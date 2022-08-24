Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 24, 2022.

There are some bold and buoyant vibes to take advantage of today, thanks to the moon stationing in fun-loving Leo by the mid-morning. Whenever la luna is in this glamorous and high-spirited sign, it’s common to feel more festive, confident, and creative.

With innovative Uranus going retrograde in Taurus later this morning (until January 2023), the imaginativeness in the air will be strong when coupled with the power of the Leo moon. As such, it can be an excellent for tapping into your talents or artistic gifts as well as flexing them too.

By the afternoon, the cheerful and uplifting energy is still going as Venus in Leo meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries, and the moon meets up with Mars in witty Gemini. Under this cosmic combination, engaging in playtime and pleasure are strongly encouraged. The Moon-Mars combination can also be helpful for brainstorming, developing content, or sharing something from the heart.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re hoping to make a love connection, you’ll be encouraged to put your best foot forward and make a move today. You’ll like the results. You could fall in love with a new hobby or passion, too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Home is where the fun is today, especially if you’re considering hosting or entertaining. Though being in your own company might be the better option. Looking to move? Options are aplenty.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling like a superstar today as you find yourself in popular demand. Expect some good things to happen thanks to your confidence and the attention coming your way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It will feel like you can magnetize or manifest what you want today with minimal effort. All you need to do is believe in yourself and that you’re deserving of the sweetness life has to offer.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ve got people practically eating out of your hand. This could translate into a boon in your romantic life, an exciting opportunity, or making a big impact within your community.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

For every person who doesn’t have good things to say about you, you’ll be reminded that there about 10 more that do. Forget the haters. Stay grounded in love and being the best you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Folks are more than happy to spend time with you and show up in support of you as well. Stay in the company of friends and those that feed your spirit. It’ll provide a welcome distraction.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be faced with a choice today regarding your career, goals, or finances. Your instincts are razor sharp now, so do your best to follow them. You’ll be glad you did.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ll find that you’re eager to engage with new people again. There’s so much you can learn from them and that they can learn from you. Chat some folks up — you never know who you’ll meet.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s a strong chance you’re in need of a timeout today or some extra TLC. Try not to just plow through the day without paying attention to what your body is telling you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re brimming with excitement and allure when it comes to your romantic life. People are checking for you. If you’re partnered, make having fun together the goal.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s a good day for knocking some stuff off your chore list, namely the things you haven’t got around to doing. There may be some stuff around the house that need your attention.

Want to learn more? Check out your August 2022 monthly horoscope.