Your Daily Horoscope August 11, 2022
The urge to break the mold or go off-script will be strong.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 11, 2022.
It’s an action-packed kind of day. The atmosphere is charged with energy and anticipation largely due to tonight’s Full Moon in provocative Aquarius. Though you need not wait for the full moon for the excitement (or the weirdness) to begin. The morning gets off to a rousing start when la luna meets up with enthusiastic Jupiter in Aries. A few hours later, the sun in over-the-top Leo faces off with unexpected Uranus in Taurus. The urge to break the mold or go off-script will be strong.
By the afternoon, charming Venus enters confident and glamourous Leo. With Venus in Leo, bold gestures and displays are valued now, especially when it comes to style, romance, and pursuing your passion. Under tonight’s full moon, there could be a sudden realization or change of heart that pushes you to walk away from something and in a new direction, especially if it’s been trampling on your freedom or individuality.
By the evening, the frenetic pace continues as the Aquarius moon finds itself in a tense spot with Uranus in Taurus and the sun in Leo. With this cosmic combination, there could be a game-changing event that goes down. Fortunately, grounded Mars in Taurus and soothing Neptune in Pisces lend some help when they get together towards the end of the day. They’ll remind you to be patient and flexible in dealing with anything that might catch you off-guard.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might need to exit a friendship or a social circle that you’ve outgrown. Too, it may be time to stop pursuing a goal that no longer resonates with you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you’re not happy with your career, expect to receive a glaringly obvious sign that you need a change. It’s time to start listening to your heart a little more.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might be traveling at the spur of the moment for an exciting new opportunity or offer. Meanwhile, if there’s something you need to address, be frank about it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You might come across something triggering. This could be the push you need to stop settling for less or shrinking yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might be faced with the decision to call it quits on a partnership that’s no longer working. Ask yourself: does this still hold worth or benefit for me?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Something in your life has become more soul-sucking or draining than you expected. You’re being presented with the chance to do something about it. Don’t be scared to move on.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Being authentic is the key to building your confidence, finding your community, or doing more of what you love. What does being true to yourself mean to you right now?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
A situation regarding your home or family life could reach a turning point today. Though you might need to put your foot down or step outside your comfort zone for this to happen.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If it feels like you’ve got way too much happening all at once, be honest about it, especially if you need help or to back out of a commitment. Communication is key.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Getting what you need shouldn’t always be a task. Although it can sometimes be difficult when you’re afraid to ask for it. Today, you may well be on your way to getting over that fear.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You’re called to take your rightful place in the spotlight. But first, you’ve got to be resistant to helpful advice or input from folks that can help you get there.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Stress could be unmanageable today. Perhaps it’s finally time to talk about something that’s been weighing on you. Learning better ways to manage your emotions can help too.
