The 11 Best Sheets For Night Sweats
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If night sweats are keeping you from getting some quality sleep, cool and comfy bedding may help. The best sheets for night sweats are made of a fabric that’s breathable and handles moisture well, with a weave and thread count that you find comfortable. You might also want to consider aesthetics, like prints and colors, or how materials are sourced before making your final decision.
What Is The Best Material For Sheets To Keep You Cool?
Sheets for night sweats are made of a lot of different fabrics, and each has its pros and cons:
- Cotton is one of the most popular materials for sheets because it’s breathable, soft, and absorbent. Cotton sheets can cool you down, but 100% cotton sheets can also wrinkle easily. Egyptian and pima cotton sheets are made with longer fibers than traditional cotton, making them softer and more durable (albeit more expensive), while still being breathable and absorbent. If that’s what you’re looking for, just make sure you’re buying 100% Egyptian or pima cotton by reading the label, which should include the percentage and what type of cotton it is.
- Linen can absorb 20% of its weight in moisture before it will start feeling damp or wet and is a breathable, durable, thermoregulating option. However, linen can also have a coarser texture and be more prone to wrinkling than cotton.
- Rayon can be made from bamboo or eucalyptus and both types are lightweight, breathable, hypoallergenic, and antimicrobial. Rayon also has a silky-soft feel, but it can be more expensive than cotton.
- Synthetic sheets are usually made of polyester or microfiber and tend to absorb moisture and wick away sweat better than cotton, but they aren’t as breathable. So while they won’t necessarily make you feel cooler, they can draw and evaporate a lot of sweat from the body.
How Do Weave & Thread Count Affect Breathability?
If you’re shopping for cotton sheets, there are two kinds of weaves that can affect breathability. First off is percale, which is a loose weave that makes sheets breathable and lightweight, with a crisp and cool touch. Next up, sateen’s tighter weave structure can trap more heat but it also feels softer and more drapey than percale. Both weaves are represented on this list, so your choice depends on personal preference.
Another factor to consider when shopping for cotton sheets is thread count, which is the number of threads used in one square inch of fabric. For instance, a thread count between 250 and 300 is soft and breathable, while 600-thread-count sheets will be even softer but more insulating.
