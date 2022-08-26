Though a tried and true minimalist with a typically neutral color palette when it comes to makeup, every so often, Kendall Jenner stuns with an unexpected statement hue ... And this time around, the international supermodel, 818 founder, and eldest Jenner sister just wore the prettiest powder blue eyeshadow (sans frosted shimmer) that is the true epitome of all things Y2K. Be still my Millennial heart.

Painted by her longtime makeup artist, Mary Phillips, who is behind her most iconic glam looks (she most recently did Jennifer Lopez’s wedding makeup, and is known for frequently working with celebs like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Addison Rae, and more), the duo opted for a clean wash of the early 2000s-inspired light blue shade all over the lid. With her brunette tresses slicked back into a mid-low ballerina bun with the middle part intact, all eyes are drawn to her statement shadow, made all the more ‘cool girl’ by way of seriously understated lashes and a light pink glossy lip. Perfection.

To what do we owe this early aughts glam look? The it-girl showed love and support to her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, attending her star-studded, all pink everything Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty event. What’s more — the celebrations somehow gathered all of the Kardashian / Jenner sisters in one room for a rare photo opp.

Some other memorable looks Kendall and Mary have come up with together? Namely, the head-turning bleached brows that made their short lived debut (and countless headlines) on this year’s Met Gala steps, as well as her recent Oscars Vanity Fair after party glam that featured the most snatched siren eyes and an expertly overlined matte neutral lip. And I, for one, can’t wait for the next time they go for a bit of color.