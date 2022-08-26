Here’s Your Horoscope For September 2022

The month will begin on a constructive note as Venus moves into solution-seeking Virgo on September 5, encouraging you to offer a helping hand or word of advice to loved ones. Acts of service will be the best way to express your love and affection. On September 9, be prepared for miscommunication or technological failures, as Mercury retrograde in Libra will slow down your thought process. You may feel so concerned about choosing the best route that you end up delaying the decision-making altogether. Take time to regain mental clarity before articulating your point and speaking your mind.

Emotional endings will be on the horizon on September 10, as the Full Moon in intuitive and sensitive Pisces will bring clarity to parts of your life that have contributed to stress or anxiety. Try not to get frustrated over difficult global conditions weighing heavy on your mind, and reflect on how you can maintain an inner peace. Come September 22, your focus will turn toward your relationships (or lack thereof) and how you can call more peace into your life as the Sun energizes charming and cooperative Libra. Engage in friendly debates and explore your artistic side.

With Mercury retrograde dipping back into analytical Virgo on September 23, pay close attention to your internal dialogue and negative self-talk. Try not to get carried away with over-thinking and reflecting on plans that have gone awry. When the new moon in Libra arrives on September 25, you might be ready to widen your social network or date someone new. Ease into new partnerships and take your time getting to know people. By September 29, Venus will come home to Libra, activating your charming and flirty side. Commit to spending quality time with people.

Happy birthday, Libra!

Keep your standards and expectations high this month. You can achieve anything you set your mind to. (Remind your colleagues of this when their motivation dips.) After the full moon on September 10, you’ll find it easier to instill a sense of peace in your life and connect to loved ones. Tend to your relationships by treating loved ones to romance and quality time. Try not to allow your insecurities to cast a shadow of doubt over you.

You might face some trouble in your dating life this September — especially if you place exceedingly high expectations on your romantic interests that you aren't meeting yourself. Loosen up and work on yourself before getting back out there. Release any emotional burdens you’re carrying for friends, so as to lessen the strain on your mind and allow you to invest time and energy into falling back in love with life.

A work project that may have been causing stress could come to completion this September. Consider how this period of grinding has impacted your mental health, and prioritize self-care from this point onward. On September 25, commit to a new beginning under the new moon by introducing yourself to potential love interests. Keep things lighthearted and flirty — you don’t have to commit to anyone before you’re ready.

How have recent global changes impacted your faith and optimism? It’s time to leave negative thought patterns behind. Strengthen your hope in the future by educating yourself on the current affairs that are causing you to feel anxious. With a gentle nudge from the Sun in Libra on September 22, you’ll find a deeper state of inner peace through self-care rituals and love and attention from family members.

If you’ve been looking for the right time to restructure your work routine and organize your finances, the beginning of September is the perfect time to do that. Get focused on short-term goals and how you can turn hard work into glowing rewards. Thankfully, the rest of the month will carry lighter energy, encouraging you to be fun, friendly, and flirtatious. However, you must first release difficult memories from your past by letting go of resentments that have kept you in a pessimistic loop.

Have you been neglecting your needs to take care of others? Perhaps you’ve been giving advice that you haven’t applied to your own life. It’s time to show yourself love by tending to your needs, comfort, and security. Once Mercury retrograde re-enters your sign on September 23, you’ll find yourself reflecting on whether the balance of giving and receiving is equal in your life.

The month may get off to a rocky start, calling you to address where you’ve taken on too much responsibility for others. Release the belief that you have to be perfect in order for people to trust and rely on you. Once Libra Season begins on September 22, embrace the role of being a mediator and problem-solver in your friendship circles — but without sacrificing your boundaries. Help instill peace in others’ lives through your wise guidance, and open your heart to receive the attention and love you deserve.

Are your side hustles, creative projects, and hobbies bringing joy into your life, or have they become centered around competing and meeting goals? It may be time to take up a new hobby that’s more laid back. As we venture into romantic Libra season on September 22, your mind may turn to past loves that didn’t last. Take time to get the closure you need before moving forward.

You may be well on your way to completing big targets in your career plan. However, a shift in dynamic in your home life could bring momentary distractions. Instead of overwhelming yourself with things to do, take a break from work to focus on maintaining a stable environment, peaceful familial relationships, and a good amount of sleep. When the new moon in Libra arrives on September 25, you could see the start of a budding friendship or long-forgotten dream.

A shift in your values and increased standards will lead you into September feeling ambitious and inspired. This month, focus on making steady progress toward your goals. Set new intentions and realistic benchmarks to determine your success, and prioritize maintaining a balance between your work and personal lives. If you aren’t aware of how your emotional well-being is tied to your drive, your mindset could be your biggest obstacle.

This September is all about looking to the future with hope and calming any unnecessary worries. Let your financial and material achievements soothe any anxiety about your ability to support yourself. Ground yourself in the present moment without losing sight of the immense potential the future holds. This month, you could find yourself drawn to new spiritual or religious beliefs, ideas, and philosophies.

It’s natural for your feelings to fluctuate, but if you’ve been stuck in a loop of anxiety for a while now, it’s time to consider what support you need to break free. The full moon will align in your sign on September 10, reminding you that you cannot wait for the world order to be restored before you can feel happy and at peace again. Look to your romantic partners for reassurance and open up about your deepest fears.