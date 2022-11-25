Life
Bustle Daily Newsletter: November 24, 2022
EmRata and Pete Davidson's zodiac compatibility, how to deal with toxic family members during the holidays, and more.
How Gossip Girl’s Thanksgiving Episode Changed Pop Culture History
Soundtracked by Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say,” the episode sees a Thanksgiving feast quickly devolve into chaos as the characters air one another’s dirty laundry, causing many of them to leave the table in a huff. More than a decade on, the scene has become a perennial source of entertainment as the holiday season looms, with fans finding new ways to revisit and meme it, from tweeting “your sweet potatoes are bland”to recreating the scene with their own family secrets on TikTok. Original Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage tell Bustle that they have been stunned by how the episode has cemented itself in pop culture history. Read More
The Latest
The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon Now
It’s that time of year again, the time to race for deals like it’s a sport. Luckily for those of us who hate braving the in-store crowds, Amazon’s already releasing early Black Friday deals. And while the discounts on everything from giftable tech to home essentials are deep, there is also a lot to sift through, which is why our editors will be continuously updating you on our fave finds as they come – and, sadly, sell out and go. So ready, set, shop! Read More
15 Ways To Deal With A Toxic Family During The Holidays
While some families are toxic all year round, the holidays really bring it out in full force, says Ruifan Zeng, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist who specializes in trauma. This time of year is extra stressful, which is why it can start to feel like an advent calendar of anxiety. “It can be very tough to deal with because it's harder to separate ourselves from people and environments we don't typically interact with,” Zeng tells Bustle. Read More
Must Reads
Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson's Astrological Compatibility Is Interesting
Both A-Listers endured high-profile breakups this summer — EmRata and husband Sebastian Bear-McClerd reportedly separated in July, while Davidson split with girlfriend Kim Kardashian in August — but these two freshly-single stars are testing out the dating pool waters again, just in time for cuffing season. Naturally, we took a look at the planetary dynamics at play to see if this is rebound territory or potentially the beginning of a long-term relationship. Read More
This Chic Home Decor Will All Be Under $100 During Target's Black Friday Sale
It’s time for us to take inventory, clear the clutter, and decide what parts of our home could not only be more functional, but also more stylish. The most obvious time to do this is now, with Black Friday deals already in action. Read More
Amanda Gorman Shared A Powerful Message On Meghan Markle’s Podcast
Over the course of 10 episodes of Archetypes, Meghan Markle has spoken to a number of empowering and consequential women and shared many inspiring stories and moments. But the penultimate episode had an extra special surprise guest, poet Amanda Gorman, who shared a piece of writing to wrap up the moving episode. Read More
Astrology
Here’s Your Thanksgiving Weekend Horoscope
The stars are aligning for a heartwarming holiday. Read More
More Good Stuff
Allie Rowbottom’s Novel, Aesthetica, Isn’t About Instagram — It’s About Survival
Riding the Subway with Anna Delvey
The 20 Most Giftable Items From Celebrity Beauty Brands
