If night sweats are keeping you from getting some quality sleep, cool and comfy bedding may help. The best sheets for night sweats are made of a fabric that’s breathable and handles moisture well, with a weave and thread count that you find comfortable. You might also want to consider aesthetics, like prints and colors, or how materials are sourced before making your final decision.

What Is The Best Material For Sheets To Keep You Cool?

Sheets for night sweats are made of a lot of different fabrics, and each has its pros and cons:

How Do Weave & Thread Count Affect Breathability?

If you’re shopping for cotton sheets, there are two kinds of weaves that can affect breathability. First off is percale, which is a loose weave that makes sheets breathable and lightweight, with a crisp and cool touch. Next up, sateen’s tighter weave structure can trap more heat but it also feels softer and more drapey than percale. Both weaves are represented on this list, so your choice depends on personal preference.

Another factor to consider when shopping for cotton sheets is thread count, which is the number of threads used in one square inch of fabric. For instance, a thread count between 250 and 300 is soft and breathable, while 600-thread-count sheets will be even softer but more insulating.

Below, check out the best sheets for night sweats on Amazon that will keep you cool and comfortable when perspiration hits.

1 A Wildly Popular Set Of Microfiber & Bamboo Rayon Sheets LuxClub 6 Piece Bamboo Sheet Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pros: 150,000+ reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating

Moisture-wicking

Hypoallergenic

Wrinkle-free

Budget-friendly

Lots of color options Cons: Material feels thin, according to reviewers More than 150,000 reviewers have given these microfiber and bamboo rayon sheets a solid 4.5-star overall rating for many reasons. They’re hypoallergenic, breathable, and moisture-wicking, so they’ll keep even sensitive skin cool and dry. And the fabric blend keeps them wrinkle and pill-free. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with 18-inch pockets, and four pillowcases, each with an envelope closure. And with 40 color options, you’re sure to find something you like. The sheets are machine washable and can be tumble dried on low, but reviewers recommend washing in cold water before using for the first time. Helpful Amazon review: “I was searching for a sheet set that would help me sleep more comfortably at night and found these. I have terrible hot flashes with night sweats and get up in the morning just miserable. Of course, these do not eliminate my hot flashes as no sheets will, but they definitely make my nights much more comfortable by eliminating wet bedding and I definitely appreciate that! Aside from their moisture wicking abilities, they are very soft, easy to look at and launder extremely well. I would highly recommend these for anyone shopping for sheet sets and especially for anyone experiencing night sweats!!” Material: 60% Microfiber, 40% Bamboo Rayon | Thread count: n/a | Weave: Percale | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Colors: 40

2 These Cool & Crisp Cotton Percale Sheets Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Amazon $45 See On Amazon Pros: Over 3,000 five-star reviews

Low thread count and percale weave mean they’re super breathable

Available in a dozen colors

OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety Cons: Material feels thin, according to some reviewers

Can wrinkle easily

No California King size With a percale weave and a 200 thread count, this 100% cotton sheet set is sure to give you a breathable night’s sleep. The sheets are OEKO-TEX certified, meaning they’ve been tested for harmful chemicals, and are available in a range of soothing colors, including white, baby blue, and turquoise. The crisp, cool set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with a 16-inch pocket, and two pillowcases. Reviewers report the sheets get softer with each wash, but also note they tend to wrinkle and recommend folding them when they’re fresh out of the dryer to keep them smooth. Helpful Amazon review: “Very soft and the cotton is so nice. Feels like the wonderful cotton sheets mom use to put on the clothes line so they would smell fresh [...] The Percale weave is what you want if you want nice, breathable sheets that don't make you sweat at night, don't pill, and are not scratchy at all. Highly recommend!” Material: 100% Cotton | Thread count: 200 | Weave: Percale | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King (Queen and King pillowcases also available) | Colors: 12

3 A Set Of 100% Linen Sheets DAPU Linen Sheet Set Amazon $140 See On Amazon Pros: Moisture-wicking

Durable

Gets softer with washing

OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety Cons: Pricier set

Can wrinkle easily

Doesn’t come in Twin XL or California King sizes Linen sheets may not be as soft as cotton, but they have a lot of other positive qualities that make them great for hot sleepers. Made of long threads with a looser weave, they’re highly breathable and can absorb 20% of their weight in moisture before feeling damp or wet. The linen in this set is made of French flax that is OEKO-TEX certified, so it’s a good option for sensitive skin. The fabric has also been stonewashed for a glossier look. Linen is a durable, natural fabric that’s meant to last, getting softer with each wash — just put it on a gentle cycle and tumble dry low. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with a 16-inch pocket, and two pillowcases with envelope closures. Helpful Amazon review: “I was skeptical that linen would be soft but I have [tried] every other option for “hot sleepers” like me. These sheets feel amazing!!! On hottest nights this summer our AC was down for 5 days and these were still amazingly comfortable and cool. They actually keep getting softer and softer the more I used them. Easy to wash. Not waking up in a pool of my own sweat...priceless!!” Material: 100% Linen | Thread count: n/a | Weave: n/a | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King | Colors: 11

4 A Cult-Favorite Set Of Cooling Sheets SHEEX Original Performance Sheet Set Amazon $207 See On Amazon Pros: Temperature regulating

Moisture-wicking

Quick-drying

Lightweight

Wrinkle-resistant Cons: The most expensive sheets on this list

Some reviewers found the feel “clingy” Sort through user reviews for cooling sheets for night sweats and you’ll see this SHEEX set come up a lot. It's no surprise, since it’s made of a silky, lightweight, moisture-wicking, quick-drying synthetic fabric engineered to transfer body heat and breathe better than cotton sheets. The sheets are even designed to reduce temperature shifts that might keep you up at night, and they’re also resistant to shrinking, fading, and pilling. The set includes a fitted sheet with strong elastic corners, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. They’re machine washable and dryer-friendly, just don’t use any bleach, fabric softeners, or dryer sheets. Best of all, they’ll get softer with each wash, leaving one fan to rave that they’re, “SO soft. So so soft. Soft like rabbit fur. Did I mention soft?” Helpful Amazon review: “I have night sweats due to hormone imbalance after having two children and this has COMPLETELY fixed my problem. I no longer wake up sweating. They breathe so well. A week after having them I gave away 7 different sets of sheets that I had. I never want to sleep on another sheet again.” Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex | Thread count: n/a | Weave: n/a | Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen, King/California King, Split King | Colors: 12

5 The Budget Cooling Sheets With Moisture-Wicking Technology Sleep Zone Classic NanoTex Cooling Sheet Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pros: The most affordable sheets on the list

Temperature-regulating

Moisture-wicking

Wrinkle-resistant

Fade-resistant Cons: Material can feel thin

Fabric may pill The price tag on this Sleep Zone sheet set isn’t the only attractive thing about them. Made of microfiber yarn that’s been double brushed on both sides for softness, it’s also designed with NANOTEX Coolest Comfort technology to dry quickly, pull moisture away, and help balance your body’s temperature. One reviewer raves that “air flows right through the sheets as if you're not covered at all!” However, other reviewers felt that the sheets were too thin for them, so it’s all about your personal preference. The set comes with a 16-inch pocket fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases that can be machine washed and tumbled dry. It’s also shrink- and wrinkle-resistant. Plus, coming in under $30, you can’t go wrong. Helpful Amazon review: “I love these sheets. I struggle with perimenopausal night sweats and I bought these sheets for that reason. Please note when they say "cooling", they don't feel any cooler than any other sheets when you climb into bed. BUT, if you get hot when you are sleeping and normally soak sheets that just stay wet, this is where these sheets will make a huge difference. I would compare them to dry-wicking activewear. They dry very quickly leaving you comfortable the rest of the night. (I used to have to get out of bed to get a towel to lie on or change my sheets at 2 a.m.). I ended up ordering two sets and got rid of all my other sheets. They are also very soft - my prior sheets were high thread count 100% Egyptian cotton and I was worried these wouldn't feel as soft - they do.” Material: 100% Polyester Microfiber | Thread count: n/a | Weave: n/a | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Colors: 13

6 A Set Of 100% Pima Cotton Sheets Peru Pima 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set Amazon $130 See On Amazon Pros: Pill-resistant

Moisture-wicking

Gets softer after each washing

OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety Cons: Reviewers report that the elastic around the fitted sheet is thin

One of the more expensive options on the list Peru Pima’s sheets’ label guarantees that they’re 100% pima cotton. With a 415 thread count and a percale weave, they’re breathable and moisture-wicking but still substantial in feel. As one reviewer notes, they have that “cool, crisp sensation everyone wants with percale.” When it’s time to do laundry, just throw them in the washing machine on cold and dry on a gentle cycle. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with a 15-inch pocket, and two pillowcases. Plus, they’re OEKO-TEX certified for no harmful chemicals. Helpful Amazon review: “These Percale sheets are truly some of the nicest fabric I have come across in the many years of exclusively buying Percale weave sheets. So much so, I've ordered multiple sets from Peru Pima. They start a bit still but continually soften over time and they sleep so very cool (limit night sweats like none other). The fit is great for an average depth mattress and works for a deeper mattress as well. I would like to see a thicker/stronger elastic band on the fitted sheet however.” Material: 100% Pima Cotton | Thread count: 415 | Weave: Percale | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Standard Pillowcases, King Pillowcases | Colors: 14

7 A Set of 100% Cotton Sheets With Outdoorsy Prints Eddie Bauer Home Percale Sheet Set Amazon $44 See On Amazon Pros: Over 5,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating

Lightweight

Low thread count means they’re super breathable

Moisture-wicking

Gets softer after washing

OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety

GOTS-certified organic Cons: Can wrinkle easily

No California King size If you’re looking for a percale weave, low thread count, and lots of fun prints, you might like this Eddie Bauer sheet set. The sheets are made of 100% cotton that’s GOTS and OEKO-TEX certified for being organic and chemically safe. The set comes with an elastic fitted sheet with a 15-inch pocket, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, available in 16 patterns like plaid, kayaks, and animal tracks. You can throw these sheets in the washing machine and tumble dry low, they’ll only get softer with washing. Helpful Amazon review: “I’ve stopped sweating at night! Thank goodness. Love these sheets. Very high quality!” Material: 100% Cotton | Thread count: 200 | Weave: Percale | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King | Colors & Styles: 16

8 A Sustainably Made Eucalyptus Sheet Set Good For Sensitive Skin Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set Amazon $150 See On Amazon Pros: Moisture-wicking

Hypoallergenic

Temperature-regulating

Deep pockets

OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety Cons: Material can feel thin

One of the more expensive options on the list If you’re looking for an eco-friendly set of sheets for night sweats, these Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus lyocell sheets are a great vegan option. The eucalyptus is renewably grown on a biodiverse farm and is USDA-certified bio-based, meaning it’s completely derived from plants. Plus, the packaging uses 100% recyclable cardboard, and the company donates a tree for every order. And if there’s a problem, reviewers rave about the customer service. The sheets are made of 100% eucalyptus lyocell, which is naturally temperature balancing, breathable, moisture-wicking, and soft, so they’ll keep you cool and dry. Eucalyptus is also a natural insect repellent, so no pesticides or insecticides were used in growing. They’re even FKT certified, which means they won’t irritate sensitive skin. The sheet set comes with a flat sheet that’s 4 inches longer than standard flat sheets, two pillowcases, and a fitted sheet with a super deep 20-inch pocket. As if that wasn’t enough, they’re also machine washable and even get softer after washing. Helpful Amazon review: “These sheets were suggested for my night sweats, but oh my, these sheets make me never want to get out of bed!! I washed them as suggested [...] no wrinkles, fit my VERY deep mattress perfectly. Beautiful and so comfortable. I like cool and crisp sheets. I now love THESE sheets. How to describe? Not really silky or satiny...but simply heavenly. I’m donating my very full linen closet and buying a second pair.” Material: 100% Eucalyptus Lyocell | Thread count: 400 | Weave: Sateen | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Colors: 11

9 A Set Of Athletic-Grade Polyester Microfiber Sheets PeachSkinSheets Set Amazon $100 See On Amazon Pros: Fabric is designed to feel super soft and smooth

Moisture-wicking

Hypoallergenic & antimicrobial

Temperature-regulating

Wrinkle-resistant

Stain-resistant Cons: The high thread count feel may be too hot for some people When you get a set of PeachSkinSheets, you’re getting hypoallergenic sheets that are specifically designed for people with night sweats. They’re made of SMART fabric, a proprietary athletic-grade polyester microfiber that’s engineered to be thermal-controlling, lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking, and fast-drying. The sheets will keep you cool like your best pair of workout clothes. While there’s no thread count, the brand promises the sheets have a super-soft 1,500 thread count-level feel. Plus, they resist stains, pilling, fading, and shrinking. The brand recommends machine washing with other sheets so other materials don’t break down the fabric and notes it will take 20 minutes to complete the dry cycle on medium heat. The set comes with a fitted sheet for mattresses up to 18 inches thick, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. And if you have pets, the high-performance yarns will offer extra protection against snags and animal hair sticking to the sheets. Helpful Amazon review: “I get really bad night sweats (I wake up soaking wet and go through 2-3 pairs of pajamas every night). These sheets are AMAZING! This is the second set I've ordered (to have one on hand when I'm washing the other set). They are soft and wonderful and they don't get soaked the way my cotton sheets did. I used to wake up in the middle of the night to soaking wet sheets and have to put towels down to sleep on. In the morning they would take FOREVER to dry. But these sheets only feel slightly damp at most and dry super quickly. I am in LOVE. I just can't believe that for the amazing quality they don't cost more. If you have night sweats I can't recommend these sheets highly enough.” Material: 100% Poly-Microfiber | Thread count: n/a | Weave: n/a | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Colors: 24

10 A Set Of Lightweight, Organic Bamboo Sheets Gokotta 4-Piece Bamboo Bedding Set Amazon $89 See On Amazon Pros: Hypoallergenic & antimicrobial

Moisture-wicking

Sweat & stain resistant

OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety Cons: Only 9 color options This set of 100% organic bamboo sheets is naturally breathable and cooling, a great combination for those with night sweats. Made with an advanced spinning technology, they’re also lightweight and functional across seasons, with OEKO-TEX certification for chemical safety. The set comes with a storage bag, flat sheet, two pillowcases with envelope enclosures, and a fitted sheet with a 16-inch pocket and anti-slipping corner straps. One reviewer reports: “The elastic holding the fitted sheet is great quality and works well.” They’re sweat and stain repellent, plus machine wash and dryer friendly. The thread count is a low 300 and the weave is smooth sateen, so these sheets offer a combination of excellent breathability and softness. Helpful Amazon review: “​​These are super soft & cool. I liked the texture better once I washed them. I’ve not woken up sweating since I had them. I had been waking up in a sweat pool for 3 weeks and have been much better since I’ve gotten these. Now these don’t keep me cool as I’m still turning my thermostat to 64 each night, but I’m not waking up sweating lately.” Material: 100% Organic Bamboo | Thread count: 300 | Weave: Sateen | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Colors: 9