A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 24, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

How Gossip Girl’s Thanksgiving Episode Changed Pop Culture History

Soundtracked by Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say,” the episode sees a Thanksgiving feast quickly devolve into chaos as the characters air one another’s dirty laundry, causing many of them to leave the table in a huff. More than a decade on, the scene has become a perennial source of entertainment as the holiday season looms, with fans finding new ways to revisit and meme it, from tweeting “your sweet potatoes are bland”to recreating the scene with their own family secrets on TikTok. Original Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage tell Bustle that they have been stunned by how the episode has cemented itself in pop culture history. Read More

The Latest

The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon Now

It’s that time of year again, the time to race for deals like it’s a sport. Luckily for those of us who hate braving the in-store crowds, Amazon’s already releasing early Black Friday deals. And while the discounts on everything from giftable tech to home essentials are deep, there is also a lot to sift through, which is why our editors will be continuously updating you on our fave finds as they come – and, sadly, sell out and go. So ready, set, shop! Read More

15 Ways To Deal With A Toxic Family During The Holidays

While some families are toxic all year round, the holidays really bring it out in full force, says Ruifan Zeng, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist who specializes in trauma. This time of year is extra stressful, which is why it can start to feel like an advent calendar of anxiety. “It can be very tough to deal with because it's harder to separate ourselves from people and environments we don't typically interact with,” Zeng tells Bustle. Read More

Must Reads

Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson's Astrological Compatibility Is Interesting

Both A-Listers endured high-profile breakups this summer — EmRata and husband Sebastian Bear-McClerd reportedly separated in July, while Davidson split with girlfriend Kim Kardashian in August — but these two freshly-single stars are testing out the dating pool waters again, just in time for cuffing season. Naturally, we took a look at the planetary dynamics at play to see if this is rebound territory or potentially the beginning of a long-term relationship. Read More

This Chic Home Decor Will All Be Under $100 During Target's Black Friday Sale

It’s time for us to take inventory, clear the clutter, and decide what parts of our home could not only be more functional, but also more stylish. The most obvious time to do this is now, with Black Friday deals already in action. Read More

Amanda Gorman Shared A Powerful Message On Meghan Markle’s Podcast

Over the course of 10 episodes of Archetypes, Meghan Markle has spoken to a number of empowering and consequential women and shared many inspiring stories and moments. But the penultimate episode had an extra special surprise guest, poet Amanda Gorman, who shared a piece of writing to wrap up the moving episode. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Thanksgiving Weekend Horoscope

The stars are aligning for a heartwarming holiday. Read More

More Good Stuff

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Bustle daily newsletter.