We’ve All Had Bad Sex. This Book Is Actually Talking About It.

Aside from complaining to friends about a bad Tinder hookup from time to time, we collectively don’t spend a ton of time talking and thinking about all the other less-than-stellar sexual encounters we have — especially when they’re happening with a long-term partner. But with her new book, Bad Sex, writer, editor, and Teen Vogue relationships columnist Nona Willis Aronowitz is here to talk about it all: the good, the bad, and the political. Read More

These Are The 3 Most Honest Zodiac Signs

Of course, all signs have the *capacity* to be honest, but some members of the zodiac have other tempering factors that might make them more likely to avoid the truth in certain situations — take Libra, for example. Their desire for partnership and harmony might cause them to hold back the truth in order to keep the peace. These three signs though are liable to tell it like it is, even when it hurts. Read More

Gen Z's Favorite Underwear Brand Just Dropped A Dreamy Satin Sleep Collection

Parade, a brand beloved for its comfortable seamless undies and commitment to size inclusivity, just released a collection of satin PJs that will have you making sleepover plans stat. Read More

Someone Must Pay For What Happens To Bad Bunny In Bullet Train

This is an article that claims to be about the new (widely panned) Brad Pitt film Bullet Train, but is actually just about how hot Bad Bunny is. Click at your own risk. Read More

Here's Your Sign To Try Blonde Box Braids

And no surprise, it comes via Tessa Thompson and some dreamy golden-hour highlights. Read More

Lauv Is No Stranger To Taylor Swift, Drake, Fame, & Forgetting His Lyrics

The singer broke through in 2017 with his single “I Like Me Better” (which now has over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify), and two years later he was being recognized by Taylor Swift at an after-party. Here he chats about his new album All 4 Nothing, mental health, and being a little bit of a Leo control freak. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

The urge to go off-script will be strong. Read More

