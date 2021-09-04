Even the smallest of showers can be upgraded with a new shower head for a spa-like experience on the daily. The best shower heads for small showers should be compact in size — just how small is up to you (the diameter can be as little as a half an inch all the way up to 12-plus inches) — and can be swiveled or pivoted to position the angle of the water spray in a way that’s ideal for your space. Unless you plan on calling the plumber, choose a shower head that’s compatible with your existing configuration; shower heads are most often wall-mounted, but some are mounted on the ceiling.

Beyond ensuring that you choose a shower head that’ll work in your space, you’ll have to decide between fixed, handheld, or combination models based on your showering preferences. Fixed models are permanently mounted, and they’re often the most budget-friendly. Handheld options feature a detachable shower head on the end of a flexible hose, allowing you to spray the water wherever you please. Handheld models can sometimes be mounted on a slide bar that adjusts to various heights. Combination models feature dual shower heads with one usually fixed and the other handheld for the best of both worlds.

Also pay attention to types of spray patterns (like rain, massage, or jet) that the shower head offers, ensuring you choose one that meets your expectations. Consider the finish of the shower head, too — it can be chrome, matte black, bronze, or something else — and go with one that vibes well with the other finishes in your bathroom. If you’d like to soften your water or remove substances like chlorine or metals from your shower, look for a head with a built-in filter that’s capable of doing this. Take note of the shower head’s flow rate, which will be listed in GPM (gallons per minute). Federal regulations mandate that the flow rate can’t exceed 2.5 GPM, though some cities and states require lower flow rates — saving water and money — so be aware of your specific location’s rules.

Backed by thousands of positive Amazon reviews, these seven shower heads are all ideal picks for small showers.

1. A Fan-Favorite Dual Shower Head

Supremely popular on Amazon — with a 4.5-star rating overall, among 22,200 and growing reviews — this shower head from Hydroluxe has tons of positives going for it. For one, the wall-mounted pick features dual shower heads which you can use individually or together at the same time; one of the shower heads is fixed, while the other is handheld with a 5-foot flexible hose that’s easy to maneuver. The angle of the shower heads can be adjusted (perfect for a small space!) and each one is 4 inches in diameter. This pick boasts a chrome finish, a 2.5 GPM flow rate, and five different spray settings — Power Rain, Massage, Rain/Massage, Water-Saving Economy Rain, and Pause.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love, love, love. Easy to install. [...] The pressure is great. With the second wand, I can clean my shower with ease. It still looks great after many months of use. I have a small shower, and it fits perfect. I am going to get another one for my other shower/tub. Love it.”

2. An Incredibly Small Fixed Shower Head For Less Than $15

This shower head from DELTA is incredibly small — it’s just half an inch in diameter — but reviewers on Amazon note that it’s shockingly powerful and high in quality with its all-metal construction. Best yet? It has a price tag of under $20… it doesn’t get much better than that!

Wall-mounted and fixed, the shower head can easily be pivoted, allowing you to adjust the angle that the water is sprayed. Choose from two different spray settings — a full spray or a pause option, which reduces the water to a trickle for shaving and other shower tasks, while maintaining your desired temperature. This pick boasts a chrome finish and a flow rate of 2.5 GPM.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “One of the best shower heads you can ever purchase. Simple, small and doesn't get in the way, all stainless steel and got the right features for it's purpose. Easy to clean in case you get clogged holes.”

3. A Handheld Shower Head With Magnetic Docking

Magnetic docking makes utilizing a handheld shower head much simpler, since taking it in and out of the dock is a breeze. Plus, you never have to worry about the shower head accidentally falling out — and this pick from Moen boasts this incredible feature. The handheld shower head is 3.5 inches in size, and it has a ball joint that allows you to swivel the position of the head to your liking. Six spray settings — Massage, Relaxing Massage, Soothing Massage, Rinse, Wide Coverage, and Downpour — means that you’ll be able to find the perfect fit for your showering preferences. This pick is wall-mounted, has a flow rate of 1.75 GPM, and is available in spot-resistant brushed nickel or chrome finishes.

This shower head is backed by Moen’s lifetime guarantee, so you can rest assured that you’re covered in case something goes wrong.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This showerhead turned out to be absolutely perfect for my small corner shower. It's a basement bath with little overhead clearance, and I wanted a hand held shower option but did not have the clearance above the pipe for the typical top-mount versions. Not only did this one for perfectly, but it's stem has a rotating ball joint that allows you to swivel the shower head (which is crucial in tiny showers for us ladies when trying to shave!). The spray is perfect, in my opinion - neither massage strength nor a weak dribble. The magnet is good strength, I have no fear that is will fall off and bonk my head. Nice, flexible hose connector, too (unlike some that are stiff as iron). Moen make a great product, and this one was reasonably priced. Easy install as well. Perfect!”

4. A Highly Rated Fixed Rain Shower Head With A Range Of Finish Options

A 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon — among 20,000 and growing reviews — is proof that this shower head from SparkPod is the real deal, despite costing less than $40. The shower head is 6 inches in diameter, and it has 90 powered jets that deliver an impressive rain shower experience (it only has one spray setting, for the record). Made of rust-proof plastic, this pick comes in a range of finish options including polished brass, matte black, and chrome so surely you’ll find one that works in your space. This pick is wall mounted, and it has a swivel ball joint that allows you to tilt the head in your desired direction.

This pick has a lower flow rate of 1.8 GPM.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “If your household is anything like ours - it's divided on many things, that includes the shower head pressure and type! Alas - this small but mighty shower head is bridging the gap and has everyone in a happy place. We are buying a few more for the other showers in the house and highly encouraging our family and friends to get one too!”

5. A Handheld Shower Head With A Slide Bar

The 24-inch slide bar on this shower head from DELTA is amazing for small shower situations — you can raise or lower the head to accommodate for your shower’s size and your specific bathing preferences. The handheld shower head boasts a whopping nine different spray settings — this includes Full Body Spray, Soft Full Body Spray, Full Spray With Massage, Fast Massaging Spray, Soft Drenching Spray, Soft Drenching Spray With Massage, Shampoo Rinsing Spray, Shampoo Rinsing Spray With Massage, and Pause — plus it has an extra-long metal hose which can stretch from 60 to 82 inches in length. This pick is intended to be mounted on the wall, has a stainless steel finish (though it’s made from plastic), and it boasts a flow rate of 2.0 GPM. The shower head is also ADA compliant.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Put this in a remodeled bathroom. Nice look and easy to use, moves up and down with ease. Like the different settings for spray head. Also is great if you need to hold on to bar for stability. would recommend.”

6. A Small Filtered Shower Head

This filtered shower head from FEELSO is designed to remove chlorine, heavy metals (like lead, mercury, nickel, and chromium), and other substances from your water. And Amazon reviewers back up these claims, confirming that they notice a substantial difference when using this pick — hence the solid 4.6-star rating overall they give it on the site, among 5,000 and growing reviews.

The fixed shower head is made of durable ABS plastic with a chrome finish. It is 4 inches in diameter, and it boasts a swivel ball joint which allows you to easily change the angle of the water spray. Choose from five different spray settings — Rain, Massage, Mist, Rain And Mist, and Rain And Massage. This pick is wall mounted, and it has a lower flow rate of 1.8 GPM.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Made a HUGE difference... I have hard well water, to the point where my tub turns orange within a few days. After using this the orange hasn’t returned, and my hair feels so much better! So worth the money.”

7. A Ceiling-Mounted Rain Shower Head

This ceiling-mounted shower head is basically the pinnacle of luxury, transforming your just-okay shower into a total oasis, thanks to the rain spray setting that’s gentle and calming. At 10 inches in size, this shower head is compact enough for small showers (since it will be mounted overhead), and it even has a swivel ball that allows you to adjust the angle that it sprays. This pick’s flow rate is 2.5 GPM.

This set comes with a shower head and a handle, both of which feature an elegant brushed nickel finish — though there are three other finishes to choose from, too. A wall-mounted version is also available.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Sleek design, easy install, great addition to our farmhouse style bathroom.”