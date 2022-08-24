A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Why Self-Care Hasn't Cured Your Burnout

“The common wisdom about burnout suggests that the remedy is extra rest, self-care, and self-reflection — a sensible path for those who are overworked,” writes Heather Havrilesky, aka the author and advice-giver behind Ask Polly. “But what happens when your time of self-care transforms into a Dalí-esque realm of melting clocks and blurred boundaries?” As anyone who’s suddenly found an abundance of unstructured time on their hands knows, too much rest can be just as demoralizing as too little. So maybe we’ve misunderstood the truth of the burnout problem. “Instead of signaling lethargy, maybe sometimes burnout signals a desire for more life, not less. Your burnout might mean that you’re much more ambitious than you think — about everything in your life, not just your career.” Read More

The Latest

"Skin Cycling" Is Beauty TikTok’s Newest Fixation

Putting together a balanced skin care routine is kind of overwhelming — which goop goes on first? How long do you have to wait between goops? And the biggie (and most overwhelming): which goops are right for me? As the derms explained to Bustle for this story, skin cycling basically helps provide a framework to answer those questions. And TBH, we love a trend that’s going to help you *simplify* your routine, not add yet another step. Read More

The "Farmer's Walk" Exercise Boosts Your Strength — & Your Grocery-Carrying Skills

Another day, another TikTok-famous walking trend emerges. This one is a little more focused on strength than cardio, though, and if you happen to live in NYC and have not yet accepted your inevitable fate as a pushcart girlie, I’m thrilled to tell you that you’re already a pro. Read More

Must Reads

How TikTok’s Favorite Finance Guru Saved Her First $100K

In her early 20s, Tori Dunlap set a goal for herself: By 25, she’d have saved $100,000. (Meanwhile, I think at that age my goals included “buy less-stained pillows” and “try to get the grease off the stove hood.”) Not only did she pull it off, but now she’s a personal finance expert with 2.2 million followers on TikTok and her own company. Here’s how she did it. Read More

Drunk Elephant's New Eye Balm Has Sent My Bags Packing

Look, eye creams aren’t exactly the buzziest skin care products out there — we literally have personal microcurrent facial tools nowadays — but any new drop from Drunk Elephant comes with a certain amount of hype. And after testing it out, Bustle’s beauty writer Paris Giles was pretty sold on the cult-favorite brand’s new offering. Read More

This Novel Is About AIDS — But It's Also About Feeling "Alive, Young & Happy"

The AIDS crisis serves as the backdrop for My Government Means to Kill Me, but Rasheed Newson, the co-showrunner of Bel Air, isn’t interested in telling a story about the gay community’s pain. Rather than being a “plague novel,” it’s instead a “coming-of-age novel happening during a plague,” says Newson, which… IDK, feels particularly relevant right now for some reason. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Tap into your talents. Read More

More Good Stuff