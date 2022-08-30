A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 30, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

In case you have somehow avoided the term “quiet quitting” popping up on your LinkedIn feed, the idea is basically this: not doing work that you are not paid for — i.e. answering emails at 10p.m., taking on responsibilities outside the scope of your role, and so on. If you’re thinking, “Huh, that sounds… really reasonable and healthy,” then ding ding ding, you are correct. The same people engaging in hand-wringing over this “new trend” are the same people freaking out about the sluggish return to offices. “While you might not yet be brave enough to jump on the bandwagon, you have some co-workers who definitely have,” writes Ginny Hogan. So here’s how to tell if Sally from marketing has turned in her quiet notice. Read More

We’re kicking off the month on a constructive note as Venus moves into solution-seeking Virgo, so maybe you’ll finally pull the trigger on some bathroom cabinet organizers or do that closet purge you’ve been putting off. But don’t wait too long, because Mercury heads into retrograde soon after, making you susceptible to analysis paralysis. Harness that good good momentum while you can. Read More

Personally, my TikTok and Pinterest (yes, I think I’m the last living person who still uses Pinterest) FYPs have been chock-full of retro blue eyeshadow looks. But in case yours aren’t, well, they will be after this. Read More

Midler — an actor, comedian, and noted mandarin duck enthusiast — has stepped in it in more ways than one lately, but this bird pic saga is the weirdest, for sure. Read More

The “Lights” and “Love Me Like You Do” singer toured relentlessly in the 2010s, which took its toll. “Touring is like a break from reality. When you go home you’re suddenly thrust back into normal life,” she tells Bustle. These days, she’s working on maintaining a more balanced life (though she also has a new single out) and being a mom. Here, Goulding opens up about battling impostor syndrome, going viral on TikTok, and the songs that make her want to kick doors down like a badass. Read More

