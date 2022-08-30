Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 30, 2022.

La luna is still stationed in relatable Libra. When the moon visits this people-friendly sign, it’s normally a time when connecting and getting along with others becomes super important.

Though relationships could be difficult today due to the moon getting some heat from wounded Chiron in Aries and unstable Uranus in Taurus. The result of this cosmic combination could lead to people-pleasing, feelings of insecurity, or some added touchiness in the air.

The good news is that Saturn in non-conformist Aquarius will be joining in and lending the Libra moon a helping hand. This Moon-Saturn aspect can be useful in establishing healthy boundaries, as well as working through relationship issues in a mature, responsible way. You can also utilize this planetary pairing to find support or community with people that make you feel welcome and appreciated.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Two heads are better than one is the sentiment for today. Enlist the help of others if you want to hit your goals. Too, how can you best assist a friend or those in your community?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might reach an important milestone or turning point with a goal or project. Give yourself credit where it’s due. Too, if you want to make an impact through your work, you will.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your imaginativeness and unique point of view are what help you to stand out. Embrace your specialness, even if it feels uncomfortable. Trust yourself and the wisdom you’ve accumulated.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling like you’re making the right choice in exercising your boundaries with someone today. Do what you need to do to protect your peace. Keep trusting your intuition.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you need to have an important conversation or heart-to-heart with someone today, this is your chance to open up the lines of communication. Just try not to overthink what you need to say.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to be selective about who or what gets your time today. You want to make sure that whatever you’re giving your attention to is something worth your while.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to stand up for yourself today or refuse to play yourself small. If someone’s not happy with it, that’s their problem to deal with, not yours.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to set aside some time to nurture yourself and rest today. You may need to ask a loved one for assistance or support. There’s no sense in trying to be a hero.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a goal that you want to reach. However, this isn’t something that you can rush and you can’t get distracted by other things. Buckle down and stay focused.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A job or financial matter may work in your favor today, especially if you refuse to settle for less or second-guess yourself. Go and show others what you’re made of.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have all the answers right now but that’s OK. It doesn’t take away from how talented you already are or what you already know. Keep showing up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling insecure today, be mindful of buying into the old and outworn stories that you tell yourself. Let go of what you can’t control — you’re doing the best you can.

Want to learn more? Check out your August 2022 monthly horoscope.