odor

Not machine-washable

This three-inch memory foam mattress topper is backed by over 99,000 reviewers and a stellar 4.5-star rating. It has the softness and even weight distribution of a typical memory foam topper, but with temperature-regulating gel beads that will keep you cool through the night. One reviewer raved that it made their old Sleep Number bed feel like new again adding, “Very comfortable and keeps my body temp just right.” When it arrives, make sure to let it sit for 24 hours to unfold. Reviewers report that there can be an odor at first, but it dissipates within a day or two. It comes with a three-year warranty and Linenspa recommends spot cleaning only.

Helpful Amazon review: “I have an older Sleep Number bed. Not happy with our bed any longer so I thought a topper would help. I’ve had it for a week so far. OMG I LOVE this thing!! I look forward to tossing and turning because every time I move, I sink into the bed. Awwwwww......love that! I love my bed now. I don’t want to get out of bed in the morning, it’s so comfortable. To me, this was worth every penny.”

Material: 100% Polyurethane Memory Foam | Firmness: Plush | Styles: 2 inches, 3 inches (featured) | Sizes: Cot, Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Short Queen, Queen, RV Queen, King, California King

2. A Lavender-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper With Textured Zones

Pros:

Textured for enhanced breathability

Infused with lavender scent

CertiPUR-US certified for quality and safety

3-year warranty

Cons:

Not machine washable

Reviewers report that the memory foam can crack over time

For just the right amount of softness and support, look no further than LUCID’s three-inch memory foam mattress topper (with over 51,000 reviews and a stellar 4.5-star overall rating). It has target zones that support your body’s pressure points while you sleep and the foam is textured for extra breathability. A reviewer with a Sleep Number bed reported that it revitalized their mattress and found that it didn’t generate “additional heat like some foam toppers can.” It’s infused with lavender scent to help you relax, but if you’d like a stronger aroma, LUCID recommends spritzing your topper with lavender essential oil spray. It is recommended to spot-clean this topper and allow 48 hours to let it fully expand before first use.

Helpful Amazon review: “I was skeptical about this mattress pad. I was afraid that the lavender would be overpowering and get old quickly but decided to try it anyway. I am really pleased. [...] Honestly, I have not slept that well in ages. I have a Sleep Number bed and it is set at 65. I like a firm mattress but a soft top. [...] I love the combination. The lavender scent is only noticeable when you pull back the covers to get in bed, very light scent.”

Material: Memory Foam | Firmness: Plush | Styles: 2 inches, 3 inches (featured) | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King

3. A Down-Alternative Mattress Topper For All Kinds Of Sleepers

Pros:

Hypoallergenic and breathable

Machine washable

10-year warranty

Cons:

Fibers can be damaged if washed in a top-loader machine

If you want the feeling of down but none of the feathers this two-inch down-alternative mattress topper is a great option. It gets its fluffiness and thickness from the 1400 GSM (grams per square meter) gel fibers that also deliver breathability. The hypoallergenic top is brushed polyester for extra softness and there’s box quilting to ensure that the filling won’t shift around as you sleep. Duck & Goose Co promises that their topper is good for side, back, or stomach sleepers. A reviewer with a Sleep Number bed reported that adding this soft topper “created the bed of my dreams!” Its flexible anchor bands can fit mattresses that are six to 22 inches thick, and it can be machine washed and dried. If you’re using this topper for the first time, the brand recommends tumble drying on low to fluff the fibers.

Helpful Amazon review: “I already have a sleep number bed and needed to discard a mattress pad so I ordered this. My comfortable bed is more so now and my fitted sheets are easier to place over the mattress corners due to elastic straps designed to hold topper in place. I've washed and dried this item before use following the instructions provided and the process went without issue. This topper was an excellent value and I recommend it.”

Material: 100% Microfiber | Firmness: Plush | Style: 2 inches | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King

4. A Cooling Bamboo Mattress Topper

Pros:

Over 13,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall

Hypoallergenic

Machine washable

Most budget-friendly topper on this list

Includes a pillow protector

Cons:

Limited size options

When you want to feel cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a temperature-regulating bamboo mattress topper can be a solid choice. Bamboo is also hypoallergenic, soft, silky, and cooling, so you’re sure to get a comfortable night’s sleep. One reviewer wrote, “[It] helps to cover the middle bar in our sleep number bed so we can cuddle instead of being stuck in our own sides of the bed.” Best of all, you can throw this two-inch bamboo topper and the included pillow protector in the washing machine, and they’re backed by a money-back guarantee.

Helpful Amazon review: “I loved the thick comfort this has added to my mattress. I use it on my sleep number bed and it is perfect. I was looking for something that was nicely padded, but would not affect how my sleep number mattress would feel. Works great. I would purchase again.”

Materials: Bamboo Rayon (featured), Microfiber, Polyester, Rayon | Firmness: Plush | Style: 2 inches | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Queen RV, King, California King

5. A Down Mattress Topper That’s Been Designed To Reduce Allergens

Pros:

Seal of approval from the American Down and Feather Council for quality

Hypercleaned to reduce allergens

3-year warranty

Cons:

Not machine washable

Needs to be fluffed over time

If you’re looking for durability and fluffiness, consider this three-inch down mattress topper. It’s been hyper-cleaned to reduce allergens and features a 230 thread count that’s durable and plush. Feathers are evenly distributed thanks to its baffle box design and there’s also a barrier weave to prevent down and feathers from escaping. Best of all, it’s naturally temperature regulating, so it will keep you cool and comfortable. A reviewer with a Sleep Number bed reports that this was a soft top layer that made “an amazing addition to my bed.” All Pacific Coast products carry an ADFC (American Down and Feather Council) seal, so you know you’re getting a quality topper. It comes with a three-year warranty and the brand recommends spot cleaning or professional dry cleaning.

Helpful Amazon review: “Queen size, super soft. I put this on my sleep number bed so I can have the firmness of the bed but the soft feel. Excellent product!”

Material: Cotton Top & Down Fill | Firmness: Plush | Style: 3 inches | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

6. A Memory Foam Mattress Topper Reviewers Called “Like Sleeping On A Cloud”

Pros:

Hypoallergenic

CertiPUR-US certified for quality and safety

10-year warranty

Cover is machine washable

Cons:

Initial chemical smell according to some reviewers

Over 28,000 reviewers have given this four-inch memory foam mattress topper a solid 4.5-star rating. Hundreds of reviewers echoed the same thing: it’s like “sleeping on a cloud.” There are two inches of gel memory foam topped by a two-inch quilted pillow cover filled with fiber, providing softness with medium plush support. The top is removable, washable, and fits over the topper and your mattress easily like a fitted sheet. One fan with an older Sleep Number bed reports that it “turned into a whole new bed” with this topper. Best of all, it’s hypoallergenic and CertiPUR-US certified for its durability and lack of chemicals including flame retardants, mercury, lead, heavy metals, formaldehyde, and phthalates, as well as having low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions.

Helpful Amazon review: “This mattress topper is definitely a keeper! I can finally get some comfort as well as a good night of sleep! I have a Sleep Number and it just wasn’t cutting it anymore, I decided to research toppers, due to not being able to afford a new mattress, and I’m glad I went with this one, it’s affordable, comfortable, I honestly feel like I’m sleeping on clouds now!”

Material: Fiber Fill & Memory Foam | Firmness: Medium | Styles: 4 inches (featured) | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

7. An Organic Natural Latex Mattress Topper

Pros:

Harvested from GOLS-certified organic rubber trees

OEKO-TEX certified

5-year warranty

Cons:

Not machine washable

Price

A natural latex mattress topper can be a little pricier than other toppers but its comfort and durability can make it worth it. Made of a natural latex that’s been harvested from GOLS-certified organic rubber trees, it’s also an eco-friendly option that contains tiny air chambers for enhanced airflow. In addition, natural latex retains its firmness and remains heat-neutral, even when your body temperature rises. According to the brand, this two-inch soft topper is perfect for side sleepers dealing with hip and shoulder pain. If you’d like something with more support, they also offer medium and firm versions of this topper. One reviewer raved, “We already had the most comfortable bed in the world with our Sleep Number, this mattress topper just took it to another level!” It comes with a 30-day trial period and a five-year warranty, and it’s recommended to spot clean.

Helpful Amazon review: “Love this topper!! I bought this to put on my C2 Sleep number bed and its amazing!! I thought I'd save a couple thousand dollars and buy my own foam for the sleep number and this topper did not disappoint!”

Material: 100% Organic Latex | Firmness: Plush (featured), Medium, Firm | Styles: 1 inches, 2 inches (featured), 3 inches | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

8. A Memory Foam Mattress Topper With A Washable Bamboo Rayon Cover

Pros:

Ventilated

Removable and washable cover

High-density foam maintains firmness

Cons:

Most expensive topper on this list

Reviewers report that the elastic straps are too short for thicker mattresses

Another popular memory foam mattress topper is this three-inch ViscoSoft high-density topper. It’s made of ventilated gel foam that’s designed to prevent sinking, increase breathability, and decrease body heat retention. Because it’s high density, it will evenly distribute body weight and align your spine with a durable, yet comfortable feel. This topper also comes with a removable and washable bamboo-rayon cover that’s extra soft and includes elastic straps and slip-resistant mesh so it will stay on your bed. If you’re not satisfied, you can get a full refund within the first 60 days and it’s protected by a five-year warranty.

Helpful Amazon review: “I used to wake up with temporary back pain and now I now longer do. We currently have a Sleep Number mattress; my husband likes his side very soft and I prefer a firmer feel. In addition, my husband is always hot and I always sleep with multiple blankets. I was worried this topper might make us too warm but neither of us feel any temperature affect. Both of us sleep so much better with this topper.”

Material: Memory Foam | Firmness: Plush | Styles: 2 inches, 3 inches (featured), 4 inches | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Short Queen, King, California King