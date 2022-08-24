Astrology
Your Daily Horoscope For August 24, 2022
Tap into your talents.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 24, 2022.
There are some bold and buoyant vibes to take advantage of today, thanks to the moon stationing in fun-loving Leo by the mid-morning. Whenever la luna is in this glamorous and high-spirited sign, it’s common to feel more festive, confident, and creative.
With innovative Uranus going retrograde in Taurus later this morning (until January 2023), the imaginativeness in the air will be strong when coupled with the power of the Leo moon. As such, it can be an excellent for tapping into your talents or artistic gifts as well as flexing them too.
By the afternoon, the cheerful and uplifting energy is still going as Venus in Leo meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries, and the moon meets up with Mars in witty Gemini. Under this cosmic combination, engaging in playtime and pleasure are strongly encouraged. The Moon-Mars combination can also be helpful for brainstorming, developing content, or sharing something from the heart.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
If you’re hoping to make a love connection, you’ll be encouraged to put your best foot forward and make a move today. You’ll like the results. You could fall in love with a new hobby or passion, too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Home is where the fun is today, especially if you’re considering hosting or entertaining. Though being in your own company might be the better option. Looking to move? Options are aplenty.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You’re feeling like a superstar today as you find yourself in popular demand. Expect some good things to happen thanks to your confidence and the attention coming your way.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
It will feel like you can magnetize or manifest what you want today with minimal effort. All you need to do is believe in yourself and that you’re deserving of the sweetness life has to offer.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You’ve got people practically eating out of your hand. This could translate into a boon in your romantic life, an exciting opportunity, or making a big impact within your community.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
For every person who doesn’t have good things to say about you, you’ll be reminded that there about 10 more that do. Forget the haters. Stay grounded in love and being the best you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Folks are more than happy to spend time with you and show up in support of you as well. Stay in the company of friends and those that feed your spirit. It’ll provide a welcome distraction.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You might be faced with a choice today regarding your career, goals, or finances. Your instincts are razor sharp now, so do your best to follow them. You’ll be glad you did.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You’ll find that you’re eager to engage with new people again. There’s so much you can learn from them and that they can learn from you. Chat some folks up — you never know who you’ll meet.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
There’s a strong chance you’re in need of a timeout today or some extra TLC. Try not to just plow through the day without paying attention to what your body is telling you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You’re brimming with excitement and allure when it comes to your romantic life. People are checking for you. If you’re partnered, make having fun together the goal.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
It’s a good day for knocking some stuff off your chore list, namely the things you haven’t got around to doing. There may be some stuff around the house that need your attention.
